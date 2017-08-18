ສຫລ ພ້ອມແລ້ວ ທີ່ຈະປ້ອງກັນ ຕົນເອງ ແລະ ພັນທະມິດ

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດເວົ້າວ່າ ສະຫະລັດຍັງຄົງມີຄວາມມຸ້ງໝັ້ນຕໍ່ພັນທະມິດຂອງຕົນ
ໃນເອເຊຍ ຢ່າງແນ້ວແນ່ ທ້າມກາງການນາບຂູ່ຂອງເກົາຫລີເໜືອໃນຂະນະທີ່ໄດ້ຊີ້
ໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ວິທີການທາງການທູດ "ຈະຕ້ອງມີການຮອງຮັບໂດຍຜົນທີ່ຕາມມາທາງ
ດ້ານທະຫານຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງ."
ໃນການພົບປະທາງດ້ານການປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ແລະການທູດລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ
ແລະຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ທ່ານ Jim Mattis ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນ
ປະເທດສະຫະລັດເວົ້າວ່າ ວໍຊິງຕັນຈະເອົາມາດຕະການແບບຮີບດ່ວນ ແລະເຈາະຈົງ
ເພື່ອຍິງທຳລາຍລູກສອນໄຟໃດໆ ທີ່ຍິງໂດຍເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ໄປຍັງດິນແດນຂອງສະ
ຫະລັດ ແລະຂອງພັນທະມິດຂອງຕົນນັ້ນ.
ຢູ່ໃນການປະຊຸມທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ "ສອງ-ບວກ-ສອງ" ກັບ ທ່ານ Itsunori Onodera ລັດຖະ
ມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດແລະທ່ານ Taro Kono, ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການຕ່າງ
ປະເທດຍີ່ປຸ່ນນັ້ນ ທ່ານ Mattis ແລະທ່ານ Rex Tillerson, ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການ
ຕ່າງປະເທດ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຢືນຢັນອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ ເຖິງຄວາມມຸ້ງໝັ້ນຂອງວໍຊິງຕັນ ໃນການ
ປ້ອງກັນໂຕກຽວ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພຽງຢາງໄດ້ເພີ້ມທະວີການນາບຂູ່ຂອງຕົນ.
ທ່ານ Mattis ກ່າວວ່າ "ດ້ວຍການໂຮມແຮງກັນ, ພວກເຮົາຈະຢັບຢັ້ງການນາບຂູ່, ແລະ
ຖ້າຈໍາເປັນກໍຈະເອົາຊະນະການນາບຂູ່ໃດໆ. ການກໍ່ຄວາມເປັນປໍລະປັກໃດໆ ຈະຕ້ອງ
ຖືກຕອບໂຕ້ຢ່າງມີປະສິດທິຜົນແລະດ້ວຍກຳລັງອັນຖ້ວມລົ້ນ. ທັງສອງປະເທດຂອງ
ພວກເຮົາຈະສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຄວາມແຂງແກ່ນຂອງການເປັນພັນທະມິດຂອງພວກເຮົາ
ໂດຍການສືບຕໍ່ກິດຈະກໍາທີ່ດໍາເນີນຮ່ວມກັນທັງສອງຝ່າຍ ແລະໂດຍການເພີ້ມທະວີການ
ຮ່ວມມືກັບສາທາລະນະລັດເກົາຫລີ.”
ເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ໄດ້ທໍາການນາບຂູ່ຄັ້ງແລ້ວຄັ້ງເຫລົ່າ ທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດຂອງ
ຕົນ ຍິງໂຈມຕີຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ທີ່ໃຫ້ບ່ອນຕັ້ງທັບແກ່ທະຫານສະຫະລັດປະມານ 54,000 ຄົນ ພ້ອມ
ດຽວກັນກັບເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ ແລະສະຫະລັດນຳດ້ວຍ.
ໃນນາມທີ່ເປັນລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານ Tillerson ເວົ້າວ່າ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ຈະສືບຕໍ່
ໃຊ້ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທາງການທູດ "ກ່ອນແລະຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດ," ແຕ່ວ່າ "ນັ້ນມັນກໍເປັນພຽງ
ແຕ່ວິທີການຢັ້ງຄິດໄວ້ກ່ອນ" ທີ່ວ່າຈະດໍາເນີນການທາງທະຫານໃຫ້ເປັນທາງເລືອກອີກ
ອັນນຶ່ງ.
ທ່ານກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ "ແນ່ນອນ, ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມດໍາເນີນທາງການທູດໃດໆ ຢູ່ໃນ
ສະຖານະການໃດໆກໍຕາມ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາຖືກນາບຂູ່ເຖິງຂະໜາດນີ້ ໃນລະດັບທີ່ວ່າ ພວກ
ເຮົາຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ສູ້ກັບການນາບຂູ່ຂອງລະດັບ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ມີໃຜຢາກຈະຄິດຕຶກຕອງ
ແລ້ວ ມັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ມີການຮອງຮັບດ້ວຍຜົນທີ່ຕາມມາທາງການທະຫານຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງ ຖ້າ
ຫາກວ່າ ເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ເລືອກເອົາວິທີທາງທີ່ຜິດ."
U.S. officials said the United States remains unwavering in its commitment to Asian allies in the wake of threats from North Korea, while indicating diplomacy "has to be backed by a strong military consequence."
In the U.S.-Japan defense and diplomatic talks on Thursday, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Washington would take immediate and specific actions to take down any missile launched by North Korea towards the territory of the U.S. and its allies.
Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, in the so-called "two-plus-two" meetings with Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera and Foreign Minister Taro Kono, reaffirmed Washington's commitment to protecting Tokyo as Pyongyang intensifies its threats.
"Together, we will deter, and if necessary, defeat any threat. Any initiation of hostilities will be met with an effective and overwhelming response. Our two nations will demonstrate the strength of our alliance by continuing those bilateral activities and by enhancing cooperation with the Republic of Korea," said Mattis.
North Korea has repeatedly threatened to target Japan, which plays host to around 54,000 U.S. military personnel, as well as South Korea and the United States with its missiles
As the top U.S. diplomat, Tillerson said Washington would continue diplomatic efforts "first and foremost," but "it is only prudent" that military action remains a choice.
"Obviously, any diplomatic effort in any situation where you have this level of threat that we're confronted with a threat of proportions that none of us like to contemplate has to be backed by a strong military consequence if North Korea chooses wrongly," Tillerson said.
The meetings came amid heightened tensions in the Korean Peninsula after North Korea threatened to fire missiles into the waters close to the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam. The missiles would have to fly over Japan to reach their target worrying Tokyo that warheads or missile debris could fall on its territory.
On Wednesday, two Japanese F-15 jet fighters conducted air maneuvers with two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers in the southwest of the Korean peninsula.
The exercise is meant to improve interoperability and bolster combat skills, according to Japan's Air Self Defense Force in a news release.
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Pyongyang needs to stop nuclear provocation before any talks are possible.
"There's no sense to dialogue for the sake of dialogue," said Kono via a translator, adding "the international community will continue to apply maximum pressure to North Korea."
