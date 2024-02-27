ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ມອງເຫັນວ່າ ຈະຕ້ານຢັນກັບອິດທິພົນຂອງ ຈີນ ຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນ

ບັນດາ​ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວຊານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ທ່າ​ທີ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ​ຢູ່ເອເຊຍ ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ພູມສາດທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເມືອງຢູ່ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ, ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ​ສາມາດ​ສະແດງ​ບົດບາດ​ທີ່​ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່​ກວ່າ​ໃນ​ຖານະເປັນ​ຜູ້​ມີ​ອິດ​ທິພົນ​ ແລະ​ເປັນແຮງຕ້ານຖ່ວງຕໍ່ຈີນ​.

ທ່ານຢູອິຊິ ໂຮໂຊຢະ (Yuichi Hosoya), ສາດສະດາຈານທາງດ້ານການເມືອງລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ ຢູ່ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ເກອີໂອ (Keio) ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງໂຕກຽວກ່າວວ່າ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທ່ານຟູມິໂອະ ກິຊິດະ ສາມາດສ້າງເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຄົນກ່ອນ ທ່ານຊິນໂຊະ ອາເບະ, ຜູ້ທີ່ມອງວ່າ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນກໍາລັງປົກປ້ອງ "ຄວາມເປັນລະບຽບຮຽບຮ້ອຍລະຫວ່າງປະເທດເສລີ" ດ້ວຍຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໃນການສ້າງພັນທະມິດຢູ່ທາງຊີກໂລກໃຕ້.

ສູນກາງຂອງຄວາມເປັນລະບຽບຮຽບຮ້ອຍຂອງໂລກແມ່ນ "ສັກສີຂອງມວນມະນຸດ," ເຊິ່ງ ທ່ານ ກິຊິດະ ໄດ້ເນັ້ນຫນັກ ໃນເວລາກ່າວຕໍ່ກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໃນເດືອນກັນຍາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໃນຄໍາປາໄສທີ່ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງ "ສິດທິມະນຸດ" ຫຼື "ປະຊາທິປະໄຕ."

ທ່ານກ່າວຢູ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດວ່າ “ໂລກ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ບັນຫາ​ທີ່​ສັບ​ຊ້ອນ ແລະກ່ຽວ​ພັນ​ກັນ ​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຂອງ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ, ພະ​ຍາດ​ຕິດ​ແປດ​ໄປຈົນເຖິງ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ຕໍ່​ກົດ​ໝາຍ. ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ໃນເວລາທີ່ການຮ່ວມມືລະຫວ່າງປະເທດແມ່ນຕ້ອງການຫຼາຍກວ່າທີ່ເຄີຍເປັນມາ, ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດເອົາຊະນະຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ໄດ້ ຖ້າຫາກວ່າ ປະຊາຄົມສາກົນຍັງແບ່ງແຍກທາງດ້ານອຸດົມການ ຫຼື ດ້ານຄຸນຄ່າຢູ່."

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ "ນັ້ນແມ່ນເຫດຜົນທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຄວນກັບຄືນສູ່ພື້ນຖານຂອງການຮັກສາຊີວິດຂອງມວນມະນຸດ ແລະກຽດສັກສີທີ່ມີຄວາມໝາຍສໍາຄັນທີ່ສຸດ."

ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ທີ່​ພົ້ນ​ເດັ່ນ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ທ່າ​ທີ​ຂອງ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ​ທາງດ້ານ​ພູມ​ສາດການ​ເມືອງຢູ່​ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ ​ທີ່​ຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ເຊື່ອ​ໝັ້ນ ​ໄດ້​ແຜ່​ລາມ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ໂຕ​ກຽວ ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຫລາຍ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ ເນື່ອງຈາກ​ລັດ​ທິ​ອາ​ນາ​ນິ​ຄົມ​ທີ່ໂຫດຮ້າຍແລະຮຸນ​ແຮງ.

ນະໂຍບາຍຢູ່ໃນເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອລວມມີ ການບັງຄັບໃຊ້ແຮງງານ, ການເປັນຂ້າທາດທາງເພດ ແລະການທົດລອງທາງດ້ານການແພດທີ່ເປັນຕາຢ້ານກ່ຽວກັບມະນຸດ ເຊິ່ງຍັງຄົງສືບຕໍ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຫັນແຈ້ງເຖິງການພົວພັນຂອງ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ກັບ ຈີນ ແລະ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້.

As China’s aggressive stance in Asia changes the region’s geopolitical landscape, Japan can play a larger role as an influencer and counterweight, experts say.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida can build upon the goal of his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, who saw Japan as defending “liberal international order” with efforts to build coalitions in the global south, said Yuichi Hosoya, a professor of international politics at Keio University (( https://www.tokyofoundation.org/experts/detail.php?id=11 and https://keiolaw.org/seminar and https://www.law.keio.ac.jp/en/members/?key=Yuichi+Hosoya )) in Tokyo.

Central to this world order is “human dignity,” which Kishida stressed during his address to the United Nations General Assembly in September in a speech that barely mentioned “human rights” or “democracy.” (( https://www.mofa.go.jp/fp/unp_a/page4e_001473.html and https://webtv.un.org/en/asset/k1z/k1zdjuhzun ))

“The world faces complex and interrelated issues ranging from climate change, infectious diseases to challenges to the rule of law. Now, at a time when international cooperation is in want more than ever, we cannot overcome these difficulties if the international community remains divided over ideologies or values,” Kishida told the U.N.

“That is why I believe we should go back to the very basic foundation of treating human life and dignity with paramount importance,” he said.

The emerging change in Japan’s posture reflects changing geopolitical realities in the region where distrust has plagued Tokyo for decades because of its brutal colonialism.

Policies in Northeast Asia included forced labor, (( https://nuspress.nus.edu.sg/products/asian-labor-in-the-wartime-japanese-empire and https://www.usip.org/publications/2022/08/formula-resolve-south-korea-japan-wartime-forced-labor-issue and https://apjjf.org/-William-Underwood/1693/article.html)) sexual slavery (( https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-67512578 and https://library.tamucc.edu/exhibits/s/hist4350/page/CCW )) and horrific medical experimentation on human subjects ((https://www.lit.osaka-cu.ac.jp/user/tsuchiya/gyoseki/presentation/TRT5.html which https://www.pacificatrocities.org/human-experimentation.html )) continue to color Japan’s relations with China and South Korea. (( https://warontherocks.com/2023/12/from-boycotts-to-selfies-asias-myriad-perceptions-of-japan/ ))