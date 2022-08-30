ມັນເປັນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ຊາວມາເລເຊຍບາງຄົນ ບໍ່ສາມາດວາດພາບໄດ້ໃນໄລຍະບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ແລະຂົງເຂດ ບ່ອນທີ່ຜູ້ນຳທາງການເມືອງຊັ້ນສູງ ໄດ້ອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງໄປແບບຢູ່ເໜືອກົດໝາຍ.
ໃນວັນທີ 23 ສິງຫາຜ່ານມານີ້ ສານລັດຖະບານກາງຂອງປະເທດມາເລເຊຍໄດ້ເຫັນພ້ອມກັບການຕັດສິນລົງໂທດປີ 2020 ໃນການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫລວງຕໍ່ທ່ານ ນາຈິບ ຣາຊັກ (Najib Razak) ໂດຍສົ່ງຜູ້ຊາຍທີ່ຢືນຢູ່ຈຸດສຸດຍອດຂອງອຳນາດການໃນເມືອງມາເລເຊຍ ພຽງແຕ່ສີ່ປີກ່ອນ ໃນຖານະນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຂອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສິນໃຫ້ຕິດຄຸກເປັນເວລາ 12 ປີ.
ທ່ານນາຈິບ ໄດ້ຖືກປະກັນໂຕອອກ ໃນໄລຍະເວລາສອງປີຜ່ານມາ ແລະຍັງໄດ້ຮັບໃຊ້ໂທດຢູ່ ໃນຖານະທີ່ເປັນສະມາຊິກສະພາທີ່ຖືກເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວມຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບການຕັດສິນທີ່ມີຢູ່ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນແຕ່ຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ເສຍໄຊໃນການຂໍອຸທອນຂອງທ່ານ ເທື່ອທຳອິດ ໃນເດືອນທັນວາ.
ສຳລັບພວກປຸກລະດົມຕໍ່ຕ້ານການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫລວງ ການຕັດສິນຂອງສານສູງສຸດ ທີ່ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຕໍ່ການຕັດສິນລົງໂທດທ່ານນາຈິບ ແລະສັ່ງໃຫ້ນຳເອົາອະດີດນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີເຂົ້າຄຸກນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນເຖິງຄວາມເປັນອິດສະຫຼະ
ໃໝ່ ຂອງລະບົບຍຸຕິທຳ ທີ່ເຫັນວ່າຂາດການເອົາໃຈໃສ່ ມາເປັນເວລານານ.
ຈົນເຖິງປີ 2018 ເວລາທ່ານນາຈິບໄດ້ເສຍບ່ອນນັ່ງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທີ່ສັ່ນສະເທືອນໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບບໍ່ຄາດຫວັງ “ໃນແນວຄິດຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ທີ່ວ່າການເປັນອິດສະຫຼະຂອງລະບົບຍຸຕິທຳທີ່ຍັງເປັນຄຳຖາມ ໂດຍຄິດຢູ່ເລື້ອຍໆວ່າມີການພົວພັນຂອງຝ່າຍບໍລິຫານ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານມູຮໍາເມັດ ໂມຮານ (Muhammed Mohan) ປະທານອົງການຄວາມໂປ່ງໃສສາກົນມາເລເຊຍ ຊຶ່ງເປັນອົງການທ້ອງຖິ່ນໃນການຕໍ່ຕ້ານສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງທົ່ວໂລກນັ້ນ.
It was a moment few Malaysians could have imagined a few short years ago in a country, and a region, where the political elite are seen to exist beyond the law.
On August 23, the Southeast Asian country’s Federal Court upheld a 2020 conviction for corruption against Najib Razak, sending a man who stood at the peak of Malaysia’s political power pyramid only four years ago as prime minister to jail with a 12-year sentence.
Najib had been out on bail for the past two years and was still serving as an elected lawmaker while fighting the original verdict, even after losing his first appeal in December.
For anti-corruption campaigners, the top court’s decision to stand behind Najib’s conviction and put a former prime minister behind bars, affirmed the newfound independence of a judicial system long seen to be lacking it.
Until 2018, when Najib lost the prime minister’s seat in a seismic election upset, “the public perception ... was the independence of the judiciary was questionable, always thinking that there is executive involvement,” said Muhammad Mohan, president of Transparency International Malaysia, the local chapter of the global graft-fighting watchdog.