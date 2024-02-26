ຍານອະວະການສຳຫຼວດດວງເດືອນຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ຟື້ນຄືນຊີບ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ ໄດ້ຫລັບໄປຫຼາຍຄືນຂອງດວງເດືອນ

ຍານອະວະກາດສຳຫຼວດດວງເດືອນຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ທີ່ໄດ້ລົງຈອດເທິງດວງເດືອນ ໄດ້ສ້າງເລື້ອງທີ່ແປກປະຫຼາດອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ໂດຍຕື່ນຂຶ້ນມາຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ຫລັບໄປເປັນເວລາສອງອາທິດ ອົງການອະວະກາດຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້.

ຍານອະວະກາດສຳຫຼວດດວງເດືອນສະຫຼາດທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ ຫຼືເອີ້ນຫຍໍ້ວ່າ SLIM ໄດ້ລົງຈອດເມື່ອເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ແບບຢູ່ໃນຕຳແໜ່ງອ່ຽງເຮັດໃຫ້ແຜ່ນເກັບແສງຕາເວັນຫັນໄປຜິດທາງ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມຸມຂອງດວງອາທິດປ່ຽນໄປ ມັນຈຶ່ງມີຊີວິດຄືນມາເປັນເວລາສອງມື້ ແລະໄດ້ດຳເນີນການສັງເກດທາງດ້ານວິທະຍາສາດຂອງຂຸມພູຂອງດວງເດືອນດ້ວຍກ້ອງທີ່ມີຄວາມຊັດເຈນສູງ ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງອົງການຄົ້ນຄວ້າຍານອະວະກາດຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ຫຼື JAXA.

ຍານອະວະກາດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຫລັບໄປອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ຂະນະທີ່ຄວາມມືດໄດ້ກັບຄືນມາ ແລະເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າ ມັນ “ບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກອອກແບບມາສຳລັບຄ່ຳຄືນຂອງດວງເດືອນທີ່ໂຫດຮ້າຍ” JAXA ມີຄວາມບໍ່ໝັ້ນໃຈວ່າ ມັນຈະຕື່ນຂຶ້ນມາອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງຫຼືບໍ່.

“ມື້ວານນີ້ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ສົ່ງຄຳສັ່ງໄປຫາ SLIM ຊຶ່ງມັນກໍໄດ້ຕອບມາ” JAXA ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນສື່ສັງຄົມ X ທີ່ເຄີຍຮູ້ຈັກກັນຄື Twitter ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້.

JAXA ກ່າວອີກວ່າ “SLIM ສຳເລັດໃນການຢູ່ລອດຄໍ່າຄືນເທິງພື້ນຂອງດວງເດືອນ ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນກໍໄດ້ຮັກສາໜ້າທີ່ໃນການສື່ສານຂອງຕົນ!”

JAXA ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການສື່ສານ “ໄດ້ຍຸຕິນລົງຫຼັງຈາກເວລາສັ້ນໆ ຂະນະທີ່ມັນຍັງເປັນຕອນກາງເວັນຢູ່ ແລະອຸນຫະພູມຂອງອຸປະກອນສື່ສານແມ່ນສູງຫຼາຍ.”

ແຕ່ຕົນກໍໄດ້ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ: “ການກະກຽມແມ່ນຖືກດຳເນີນເພື່ອສືບຕໍ່ປະຕິບັດງານ ໃນເວລາທີ່ອຸນຫະພູມຂອງເຄື່ອງມືເຢັນລົງພຽງພໍ.”

SLIM ໄດ້ຖືກເອີ້ນວ່າ ມູນສະໄນເປີ້ “Moon Sniper” ສຳລັບເທັກໂນໂລຈີການລົງຈອດທີ່ແມ້ນຢຳຂອງມັນນັ້ນ ໄດ້ລົງຈອດພາຍໃນເຂດເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງມັນເມື່ອວັນທີ 20 ມັງກອນ.

Japan's moon lander has produced another surprise by waking up after the two-week lunar night, the country's space agency said Monday.

The unmanned Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) touched down last month at a wonky angle that left its solar panels facing the wrong way.

As the sun's angle shifted, it came back to life for two days and carried out scientific observations of a crater with a high-spec camera, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said.

It went to sleep again as darkness returned and, since it was "not designed for the harsh lunar nights," JAXA had been uncertain whether it would reawaken.

"Yesterday we sent a command, to which SLIM responded," JAXA said on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

"SLIM succeeded in surviving a night on the Moon's surface while maintaining its communication function!"

It said that communications were "terminated after a short time, as it was still lunar midday and the temperature of the communication equipment was very high."

But it added: "Preparations are being made to resume operations when instrument temperatures have sufficiently cooled."

SLIM, dubbed the "Moon Sniper" for its precision landing technology, touched down within its target landing zone on Jan. 20.