ອະດີດນາຍົກ ປາກິສຖານ ທີ່ຖືກຂັງຄຸກ ໄດ້ກ່າວປາໄສ ທີ່ສ້າງຂຶ້ນໂດຍ AI ຜ່ານທາງອອນໄລນ໌ ຢູ່ການຊຸມນຸມເລືອກຕັ້ງ ທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ

ອະດີດນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຂອງພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານປາກິສຖານ ທ່ານອິມຣານ ຄານ ໄດ້ສ້າງປະຫວັດສາດດ້ານການເມືອງຂອງປະເທດ ໃນອາທິດນີ້ ໂດຍການອອກອາກາດດ້ວຍວີດີໂອສົ່ງສານ ຈາກຜູ້ນຳຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກຂັງໃນຄຸກ ຊຶ່ງສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາໂດຍປັນຍາປະດິດ ຢູ່ທາງອອນໄລນ໌ ໃນການເຕົ້າໂຮມຊຸມນຸມເລືອກຕັ້ງ.

ການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມທາງໄກ ໃນວັນອາທິດ​ແບບທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນນັ້ນ ເປັນການຖ່າຍທອດສົດ ຜ່ານທາງຢູທູບ ແລະທາງສື່ສັງຄົມອື່ນໆ ທີ່ໄດ້ດຶງດູດຜູ້ຄົນມາຊົມຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1 ລ້ານ 4 ແສນຄົນ. ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ ເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວ ມີຜົນເສຍໂດຍການຖືກລົບກວນທາງດ້ານອິນເຕີເນັດຢູ່ເລື້ອຍໆ ໃນການເຂົ້າຫາສື່ສັງຄົມຕ່າງໆທີ່ສຳຄັນ ລວມທັງ ອິນສຕາແກຣັມ, ເຟສບຸກ, ແລະ ແອັກສ໌ ທີ່ເຄີຍຮູ້ຈັກກັນໃນ​ຊື່ ທວີດເຕີ ກໍຍັງຄົງຖືກກີດກັນເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍຊົ່ວໂມງສຳລັບພວກຜູ້ນຳໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນປາກິສຖານ.

ພັກ ເຕຣີກ-ອີ-ອິນຊາຟ ປາກິສຖານ ຫຼື PTI ຂອງທ່ານຄານ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ຈັດການ “ສະແດງເຖິງພະລັງຂອງຄວາມເໝືອນຈິງ” ເພາະວ່າ ພັກນີ້ກຳລັງ ປະເຊີນກັບການປາບປາມທີ່ໜຸນຫຼັງໂດຍລັດ ຕໍ່ການເຕົ້າໂຮມຊຸມນຸມກັນ ແລະການປິດກັ້ນຕໍ່ສື່ມວນຊົນທີ່ມີຄວາມນິຍົມຂອງປະເທດ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າລັດຖະບານສັນຍາວ່າ ຕົນຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ທຸກພັກຝ່າຍເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງທົ່ວໄປໃນເດືອນກຸມພາ.

“ພັກນີ້ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຈາກປະຊາຊົນເຖິງ 75 ເປີເຊັນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກກີດກັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນຂັ້ນຕອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ” ທ່ານຄານໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງໃນການກ່າວປາໄສທາງວີດີໂອທີ່ສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາໂດຍ ປັນຍາປະດິດ ຫຼື AI. ພັກຂອງທ່ານ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນໄດ້ຖືກຜະລິດອອກມາ ຈາກແບບທີ່ຂຽນເອົາ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ອະນຸມັດຈາກຄຸກ.

The opposition party of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan made history in national politics this week by broadcasting an artificial intelligence-generated video message from the imprisoned leader at an online election rally.

Sunday’s rare virtual rally was live-streamed on YouTube and other social media platforms, drawing more than 1.5 million views. However, the event was marred by internet disruptions, with access to major social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and X, formerly known as Twitter, remaining blocked for several hours for users in Pakistan.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, said it staged the “virtual power show” because the party faces a state-backed crackdown on physical gatherings and a blackout on national mainstream media despite government pledges it would allow all political parties to take part in the February general elections.

“The party that has the support of 75% of the people is being kept out of the electoral process,” Khan claimed in his AI-generated video speech. His party said it was produced from a written version he had approved from prison.