ຍີ​ປຸ່ນ ​ປະ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານນີ້ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຮອບ​ໃໝ່ ​ຕໍ່​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ນັບແຕ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ບຸກ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ສັນ​ຍານ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຈາກ​ການຮັບ​ມື​ແບບ​ນຸ້ມນວນໄປ​ສູ່​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ປິ​ດ​ສະ​ໜາ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ຢຶດ​ຄອງ​ແຫຼມ​ໄຄ​ຣ​ເມຍ​ຂອງ​ມົ​ສ​ກູ ​ໃນ​ປີ 2014.

ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຮອບ​ຫຼ້າ​ສຸດນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ຍ້າຍ​ແລະ​ຊັບ​ສິນ​ຂອງ​ຫຼາຍ​ສ່ວນ​ບຸກ​ຄົນທີ່​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານວ​ລາ​ດີ​ເມຍ ປູ​ຕິນ ພ້ອມ​ທັງ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເບ​ລາ​ຣຸ​ສ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ. ນອກນັ້ນ​ຍັງ​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ການ​ຫ້າມ​ໃນການ​ສົ່ງ​ອອກ​ອຸບ​ປະ​ກອນ​ກັ່ນ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນໄປຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແລະ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ອອກ​ອຸບ​ປະ​ກອນຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄປ​ເບ​ລາ​ຣຸ​ສ ​ທີ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ໄດ້ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຣອຍ​ເຕີ້.

ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດແມ່ນ​ຮວມ​ທັງຮອງ​ຫົວໜ້າທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານປູ​ຕິນ ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ລັດ​ເຊັ​ສ​ເນຍ ​ແລະ​ພວກ​ຫົວ​ໜ້​າ​ຂອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ໃກ້​ຊິດ​ກັບ​ວັງ​ເຄ​ຣັມ​ລິນ ເຊັ່ນ​ກຸ່ມວອ​ລ​ກາ ແທ​ຣນ​ສ໌​ແນ​ຟ ແລະກຸ່ມ​ແວັກ​ເນີ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ ຂອງ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ເງິນ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານນີ້.

​ຂໍ້​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ແມ່ນ​ເພີ້ມ​ໃສ່ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ທີ່​ປະ​ກາດ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ເດືອນ​ກຸມ​ພາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ເວ​ລາ​ໂຕ​ກຽວ​ໄດ້​ຫ້າມ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ຊາວ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ເຂົ້າ​ປະ​ເທດ​ແລະ​ອີກ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງຖືກ​ກັກ​ຊັບ​ສິນ​ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ຊັບ​ສິນ​ທີ່​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ຂອງ​ປູ​ຕິນ​ນຳ​ດ້ວຍ.

ນອກນັ້ນ​ ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ໃນ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ອອກ​ຮາຍ​ເທັກ​ແລະ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັບ​ກຸ່ມ​ 7 ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເລີນ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ ຫລື​ກຸ່ມຈີ​ 7 ເພື່ອ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ເຂົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ລະ​ບົບ​ຈ່າຍ​ເງິນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ຕໍ່​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ຂອງ​ໂລກທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ SWIFT ນັ້ນ. ກຸ່ມ​ຈີ 7 ແມ່ນ​ປະ​ກອບ​ດ້ວຍ​ອັງ​ກິດ ກາ​ນາ​ດາ ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ອີ​ຕາ​ລີ ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ແລະ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ບວກ​ໃສ່​ກັບ​ສະ​ຫະພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ.

ການ​ເອົາ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ຂັດ​ກັບ​ການໃຫ້​ຄວາມຂ​ອງ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຍີ​ປຸ່ນ ທ່ານ​ຟູ​ມິ​ໂອະ ກິ​ຊິ​ດະ ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ປີນີ້. ໃນ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ ​ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ທີ 17 ມັງ​ກອນ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ທ່ານ​ກິ​ຊິ​ດະ​ກ່າ​ວ​ວ່າ ໂຕ​ກຽວ​ພ້ອມ​ແລ້ວ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ພັດ​ທະນາ “ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ແບບກວມ​ລວມ​ຮອບ​ດ້ານ​ກັບ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ການ​ຮ່ວມມື​ໃນ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ.”

ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 25 ກຸມ​ພາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ເວ​ລາ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ​ປະ​ກາດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ ນັ້ນ ທ່ານ​ກິ​ຊິ​ດະ ໄດ້​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ນ້ຳ​ສຽງ​ທີ່​ຕ່າງ​ອອກ​ໄປໂດຍ​ທວງ​ໃຫ້​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຢຸດ​ເຊົາການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ແລະ​ຖອນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ອອກ​ໄປ. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີນີ້​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ຂອງ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສັ່ນ​ສະ​ເທືອນ.”

Japan announced Tuesday a new round of sanctions on Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, signaling a shift from its gentler and more ambiguous response to Moscow’s seizure of Crimea in 2014.

The latest sanctions include controls on the movement and assets of several individuals associated with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as some additional Belarusian officials. They also include an export ban on Russia-bound oil refinery equipment and Belarus-bound general-purpose items that its military could use, according to Reuters. (( https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-freezes-assets-32-more-russian-belarusian-officials-oligarchs-2022-03-08/ ))

Targets of the sanctions include Putin administration deputy chiefs of staff, the head of the Chechen Republic, and executives of Kremlin-linked companies such as Volga Group, Transneft and Wagner Group, Japan's Finance Ministry said Tuesday.

These restrictions are in addition to those imposed in late February, when Tokyo barred entry of select Russians and froze the assets of others, including some assets believed to belong to Putin.

Japan has also implemented high-tech export controls and joined the Group of Seven nations, or G-7, in denying some Russian banks access to the global bank-to-bank payment system, SWIFT. The G-7 includes Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, plus the European Union.

Such actions stand in contrast to remarks made by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida earlier this year. In a January 17 policy speech, Kishida said Tokyo was ready to develop a "comprehensive relationship with Russia, including cooperation in the energy sector." [[ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/japan-to-develop-comprehensive-relations-with-russia-including-on-energy-japanese-pm20220117130135/ ]]

On February 25, when Japan announced a package of sanctions, Kishida adopted a different tone, demanding that Russia stop the invasion and withdraw. The "attack shakes the foundation of the international world order," he said. [[ https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2022/02/9cf5c8f99a31-japan-to-consider-natl-interest-in-shaping-ukraine-response-kishida.html ]]

The last time Japan was called on to impose sanctions on Russia was in 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea in southern Ukraine. At the time, Tokyo's response was ambiguous, with then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wanting to persuade Putin to return four islands off Hokkaido in northern Japan that the Soviet Union had claimed at the end of World War II. The two nations have never signed a peace treaty following the war.

[[ https://theowp.org/increasing-tensions-in-russia-japan-kuril-islands-dispute/ ]]

Bunji Abe, a professor emeritus at Osaka Kyoiku University in Japan, [[ https://researchmap.jp/read0138256 ]] said that in 2014, most Japanese were waiting to see whether the two sides could reach a peace treaty.

"Today, however, a majority of Japanese have given up that hope, thinking Russia has no intention of returning any of the Northern Territories," he told VOA Mandarin.