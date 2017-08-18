ສຫລ ພ້ອມແລ້ວ ທີ່ຈະປ້ອງກັນ ຕົນເອງ ແລະ ພັນທະມິດ

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່​ສະຫະລັດ​ເວົ້າວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ​ຍັງ​ຄົງ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ມຸ້ງໝັ້ນຕໍ່ພັນທະ​ມິດ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ

ໃນ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ຢ່າງ​ແນ້ວ​ແນ່ ທ້າ​ມກາງ​ການ​ນາບ​ຂູ່​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຊີ້

​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ວິທີ​ການ​ທາງ​ການ​ທູດ "ຈະ​ຕ້ອງມີ​ການຮອງ​ຮັບ​ໂດຍ​ຜົນທີ່ຕາມ​ມາ​ທາງ​

ດ້ານ​ທະຫານ​ຢ່າງຮຸນ​ແຮງ."



​ໃນ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ແລະ​ການ​ທູດ​ລະຫວ່າງ​ສະຫະລັດ ​

ແລະ​ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ທ່ານ Jim Mattis ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ກະຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​

ປະ​ເທດ​ສະຫະລັດ​ເວົ້າວ່າ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນຈະ​ເອົາ​ມາດ​ຕະການ​ແບບ​ຮີບ​ດ່ວນ​ ແລະເຈາະຈົງ ​

ເພື່ອ​ຍິງ​ທຳລາຍລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ໃດໆ ທີ່​ຍິງ​ໂດຍ​ເກົາຫລີ​ເໜືອ ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ດິນ​ແດນຂອງ​ສະ

ຫະລັດ​ ແລະ​ຂອງ​ພັນທະ​ມິດຂອງ​ຕົນນັ້ນ.



ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ປະຊຸມ​ທີ່​ເອີ້ນວ່າ "ສອງ-ບວກ-ສອງ" ກັບ ​ທ່ານ Itsunori Onodera ລັດຖະ

ມົນຕີ​ກະຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດແລະ​ທ່ານ Taro Kono, ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ກະຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ

ປະ​ເທດ​ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ​ນັ້ນ ທ່ານ Mattis ​ແລະ​ທ່ານ Rex Tillerson, ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ກະຊວງ​ການ

​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້ການຢືນຢັນອີກ​ເທື່ອ​ນຶ່ງ ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ມຸ້ງໝັ້ນຂອງ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ​ໃນ​ການ

​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ໂຕກຽວ ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່ພຽງຢາງ​ໄດ້​ເພີ້ມທະວີການ​ນາບ​ຂູ່​ຂອງ​ຕົນ.

ທ່ານ Mattis ກ່າ​ວວ່າ "ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ໂຮມ​ແຮງ​ກັນ, ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ຢັບຢັ້ງການ​ນາບ​ຂູ່, ​ແລະ

​ຖ້າ​ຈໍາ​ເປັນກໍ​ຈະ​ເອົາ​ຊະນະການ​ນາບ​ຂູ່​ໃດໆ​. ການກໍ່ຄວາມເປັນ​ປໍ​ລະ​ປັກ​ໃດໆ ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​

ຖືກຕອບໂຕ້ຢ່າງ​ມີ​ປະສິດທິ​ຜົນແລະດ້ວຍ​ກຳລັງອັນຖ້ວ​ມລົ້ນ. ທັງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ

​ພວກ​ເຮົາຈະ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ຄວາມ​ແຂງແກ່​ນຂອງ​ການ​ເປັນ​ພັນທະ​ມິດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ

​ໂດຍ​ການສືບຕໍ່ກິດຈະ​ກໍາ​ທີ່​ດໍາ​ເນີນ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ ​ແລະ​ໂດຍ​ການເພີ້ມທະວີ​ການ

​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ກັບສາ​ທາ​ລະນະ​ລັດ​ເກົາຫລີ.”



ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ ​ໄດ້​ທໍາ​ການ​ນາບ​ຂູ່​ຄັ້ງ​ແລ້ວ​ຄັ້ງ​ເຫລົ່າ​ ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ລູກ​ສອນໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດຂອງ

​ຕົນ ຍິງໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ທີ່​ໃຫ້​ບ່ອນຕັ້ງທັບແກ່​ທະຫານສະຫະລັດ​ປະມານ 54,000 ຄົນ ພ້ອມ​

ດຽວກັນ​ກັບ​ເກົາ​ຫລີໃຕ້ ​ແລະສະຫະລັດນຳ​ດ້ວຍ.



​ໃນ​ນາມ​ທີ່​ເປັນລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ ທ່ານ Tillerson ​ເວົ້າວ່າ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ຈະ​ສືບຕໍ່

​ໃຊ້​ຄວາມ​ພະຍາຍາມ​ທາງ​ການ​ທູດ "ກ່ອນ​ແລະ​ຫລາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ," ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ "ນັ້ນມັນກໍ​ເປັນ​ພຽງ​

ແຕ່ວິທີ​ການຢັ້ງຄິດ​ໄວ້ກ່ອນ​" ທີ່​ວ່າຈະ​ດໍາ​ເນີນ​ການ​ທາງ​ທະຫານໃຫ້ເປັນ​ທາງ​ເລືອກ​ອີກ

​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ.



ທ່ານ​ກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກ​ວ່າ "​ແນ່ນອນ, ຄວາມ​ພະຍາຍາມ​ດໍາ​ເນີນທາງ​ການ​ທູດ​ໃດໆ ຢູ່​ໃນ​

ສະຖານະ​ການ​ໃດໆກໍ​ຕາມ ທີ່ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຖືກນາບ​ຂູ່​ເຖິງ​ຂະໜາດນີ້ ​ໃນ​ລະດັບທີ່​ວ່າ ພວກ

​ເຮົາ​ຖືກບັງຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ສູ້​ກັບ​ການ​ນາບ​ຂູ່​ຂອງລະດັບ ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່ມີໃຜ​ຢາກ​ຈະຄິດຕຶກ​ຕອງ​

ແລ້ວ ມັນ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ມີການ​ຮອງ​ຮັບ​ດ້ວຍ​ຜົນທີ່​ຕາມມາ​ທາງການ​ທະຫານຢ່າງ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ຖ້າ​

ຫາກ​ວ່າ ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ ​ເລືອກ​ເອົາ​ວິທີ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ຜິດ."

ເບິ່ງວີດິໂອກ່ຽວກັບຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

U.S. officials said the United States remains unwavering in its commitment to Asian allies in the wake of threats from North Korea, while indicating diplomacy "has to be backed by a strong military consequence."



In the U.S.-Japan defense and diplomatic talks on Thursday, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Washington would take immediate and specific actions to take down any missile launched by North Korea towards the territory of the U.S. and its allies.



Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, in the so-called "two-plus-two" meetings with Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera and Foreign Minister Taro Kono, reaffirmed Washington's commitment to protecting Tokyo as Pyongyang intensifies its threats.



"Together, we will deter, and if necessary, defeat any threat. Any initiation of hostilities will be met with an effective and overwhelming response. Our two nations will demonstrate the strength of our alliance by continuing those bilateral activities and by enhancing cooperation with the Republic of Korea," said Mattis.



North Korea has repeatedly threatened to target Japan, which plays host to around 54,000 U.S. military personnel, as well as South Korea and the United States with its missiles



As the top U.S. diplomat, Tillerson said Washington would continue diplomatic efforts "first and foremost," but "it is only prudent" that military action remains a choice.



"Obviously, any diplomatic effort in any situation where you have this level of threat that we're confronted with a threat of proportions that none of us like to contemplate has to be backed by a strong military consequence if North Korea chooses wrongly," Tillerson said.



The meetings came amid heightened tensions in the Korean Peninsula after North Korea threatened to fire missiles into the waters close to the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam. The missiles would have to fly over Japan to reach their target worrying Tokyo that warheads or missile debris could fall on its territory.



On Wednesday, two Japanese F-15 jet fighters conducted air maneuvers with two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers in the southwest of the Korean peninsula.



The exercise is meant to improve interoperability and bolster combat skills, according to Japan's Air Self Defense Force in a news release.



Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Pyongyang needs to stop nuclear provocation before any talks are possible.



"There's no sense to dialogue for the sake of dialogue," said Kono via a translator, adding "the international community will continue to apply maximum pressure to North Korea."

