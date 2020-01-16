ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັນກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ການ​ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສໂຄ​ໂຣ​ນາ​ຊະ​ນິດ​ໃໝ່​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້ນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ​ມີ​ຕົ້ນ​ກຳ​ເນີດ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ເມືອງ ວູ​ຫານ ໃນ​ພາກ​ກາງ​ຂອງ ຈີນ.

ກະ​ຊວງ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ອາຍຸ 30 ປີກວ່າ ໄດ້​ຖື​ກກວດ​ພົບ​ຕິດ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ກັບ​ຈາກ​ເມືອງ ວູ​ຫານ.

ທ່ານ ໂຢ​ຊິ​ຮິ​ເດະ ຊູ​ກະ ໂຄ​ສົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ໄດ້​ຈັດ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ກັບ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ທີ່ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ບັນ​ຫານີ້, ເມື່ອ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ມື້ນີ້. ​ແລະ ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ, ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຕິ​ດ​ຕໍ່​ມະ​ນຸດ​ຫາ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ເທື່ອ. ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້, ກະ​ຊວງ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ ແລະ ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ທີ່​ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ​ ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຢ່າງ​ສຸດ​ຂີດ​ເພື່ອ​ເກັບ​ກຳ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ, ຮັບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ການ​ກັກ​ຕົວ​ເພື່ອ ກວດ​ໂຣກ​ຢ່າງ​ຮອບ​ຄອບ​ຢູ່​ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ ແລະ ກວດ​ກາ​ຄົນ​ໄຂ້​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ອາດ​ຕິດ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ນັ້ນ.”

ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ເບື້ອງ​ຕົ້ນ​ໄດ້​ລະ​ບຸ​ວ່າ ສ່ວນຫຼາຍ​ຂອງ​ຄົນ​ໄຂ້ 41 ຄົນ​ ທີ່​ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ໂຄ​ໂຣ​ນາ​ໃໝ່ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ ຫຼື ໄປ​ຕະຫຼາດ​ຂາຍ​ອາ​ຫາ​ນທະ​ເລ​ທີ່​ສະ​ເພາະ​ເຈາະ​ຈົງ​ໃດ​ນຶ່ງ ​ໃນ​ເມືອງ ວູ​ຫານ.

ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ອາ​ຍຸ 61 ປີ​ທີ່​ມີ​ອາ​ການ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຍ້ອນ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ໂຄ​ໂຣ​ນາ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

