ນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວຍິງຊາວອີຣ່ານທີ່ຖືກຈໍາຄຸກ ໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນໂນເບລຂະແໜງສັນຕິພາບ

ບັນດາ​ນັກ​ປຸກລະດົມດ້ານ​ສິດທິ​ມະນຸດ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ພາກັນຍິນດີກັບ​ການ​ມອບ​ລາງວັນ​ໂນ​ເບ​ລຂະ​ແໜງ​ສັນຕິພາບ​ປະຈໍາປີ 2023 ໃຫ້​ແກ່ທ່ານນາງນາຈີສ ໂມຮໍາມາດີ (Narges Mohammadi), ນັກ​ປຸກລະດົມ​ດ້ານ​ສິດທິ​ມະ ນຸດ​ແມ່ຍິງ​ຊາວ​ອີຣ່ານ ທີ່​ຖືກຈໍາ​ຄຸກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະຄອນຫຼວງ​ເຕຫະຣ່ານ. ເຮັນຣີ ຮິຈ

ແວລ ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້.

ທ່ານນາງນາຈີສ ໂມຮໍາມາດີ ໃຊ້ເວລາສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ໃນສອງທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫຼັງຄຸກຢູ່ໃນອີຣ່ານ, ທ່ານນາງຖືກຈໍາຄຸກ ຍ້ອນການປຸກລະດົມຕໍ່ຕ້ານການລົງໂທດປະຫານຊີວິດ ແລະເພື່ອການສົ່ງເສີມດ້ານສິດທິຂອງພວກແມ່ຍິງ.

ທ່ານນາງ ໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນໂນເບລ ຂະແໜງສັນຕິພາບ ໃນວັນສຸກແລ້ວນີ້.

ທ່ານເບີຣິດ ຣີສ-ແອນເດີຊັນ (Berit Reiss-Andersen), ປະທານ​ຄະນະ​ກຳມະການ​ລາງວັນໂນ​ເບ​ລ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ແມ່ຍິງ, ຊີວິດ, ເສລີພາບ (ພາສາຟາຊີ), ແມ່ຍິງ, ຊີວິດ, ເສລີພາບ (ພາສາອັງກິດ). ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການໂນເບ​ລ​ຂອງ​ນໍ​ເວ ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ ມອບ​ລາງ​ວັນ​ໂນ​ເບລຂະແໜງ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບປະຈໍາ​ປີ 2023 ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ທ່ານນາງນາຈີສ ໂມຮໍາມາດີ.”

ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ທ່ານນາງໂມຮໍາມາດີ ຖືກຂັງຢູ່ໃນຄຸກເອວິນ (Evin) ທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງບໍ່ດີ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງເຕຫະຣ່ານ, ທ່ານນາງຖືກລົງໂທດຈໍາຄຸກຈຫຼາຍຄັ້ງ ປະມານ 12 ປີ.

ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ ແລະບັນດາ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຂອງທ່ານ​ນາງ​ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລາງ​ວັນ​ໂນ​ເບລດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ​ຈະ​ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານນາງມີ​ຄວາມ​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ​ຕື່ມ​ອີກ​.

ທ່ານທາກີ ຣະມານີ (Taghi Rahmani), ສາມີຂອງທ່ານນາງໂມຮໍາມາດີກ່າວ ເປັນພາສາຟາຊີວ່າ:

“ນາຈີສ ເປັນ​ໜຶ່ງໃນໃບໜ້າຂອງ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ລາງວັນ. ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ ລາງວັນ​ດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້​ເປັນ​ຂອງ​ປະຊາຊົນຊາວ​ອີຣ່ານ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ຂອງ​ບັນດາ​ຜູ້ຄົນເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ທີ່ຕໍ່ສູ້​ເພື່ອ​ສິດທິ​ມະນຸດ.”

ທ່ານນາງໂມຮໍາມາດີ, ອາຍຸ 51 ປີ ເປັນຜູ້ປຸກລະດົມ ເພື່ອສິດທິມະນຸດຢ່າງບໍ່ອິດເມື່ອຍ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນຄວາມສ່ຽງສ່ວນຕົວ ແລະເປັນການເສຍສະລະທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່. ໂດຍເຫັນທ່ານນາງໄດ້ໃນທີ່ນີ້ຈາກວິດີໂອປີ 2021.

ທ່ານນາງນາຈີສ ໂມຮໍາມາດີ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດວ່າ:

"ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫວັງ ວ່າມື້ນຶ່ງຈະສາມາດບອກພວກທ່ານວ່າ ການປະຫານຊີວິດໄດ້ຍຸຕິລົງແລ້ວຢູ່ໃນອີຣ່ານ ແລະບັນດາແມ່ຍິງ ໃນປະເທດຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບສິດທິຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະວ່າ ພວກເຮົາມີສະຖານະການ ທາງດ້ານສິດທິມະ ນຸດ ທີ່ດີກວ່າເກົ່າຢູ່ໃນອີຣ່ານ."

ທ່ານນາງໂມຮໍາມາດີ ຖືກຈັບ 13 ຄັ້ງ, ຖືກຕັດສິນລົງໂທດ 5 ຄັ້ງ, ແລະຖືກຕັດສິນລົງໂທດໃຫ້ຈໍາຄຸກເປັນເວລາທັງຫມົດ 31 ປີ ແລະຖືກຕີດ້ວຍໄມ້ແສ້ 154 ຄັ້ງ.

ທ່ານນາງ​ເປັນ​ຮອງ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າສູນ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດທິ​ມະນຸດ​ຂອງ​ອິຣ່ານ ເຊິ່ງນໍາພາໂດຍ ​ທ່ານນາງຊີຣິນ ອິບາດີ (Shirin Ebadi), ຜູ້ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ລາງວັນ​ໂນ​ເບລ​ຂະ​ແໜງ​ສັນຕິພາບປະຈໍາ​ປີ 2003.

ທ່ານນາງຊີຣິນ ອິບາດີ, ຫົວໜ້າສູນປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາຟາຊີ ຜ່ານສໄກປ໌ ວ່າ:

"ທົ່ວໂລກກໍາລັງຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງ ວິທີການຕໍ່ສູ້ຂອງແມ່ຍິງອີຣ່ານ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຮັບສິດທິມະນຸດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແລະຕົວຕົນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕໍ່ສູ້ຈົນເຖິງນາທີສຸດທ້າຍ: ເຊິ່ງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ, ຖືກກັກຂັງເປັນເວລາຫລາຍປີ, ແຕ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງສືບຕໍ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງຄວາມຕ້ອງການຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຊໍ້າແລ້ວຊໍ້າອີກ."

ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຄັ້ງ​ໃຫຍ່​ໄດ້ລະເບີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ລຸນຫຼັງ​ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງນາງມາຊາ ອາມີນີ ອາຍຸ 22 ປີ​ ໃນ​ປີ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້, ເຊິ່ງນາງ​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ ໂດຍ​ຕໍາ​ຫຼວດ​ສິນ​ທຳ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດລົງ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຕຳຫຼວດ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມໂຕຂອງນາງຢູ່. ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກໍາຈັດ​ຢ່າງ​ໂຫດຮ້າຍທາລຸນ.

​ແມ່ນແລ້ວ, ບັນດາ​ແມ່ຍິງ ​ແລະ​ເດັກ​ຍິງ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ຍັງ​ຄົງ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ​ແລະຍັງຄົງ​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ສິດທິຂັ້ນ​ພື້ນຖານ.

ທ່ານນາງລິສ ໂຕຣສແຊລ (Liz Throssell), ໂຄສົກດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າຫານ ແລະ ຄວາມ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ການຕອບໂຕ້, ການ​ຂົ່ມຂູ່, ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ, ແລະການ​ກັກ​ຂັງ. ຄວາມກ້າຫານນີ້, ຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈນີ້ ໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ພິເສດທີ່ສຸດ.”

ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການລາງວັນ​ໂນ​ເບ​ລກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລາງວັນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ເຖິງ​ປະຊາຊົນຫລາຍ​ແສນ​ຄົນ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ການ​ກົດ​ຂີ່​ຂົ່ມ​ເຫັງຕໍ່ພວກແມ່ຍິງ ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານຜະເດັດການ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ. ເຕຫະຣ່ານ ບໍ່ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມຄິດເຫັນແນວໃດກ່ຽວກັບລາງວັນດັ່ງກ່າວມານີ້.

Human rights campaigners across the world have welcomed the awarding of the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize to Narges Mohammadi, an Iranian women’s rights campaigner who is jailed in Tehran. Henry Ridgwell reports.

Narges Mohammadi has spent most of the past two decades behind bars in Iran, imprisoned for campaigning against the death penalty and for promoting women’s rights.

She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize Friday.

Berit Reiss-Andersen, Nobel Committee Chair, English and Farsi

“Women. Life. Freedom [in Farsi]. Women. Life. Freedom [English]. The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2023 to Narges Mohammadi.”

Mohammadi is currently in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, serving multiple jail sentences amounting to around 12 years.

Her family and supporters say the Nobel prize will give her added strength.

Taghi Rahmani, Husband of Narges Mohammadi, Farsi

“Narges is one of the faces of this movement that is receiving the prize. The prize actually belongs to the people of Iran, in particular, those fighting for human rights.”

The 51-year-old Mohammadi has been a tireless campaigner for human rights, at huge personal risk and sacrifice. She’s seen here in a video from 2021.

Narges Mohammadi, Human Rights Activist, English

“I hope one day to be able to tell you that executions have stopped in Iran and that women in my country have got their rights and that we have a better human rights situation in Iran.”

Mohammadi has been arrested 13 times, convicted five times, and sentenced to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes.

She is the deputy head of the Iranian Defenders of Human Rights Center, led by Shirin Ebadi, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2003.

Shirin Ebadi, Leader of Defenders of Human Rights Center, Farsi, Skype.

“The world is watching how [Iranian] women fight to obtain their human rights and their identity, that they pay any cost to that end: they get killed, incarcerated for years – but they keep repeating their demand.”

Mass demonstrations broke out in Iran following the death last year of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by Iran’s morality police and died while in police custody. The demonstrations were brutally crushed.

Yet women and girls across Iran continue to protest – and demand basic rights.

Liz Throssell, U.N. Human Rights Spokesperson.

“We've seen their courage and determination in the face of reprisals, intimidation, violence and detention. This courage, this determination has been remarkable.”

The Nobel Committee said the prize also recognizes the hundreds of thousands of people who have demonstrated against the Iranian regime’s oppression of women. Tehran did not comment on the award.