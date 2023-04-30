ອິສຣາແອລ ເຕືອນວ່າ ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງກັບ ອີຣ່ານ ກຳລັງເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ປະ​ເທດ ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມແຕກ​ແຍ​ກ​ກັນ​ຢ່າງ​ເລິກ​ເຊິ່ງ​ສະ​ເຫຼີມ​ສະຫຼອງວັນ​ຄົບ​ຮອບ 75 ປີ​ນັ້ນ, ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ແຂງ​ແກ່ນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ ແລະ ອາດ​ເປັນ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຕໍ່ ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ໃນຫຼາຍ​ດ້ານ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ລິນ​ດາ ແກ​ຣດ​ສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຈາກ​ນະ​ຄອນ ເຈ​ຣູ​ຊາ​ແລັມ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດ​ທະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຈາກ​ຄວາມ​ແຕກ​ແຍກ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ປັບ​ປຸງ​ລະ​ບົບ​ຕຸ​ລາ​ການ​ໃໝ່​ທີ່ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ທ່ານ ເບັນ​ຈາ​ມິນ ເນ​ຕັນ​ຢາ​ຮູ ຕ້ອງ​ການ. ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ແລະ ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຕົວ​ແທນ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ຄວາມ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ສັນ​ຍານ​ຂອງ​ຄວາມ​ອ່ອນ​ແອ.

ທ່ານ​ ຢາກອ​ຟ ອາ​ມິດ​ຣໍ, ອະ​ດີດ​ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ແລະ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ນັ້ນ ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ທີ່​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ກອງ​ໜູນ ແລະ ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ມາ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຖືກ​ຮຽກ​ຕົວ, ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຝ່າຍ​ອື່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮູ້​ສຶກວ່າ ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພັງ​ລົງ.”

ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ປະ​ທະ​ກັນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ທະ​ຫານ ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ກັບຜູ້​ນິ​ຍົມ​ນັບ​ຖື​ຊາວ ປາ​ແລັ​ສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌​ຢູ່​ວັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ອາ​ລ-ອັກ​ຊາ ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ ເຈ​ຣູ​ຊາ​ແລັມ ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ບຸນ​ອົດ​ອາ​ຫານ ຣາ​ມາ​ດານ ນັ້ນ, ຈະຫຼວດຫຼາຍ​ສິບ​ລູກ​ແມ່ນ​ຖືກ​ຍິງ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃສ່ ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຈະຫຼວດ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຍິງ​ຈາກ​ທັງ ເລ​ບາ​ນອນ ໃນ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ ແລະ ເຂດ ກາ​ຊາ ໃນ​ພາ​ກໃຕ້​ແມ່ນ​ຖືກ​ຈັດ​ການ​ໂດຍ ອີ​ຣ່ານ. ພວກ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຫົວ​ຈັດ​ຂອງ ອີ​ຣ່ານ, ທີ່​ຖືກ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ “ລະ​ບອບ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ ມຸ​ລ​ລາ” ໂດຍ​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ບາງ​ຄົນ​ນັ້ນ, ເມື່ອບໍ່​ດົນ​ມານີ້​ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ສາຍ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ອະ​ດີດ​ສັດ​ຕູ​ຄື ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ ແລະ ກຸ່ມ ຮາ​ມາ​ສ ປາ​ແລັ​ສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌ ເພື່ອ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຮວບ​ຮວມ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ.

ທ່ານ ອາ​ວີ ເມ​ລາ​ເມັດ, ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ການ​ສືບ​ລັບ​ແຜນ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ ກ່າ​ວວ່າ “ລະ​ບອບ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ ມຸ​ລ​ລາ, ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ, ໃນ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ, ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ, ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ເປີດ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ທັດ​ສະ​ນະ​ຄະ​ຕິ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ດັ່ງ​ກັບ ສົງ​ຄາມຫຼາຍ​ດ້ານ​ກັບ ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ. ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ຈະ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່​ພ້ອມ​ກັນ ແລະ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ທີ່​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ໂດຍ​ພວກ​ຕົວ​ແທນ​ຂອງ ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ ຈາກຫຼາຍ​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງ​ກັນ. ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ອ້ອມ ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ ເລ​ບາ​ນອນ, ຊີ​ເຣຍ, ເຂດກາ​ຊາ ແລະ ບາງ​ເທື່ອ​ໃນ​ບາງວົງ​ລ້ອມ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ຫ່າງ​ໄກ​ສອກຫຼີກຕື່ມ​ອີກ. ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ຕົວ​ຢ່າງ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ ໃນ​ທັດ​ສະ​ນະ​ຄະ​ຕິ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ​ວ່າ ເປັນ “ວົງ​ແຫວນ​ໄຟ.”

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ ຕາມ​ທຳ​ມະ​ດາ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ ແລະ ຕິດ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ຕົວ​ແທນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ນັ້ນ, ​ພວກເຂົາຍັງ​ໄດ້​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ທາງ​ເລືອກ​ດ້ານ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ. ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ແມ່ນ​ຫຍັງ​ເຫຼືອ​ອີກ​ພຽງ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ອາ​ທິດ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ມີ​ວັດ​ຖຸ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ພຽງ​ພໍ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ລະ​ເບີດ.

ທ່າ​ນ​ນາງ ເອ​ລິ​ເຊວາ ມາກ​ລິ​ສ, ຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ບາ-ອີ​ລານ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ ແມ່ນ​ໃກ້ຫຼາຍ​ແລ້ວ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ມີ​ລະ​ເບີດ ແລະ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ລະ​ເບີດ, ແລະ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່ານີ້​ແມ່ນ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ຕໍ່ ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ. ແນວ​ໃດ​ກໍ່​ຕາມ, ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ​ບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ລະ​ເບີດ​ນັ້ນ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ມີ​ລະ​ເບີດ ແລະ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ໃນ​ການ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ແມ່ນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ແມ່ນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ເຫດ​ຜົນ. ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ວັດ​ເມື່ອ​ສີ່​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາວ່າຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ ແລະ ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ລັດ ກໍ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຄຽງ​ຂ້າງ​ອຸ​ດົມ​ການ.”

ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ໄດ້​ໂຕ້ຖຽງ​ວ່າ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ທີ່​ມີ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ຈະ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ທີ່​ມີ​ຢູ່​ແລ້ວຫຼືບໍ່. ແຕ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ກຽມ​ພ້ອມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ຕົນ​ເອງ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ຫຼື ອາ​ວຸດທຳ​ມະ​ດາ​ໃດໆ​ທີ່​ມາ​ຈາກ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ແລະ ພວກ​ຕົວ​ແທນ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

Israel is wracked with internal divisions and mass protests over the judicial overhaul that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government wants. Analysts say that Iran and its regional proxy forces view Israel’s domestic turmoil as a sign of weakness.

“The protesters -- and more than the demonstrations -- it is the threat of some reserve officers and pilots in Israel not to come if they will be called, gave the other side the impression that Israel is collapsing.”

After clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian worshippers at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan, dozens of rockets were fired at Israel.

Israeli officials say the rocket fire from both Lebanon in the north and Gaza in the south was orchestrated by Iran. ((Mandatory CG: Irinn)) The hardline leaders of Iran, called the “Mullah Regime” by some Israeli analysts, have recently ((end courtesy)) established ties with former adversaries like Saudi Arabia and Palestinian Hamas in order to consolidate regional alliances against Israel.

“The Mullah regime, in the right time, in the right circumstances, in the right conditions, is going to launch what has been known in the military perspective as a multi-front war against Israel. Meaning that Israel will be facing simultaneously, at the same time, a massive attack carried out by Iranian proxies from different arenas. Most of them surrounding Israel -- mainly Lebanon, Syria, Gaza Strip and maybe some other more remote circles. This is a concept that has been known in the Israeli strategic security perspective as the ‘Ring of Fire’.”

While Iran strengthens its conventional capabilities and arms its regional proxies, it is also developing the nuclear option. Israeli officials believe Iran is just weeks away from having enough nuclear material for a bomb.

“I think Iran is very close to having a bomb and having the capabilities to produce a bomb, and I think this is a big threat to Israel. However, I also don’t see Iran as using the bomb. I think the reason for having the bomb and having the capabilities of producing a bomb is mainly for deterrence. I think Iran is a rational player. Iran demonstrated since the Revolution over four decades that interests, state policy, is also important alongside ideology.”

Israeli officials debate whether a nuclear Iran would present an existential threat. But they say that Israel is prepared to defend itself against any nuclear or conventional ((mandatory CG: IRINN)) attack coming from Iran and its regional proxies.