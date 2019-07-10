ຜູ້​ພິ​ພາກ​ສາ​ສານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາ​ງ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ວ່າ ກະ​ຊວ​ງຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ປ່​ຽນ​

ແປງ​ທີມ​ງານ ທາງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ ກະ​ຊວງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ພວມຊອກ​ຫາທາງ​

ທີ່​ຈະ​ຮວມເອົາຄຳ​ຖາມກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ສັນ​ຊາດເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ການ ​ສຳ​ຫຼວດ​ສຳ​ມະ​ໂນ​ຄົວ ​ປີ

2020.

ສາ​ນ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມິຖຸ​ນາຜ່ານ​ມາບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອ​ມ​ກັບ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແຕ່​

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ກຳ​ລັງ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ

​ນາ ​ທີ່ຈະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ຄຳ​ຖາມນັ້ນ​ເປັ​ນ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ການ​ນັບ​ພົ​ນ​ລະ​ມືອງປີ 2020.

ຜູ້​ພິ​ພາກ​ສາ​ ປະ​ຈຳ​ເຂດ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ທ່ານ ແຈັດ​ຊີ ເຟີ​ແມນ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ນິວຢອກ

​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້ “ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ໃດໆ​ໂດຍບໍ່ ຕ້ອງ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ

ເປັນ​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ທີ່​ພໍ​ໃຈ​ຫຼື​ບໍ່” ເພື່ອສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງທີມງານໃໝ່ທາງກົດ​ໝາຍ​ເພື່ອ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັ​ບ​ບັນ

​ຫານີ້.

ທ່ານ​ເຟີ​ແມນ ຍັງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ຂອງ​ສານລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ນິວ

ຢອກ ແມ່ນ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຄົນ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ລາ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຄະ​ດີ​

ໃດ​ນຶ່ງ ​ຕ້ອງໃຫ້​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ທີ່​ດີ. ເວ​ລາ​ນັ້ນ ມັນ​ຈະ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ກັບ​ຜູ້​ພິ​ພາກ​ສາ ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​

ໃຈວ່າ​ ​ມັນ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ ​ຕໍ່​ເວ​ລາ​ຂອງ​ຄະ​ດີຫຼື​ບໍ່.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີກະ​ຊວງຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ ທ່ານ​ວິ​ລ​ລຽມ​ ບາ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ທີ່​ຜ່າ​ນ​ມາ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​

ບ​ານ​ປະທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ຈະ​ເອົາ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້ ທີ່​ຈະອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້ ຄຳ​ຖາມ

ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ສັນ​ຊາດ ເພີ້ມ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃສ່​ໃນການ​ສຳ​ຫຼວດ​ສຳ​ມະ​ໂນ​ຄົວ ແຕ່​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ລາຍ​

ລະ​ອຽດ​ໃດໆ.

​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ຂອງສານສຸງ​ສຸດ​ໃນເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ທີ່​ວ່າ ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ຂອງລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທີ່

ຕ້ອງ​ການຢາກໃຫ້​ຮວມ​ເອົາ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ສັນ​ຊາດ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ການ​ສຳ​ຫຼວດ​ກໍ

ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ສິດ​ທິ​ການ​ໃນ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ ຂອງ​ພວກຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍນັ້ນ “ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​

ເລື້ອງ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ​ສ້າງ​ຂຶ້ນ.”

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ເວ​ລາ​ພໍ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ດີກວ່ານີ້ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້ສ​ານ​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ກ່ອນ​ກຳ​ນົດ​

ເສັ້ນ​ຕາຍ ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລີ້ມພິ​ມ​ແບບ​ຟອມ​ສຳ​ຫຼວດ​ສຳມະ​ໂນ​ຄົວ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ສະ​ໜີໃຫ້​ເລື່ອນ​ເວ​ລາ ​ໃນ​ການ​ສຳ​ຫຼວດ​ສຳ​ມະ​ໂນ​ຄົວ

ພິ​ມແບບ​ຟ​ອ​ມ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ແກ້​ໄຂ ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ຮວ​ມ​ເອົາ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ສັນ​ຊາດ​

ເຂົ້າ​ນຳ ຫຼື​ບໍ່​ດັ່ງ​ນັ້ນ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ເຊັນ​ດຳ​ລັດ​ຂອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ.

ພວກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້າ​ນ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ການ​ເພີ້ມ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງສັນ​ຊາດ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ

ການ​ສຳ​ຫຼວດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ມັນ​ອາດ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ ​ບໍ່​ຢາກ​ເຂົ້​າ​ຮ່ວມ​ໃນ​ການ​

ສຳ​ຫຼວດ ຊຶ່ງ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການນັບພົນ​ລະ​ເມືອງ​ບໍ່​ພໍແລະ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ມີ​ຜູ້ຕາງ​

ໜ້າ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດໜ້ອຍ​ລົງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ທຶນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ​

ໜ້ອຍ​ລົງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຂດເຫລົ່​າ​ນັ້ນ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະສຳ​ລັບບັນ​ດາ​ເມືອງ​ ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ຄົນ

​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ມັກ​ພາ​ກັນ​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່.

ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ເລື້ອງສັນ​ຊາດ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ມີ​ບ່ອນ​ອີງ​ໃນການ

​ປາບ​ປາມພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ.

A federal judge has ruled the Justice Department cannot change its legal team as it looks for ways to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census.



The Supreme Court ruled in June against the question, but officials say U.S. President Donald Trump is determined to make it part of the 2020 population count.



U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman said in New York Tuesday the Justice Department provided "no reason, let alone satisfactory reasons" to install a new legal team to tackle the issue.



Furman also said rules for federal courts in New York City require any lawyer who wants to resign from a case to give a good reason. It would then be up to the judge to decide if it would impact the timing of the case.



Attorney General William Barr said Monday the Trump administration will take action this week that would let the citizenship question be added to the census, but he gave no details.



The Supreme Court ruled last month that the administration's reason for wanting to include a citizenship question -- to protect minority voting rights -- "seems to have been contrived."



The administration did not have enough time to come up with a better reason acceptable to the court before the deadline to start printing the census forms.



Trump had suggested delaying the census, printing an addendum to the forms to include the citizenship question, or simply signing an executive order.



Opponents to adding the citizenship question to the census say it could discourage immigrants from participating in the census, undercounting the population, and resulting in less Democratic representation in Congress and less federal funds in those areas especially for cities where immigrants tend to live.



Others say the citizenship question would give the administration cover to crack down on illegal immigrants.