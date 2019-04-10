ການ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ນັກ​ບິນ ຂອງເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລົບ​ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ທີ່​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ມະ​ຫາ​ສະ​ໝຸດ​ປາ​ຊິ​ຟິກ ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​

ກາງ​ຄືນ ຂອງວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ຍັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ໝ່ວຍຊອກ​ຫາ ແລະ​ກູ້​ໄພ ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ຊາກຂອງ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລົບ F-​35 ຫຼາຍ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ຫຼັງ​

ຈາກທີ່​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລຳ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໄດ້​ຫາຍ​ສາບ​ສູນ​ໄປ​ຈາກຈໍເຣ​ດ້າ. ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລົບທີ່ມີ​ບ່ອນ​ນັ່ງ

​ດຽວ ​ໄດ້​ຫາຍ​ໄປ​ພຽງ​ເຄິ່ງ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ບິນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຈາກ​ຖານ​ທັບ​ມີ​ຊາ​ວາ ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ເມືອງ

ອາວ​ໂມ​ຣິ ​ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ຍີ​ປຸ່ນ ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານເຝິກ​ຊ້ອມ ກັບ​ເຮືອ​

ບິນ​ອີກ​ສາມ​ລຳ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທ່ານ ຕາ​ເກ​ຊິ ອີ​ວາ​ຢາ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເຮືອ

ບິນ​ລົບ F-35 ອີກ 12 ລຳ ທີ່​ຍັງ​ເຫຼືອ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ຖານ​ທັບ​ມີ​ຊາວ​າ ໄດ້​ຖືກສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ຢຸດ​ບິນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ



The search continues for the pilot of a Japanese fighter jet that crashed in Pacific Ocean Tuesday night.



Search and rescue crews found the wreckage of the F-35 stealth fighter jet hours after it disappeared from radar screens. The single-seat plane vanished just a half-hour after taking off from Misawa Air Base off the eastern coast of Aomori on a training mission with three other planes.



Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya told reporters the remaining 12 F-35 jets stationed at Misawa have been grounded.

