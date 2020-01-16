ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນກໍລະນີການຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຊະນິດໃໝ່ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້, ເຊິ່ງມີຕົ້ນກຳເນີດມາຈາກເມືອງ ວູຫານ ໃນພາກກາງຂອງ ຈີນ.
ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງອາຍຸ 30 ປີກວ່າ ໄດ້ຖືກກວດພົບຕິດໄວຣັສ ຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ເດີນທາງກັບຈາກເມືອງ ວູຫານ.
ທ່ານ ໂຢຊິຮິເດະ ຊູກະ ໂຄສົກລັດຖະບານ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ລັດຖະບານ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ໄດ້ຈັດກອງປະຊຸມກັບກະຊວງທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ບັນຫານີ້, ເມື່ອຕອນເຊົ້າມື້ນີ້. ແລະ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ, ກໍລະນີຂອງການຕິດຕໍ່ມະນຸດຫາມະນຸດນັ້ນແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກຢືນຢັນເທື່ອ. ໃນເວລານີ້, ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ແລະ ສະຖາບັນທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ ຈະເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງສຸດຂີດເພື່ອເກັບກຳຂໍ້ມູນ, ຮັບປະກັນການກັກຕົວເພື່ອ ກວດໂຣກຢ່າງຮອບຄອບຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນ ແລະ ກວດກາຄົນໄຂ້ຜູ້ທີ່ອາດຕິດໄວຣັສນັ້ນ.”
ການສືບສວນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນໄດ້ລະບຸວ່າ ສ່ວນຫຼາຍຂອງຄົນໄຂ້ 41 ຄົນ ທີ່ຕິດເຊື້ອ ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາໃໝ່ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກ ຫຼື ໄປຕະຫຼາດຂາຍອາຫານທະເລທີ່ສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງໃດນຶ່ງ ໃນເມືອງ ວູຫານ.
ຜູ້ຊາຍອາຍຸ 61 ປີທີ່ມີອາການຮຸນແຮງໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ເມື່ອວັນເສົາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
Japan confirmed on Thursday its first case of the new coronavirus infection, traced to the central Chinese city of Wuhan.
The Japanese health ministry said a man in 30'stested positive after returning from Wuhan.
"The Japanese government held a meeting with the related ministries on this, this morning. As of now, the case of the constant human-to-human infection is not confirmed. As of now, the health ministry and related institutions will do their utmost upon to collect information, ensuring thorough quarantine (at the border) and testing the patients who are possibly infected with the virus."
Preliminary investigations indicate that most of the 41 people patients of the novel coronavirusworked at or visited a particular seafood wholesale market in Wuhan.
A 61-year-old man with severe underlying conditions died from the coronavirus on Saturday.