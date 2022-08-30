ມັນ​ເປັນຊ່ວງ​ເວ​ລາທີ່​ຊາວ​ມາ​ເລ​ເຊຍບາງ​ຄົນ ​ບໍ່ສ​າ​ມາດ​ວາດ​ພາບໄດ້​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ທາງການ​ເມືອງ​ຊັ້ນ​ສູງ ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ໄປແບບຢູ່​ເໜືອ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ.

​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 23 ສິງ​ຫາ​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້ ສານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ມາ​ເລ​ເຊຍໄດ້ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ການຕັດ​ສິນ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ປີ 2020 ໃນ​ການ​ສໍ້​ລາດ​ບັງ​ຫລວງ​ຕໍ່​ທ່​ານ ນາ​ຈິບ ຣາ​ຊັກ (Najib Razak) ​ໂດຍສົ່ງ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ທີ່ຢືນ​ຢູ່ຈຸດສຸດຍອດຂອງອຳ​ນາດ​ການ​ໃນ​ເມືອງມາ​ເລ​ເຊຍ ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ສີ່​ປີ​ກ່ອນ​ ໃນ​ຖາ​ນະນາຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ໄດ້ຖືກ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຫ້ຕິດ​ຄຸກ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 12 ປີ.

ທ່າ​ນ​ນາ​ຈິບ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປະ​ກັນ​ໂຕ​ອອກ​ ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະເວ​ລາ​ສອງ​ປີ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ແລະ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ໃຊ້ໂທດ​ຢູ່ ໃນ​ຖາ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພວມ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັບ​ກາ​ນ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຢູ່​ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ແຕ່​ຫລັງ​ຈາກໄດ້ເສຍໄຊ​ໃນການ​ຂໍ​ອຸ​ທອນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ທັນ​ວາ.

​ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ປຸກ​ລະ​ດົມ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານການ​ສໍ້​ລາດ​ບັງ​ຫລວງ ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ຂອງ​ສານ​ສູງ​ສຸດ ທີ່​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ຕໍ່ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ລົງ​ໂທດທ່ານ​ນາ​ຈິບ ​ແລະ​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ອະ​ດີດ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ເຂົ້າ​ຄຸກ​ນັ້ນ ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັນເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ

ໃໝ່ ຂອງ​ລະ​ບົບ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ ທີ່ເຫັນວ່າຂ​າດການ​ເອົາ​ໃຈ​ໃສ່ ມ​າ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ນານ​.

ຈົນ​ເຖິງ​ປີ 2018 ເວ​ລາ​ທ່ານ​ນາ​ຈິບ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ບ່ອນ​ນັ່ງ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ​ທີ່​ສັ່ນ​ສະ​ເທືອນ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ແບ​ບ​ບໍ່​ຄາດຫວັງ “ໃນ​ແນວ​ຄິດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ທີ່​ວ່າ​ການ​ເປັນ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ຂອງ​ລະ​ບົບ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ເປັນ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ ​ໂດຍຄິດ​ຢູ່​ເລື້ອ​ຍໆ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ການ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ຂອງ​ຝ່າຍບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ມູ​ຮໍາ​ເມັດ ໂມ​ຮານ (Muhammed Mohan) ປະ​ທານ​ອົງ​ການ​ຄວາມ​ໂປ່ງ​ໃສສາ​ກົນ​ມາ​ເລ​ເຊຍ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນອົງການ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນໃນ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ສໍ້​ລາດ​ບັງ​ຫຼວງ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກນັ້ນ.

It was a moment few Malaysians could have imagined a few short years ago in a country, and a region, where the political elite are seen to exist beyond the law.

On August 23, the Southeast Asian country’s Federal Court upheld a 2020 conviction for corruption against Najib Razak, sending a man who stood at the peak of Malaysia’s political power pyramid only four years ago as prime minister to jail with a 12-year sentence.

Najib had been out on bail for the past two years and was still serving as an elected lawmaker while fighting the original verdict, even after losing his first appeal in December.

For anti-corruption campaigners, the top court’s decision to stand behind Najib’s conviction and put a former prime minister behind bars, affirmed the newfound independence of a judicial system long seen to be lacking it.

Until 2018, when Najib lost the prime minister’s seat in a seismic election upset, “the public perception ... was the independence of the judiciary was questionable, always thinking that there is executive involvement,” said Muhammad Mohan, president of Transparency International Malaysia, the local chapter of the global graft-fighting watchdog.