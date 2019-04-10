ການຊອກຫານັກບິນ ຂອງເຮືອບິນລົບຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ທີ່ຕົກຢູ່ມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊິຟິກ ໃນຕອນ
ກາງຄືນ ຂອງວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ຍັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ຕໍ່ໄປ.
ໝ່ວຍຊອກຫາ ແລະກູ້ໄພ ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນຊາກຂອງເຮືອບິນລົບ F-35 ຫຼາຍຊົ່ວໂມງຫຼັງ
ຈາກທີ່ເຮືອບິນລຳດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຫາຍສາບສູນໄປຈາກຈໍເຣດ້າ. ເຮືອບິນລົບທີ່ມີບ່ອນນັ່ງ
ດຽວ ໄດ້ຫາຍໄປພຽງເຄິ່ງຊົ່ວໂມງ ຫຼັງຈາກບິນຂຶ້ນຈາກຖານທັບມີຊາວາ ໃນເຂດເມືອງ
ອາວໂມຣິ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງຍີປຸ່ນ ໃນການປະຕິບັດງານເຝິກຊ້ອມ ກັບເຮືອ
ບິນອີກສາມລຳ.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດທ່ານ ຕາເກຊິ ອີວາຢາ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວວ່າ ເຮືອ
ບິນລົບ F-35 ອີກ 12 ລຳ ທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອຢູ່ທີ່ຖານທັບມີຊາວາ ໄດ້ຖືກສັ່ງໃຫ້ຢຸດບິນເປັນການຊົ່ວຄາວ
The search continues for the pilot of a Japanese fighter jet that crashed in Pacific Ocean Tuesday night.
Search and rescue crews found the wreckage of the F-35 stealth fighter jet hours after it disappeared from radar screens. The single-seat plane vanished just a half-hour after taking off from Misawa Air Base off the eastern coast of Aomori on a training mission with three other planes.
Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya told reporters the remaining 12 F-35 jets stationed at Misawa have been grounded.
