ຜູ້ພິພາກສາສານລັດຖະບານກາງຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນວ່າ ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ບໍ່ສາມາດປ່ຽນ
ແປງທີມງານ ທາງກົດໝາຍຂອງຕົນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ກະຊວງດັ່ງກ່າວ ພວມຊອກຫາທາງ
ທີ່ຈະຮວມເອົາຄຳຖາມກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງສັນຊາດເຂົ້າໃນການ ສຳຫຼວດສຳມະໂນຄົວ ປີ
2020.
ສານສູງສຸດໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃນເດືອນມິຖຸນາຜ່ານມາບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມກັບຄຳຖາມດັ່ງກ່າວ ແຕ່
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກຳລັງພິຈາລະ
ນາ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຄຳຖາມນັ້ນເປັນພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການນັບພົນລະມືອງປີ 2020.
ຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ປະຈຳເຂດ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ແຈັດຊີ ເຟີແມນ ກ່າວຢູ່ນະຄອນນິວຢອກ
ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳບໍ່ໃຫ້ “ເຫດຜົນໃດໆໂດຍບໍ່ ຕ້ອງເວົ້າເຖິງ
ເປັນເຫດຜົນທີ່ພໍໃຈຫຼືບໍ່” ເພື່ອສ້າງຕັ້ງທີມງານໃໝ່ທາງກົດໝາຍເພື່ອຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບບັນ
ຫານີ້.
ທ່ານເຟີແມນ ຍັງກ່າວວ່າ ກົດລະບຽບຂອງສານລັດຖະບານກາງ ໃນນະຄອນນິວ
ຢອກ ແມ່ນບັງຄັບໃຫ້ທະນາຍຄວາມຄົນໃດກໍຕາມທີ່ຕ້ອງການລາອອກຈາກຄະດີ
ໃດນຶ່ງ ຕ້ອງໃຫ້ເຫດຜົນທີ່ດີ. ເວລານັ້ນ ມັນຈະຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ທີ່ຈະຕັດສິນ
ໃຈວ່າ ມັນຈະເປັນຜົນກະທົບ ຕໍ່ເວລາຂອງຄະດີຫຼືບໍ່.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ທ່ານວິລລຽມ ບາ ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ ລັດຖະ
ບານປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ຈະເອົາບາດກ້າວໃນອາທິດນີ້ ທີ່ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ ຄຳຖາມ
ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງສັນຊາດ ເພີ້ມເຂົ້າໃສ່ໃນການສຳຫຼວດສຳມະໂນຄົວ ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ລາຍ
ລະອຽດໃດໆ.
ການຕັດສິນຂອງສານສຸງສຸດໃນເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ທີ່ວ່າ ເຫດຜົນຂອງລັດຖະບານທີ່
ຕ້ອງການຢາກໃຫ້ຮວມເອົາຄຳຖາມກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງສັນຊາດເຂົ້າໃນການສຳຫຼວດກໍ
ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນສິດທິການໃນປ່ອນບັດ ຂອງພວກຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍນັ້ນ “ປາກົດວ່າເປັນ
ເລື້ອງຕັ້ງໃຈສ້າງຂຶ້ນ.”
ລັດຖະບານບໍ່ມີເວລາພໍທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ເຫດຜົນດີກວ່ານີ້ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ສານຮັບເອົາກ່ອນກຳນົດ
ເສັ້ນຕາຍ ໃນການເລີ້ມພິມແບບຟອມສຳຫຼວດສຳມະໂນຄົວ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ສະໜີໃຫ້ເລື່ອນເວລາ ໃນການສຳຫຼວດສຳມະໂນຄົວ
ພິມແບບຟອມທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການແກ້ໄຂ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຮວມເອົາຄຳຖາມກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງສັນຊາດ
ເຂົ້ານຳ ຫຼືບໍ່ດັ່ງນັ້ນກໍຈະເຊັນດຳລັດຂອງຝ່າຍບໍລິຫານ.
ພວກຝ່າຍຄ້ານທີ່ບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມກັບການເພີ້ມຄຳຖາມກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງສັນຊາດເຂົ້າໃນ
ການສຳຫຼວດ ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນອາດເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ບໍ່ຢາກເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການ
ສຳຫຼວດ ຊຶ່ງຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການນັບພົນລະເມືອງບໍ່ພໍແລະຈະເປັນຜົນເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ຕາງ
ໜ້າພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດໜ້ອຍລົງຢູ່ໃນລັດຖະສະພາ ແລະໄດ້ຮັບທຶນລັດຖະບານກາງ
ໜ້ອຍລົງຢູ່ໃນບັນດາເຂດເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ ໂດຍສະເພາະສຳລັບບັນດາເມືອງ ທີ່ພວກຄົນ
ເຂົ້າເມືອງມັກພາກັນອາໄສຢູ່.
ຄົນອື່ນໆກ່າວວ່າຄຳຖາມເລື້ອງສັນຊາດຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານມີບ່ອນອີງໃນການ
ປາບປາມພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ.
A federal judge has ruled the Justice Department cannot change its legal team as it looks for ways to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census.
The Supreme Court ruled in June against the question, but officials say U.S. President Donald Trump is determined to make it part of the 2020 population count.
U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman said in New York Tuesday the Justice Department provided "no reason, let alone satisfactory reasons" to install a new legal team to tackle the issue.
Furman also said rules for federal courts in New York City require any lawyer who wants to resign from a case to give a good reason. It would then be up to the judge to decide if it would impact the timing of the case.
Attorney General William Barr said Monday the Trump administration will take action this week that would let the citizenship question be added to the census, but he gave no details.
The Supreme Court ruled last month that the administration's reason for wanting to include a citizenship question -- to protect minority voting rights -- "seems to have been contrived."
The administration did not have enough time to come up with a better reason acceptable to the court before the deadline to start printing the census forms.
Trump had suggested delaying the census, printing an addendum to the forms to include the citizenship question, or simply signing an executive order.
Opponents to adding the citizenship question to the census say it could discourage immigrants from participating in the census, undercounting the population, and resulting in less Democratic representation in Congress and less federal funds in those areas especially for cities where immigrants tend to live.
Others say the citizenship question would give the administration cover to crack down on illegal immigrants.