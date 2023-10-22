ອາສາສະໝັກອິສຣາແອລ ຊອກຫາພົນລະເຮືອນ ລວມເຖິງເດັກນ້ອຍ ແລະ ຜູ້ສູງອາຍຸ ທີ່ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ຈັບເປັນໂຕປະກັນ

ຄະນະ​ກຳມະການ​ກາ​ແດງ​ສາກົນ ກຳລັງ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ກຸ່ມ ຮາມາສ ​ໃຫ້​ຕົນສາມາດເຂົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ຕົວ​ປະກັນ​ຊາວ​ອິສຣາ​ແອລ ຢ່າງ​ນ້ອຍ 199 ຄົນ ທີ່​ກຸມຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ໄດ້​ລັກ​ພາ​ຕົວ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ອາທິດ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້. ຈາກ ເທລ ອາວີບ (Tel Aviv), ປະເທດອິສຣາແອລ, ລິນດາ ແກຣດສ໌ຕິນ (Linda Gradstein) ລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ພົນລະເຮືອນອິສຣາແອລ ຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນໄດ້ສ້າງຫ້ອງປະຕິບັດການ (ບໍລິຫານງານ) ຂຶ້ນ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຢ່າງຍິ່ງທີ່ຈະຄົ້ນຫາບັນດາຕົວປະກັນ. ອາ​ດ​ນາ​ສັກ​ ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ.

ສໍາລັບຄອບຄົວ ແລະຫມູ່ເພື່ອນ, ນີ້ແມ່ນກໍາແພງແຫ່ງຄວາມໂສກເສົ້າ. ຮູບໃບໜ້າຂອງພົນ ລະເຮືອນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງໃນ 199 ຄົນ ຫຼືຫຼາຍກວ່ານັ້ນທີ່ຖືກລັກພາຕົວ ແລະນໍາຕົວເຂົ້າໄປໃນ ເຂດກາຊາ ຕັ້ງຢູ່ຂ້າງນອກສໍານັກງານໃຫຍ່ຂອງກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ເພື່ອເປັນການເຕືອນວ່າພວກເຂົາຍັງຄົງສູນຫາຍຢູ່.

ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຖືກ​ລັກ​ພາ​ຕົວ ມີທັງ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ ແລະ​ຜູ້​ໃຫຍ່. ຄອບຄົວ​ຂອງ​ຕົວ​ປະກັນ​ໄດ້​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ​ເພື່ອ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ລັດຖະບານ​ໃຫ້​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ຍາດຕິ​ພີ່ນ້ອງ​ຂອງພວກເຂົາກັບ​ບ້ານ.

ທ່ານນາງ ອີນາຟ ມອຊ ບາດາ (Einav Moshe Barda), ຫລານສາວຂອງຊາວ ອິສຣາແອລ ທີ່ຖືກລັກພາຕົວໄດ້ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດວ່າ:

"ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ເອົາເມຍຂອງລາວ, ປ້າ ອາດີນາ ມອຊ (Adina Moshe) ຂອງຂ້ອຍ, ອາຍຸ 70 ປີ ໄປ. ລ​າວບໍ່ສະບາຍ. ພວກເຂົາເອົາລາວອອກນອກປ່ອງຢ້ຽມ, ແລະ ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າມີຫຍັງເກີດຂື້ນກັບລາວຈົນເຖິງຫຼາຍຊົ່ວໂມງຕໍ່ມາ. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້ຈາກ ຫຼາຍຄົນທີ່ເອົາຮູບເງົາທີ່ເຫັນລາວຢູ່ລະຫວ່າງຜູ້ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍສອງຄົນ ໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາເບິ່ງ //ຜູ້ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍທີ່ໂຫດຫ້ຽມທີ່ຂ້າຜົວຂອງລາວ ແລະໄດ້ເອົາລາວຂຶ້ນລົດຈັກໄປ ເຂດກາຊາ."

ຄອບຄົວເຫຼົ່ານີ້ກ່າວວ່າ​ເປັນ​ເວລາ​ກວ່າ 1 ອາທິດ​ແລ້ວ ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າ​ລັດຖະບານ​ຄົນໃດ​ມາ​ພົບກັບພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າເລີຍ.

​ແຕ່​ຊາວ​ອິສຣາ​ແອນລສ່ວນ​ບຸກຄົນຊໍ້າພັດເຂົ້າມາດຳເນີນການ. ພວກເຂົາເອີ້ນມັນວ່າ “ຫ້ອງ ປະຕິບັດການ (ບໍລິຫານງານ) ສຳລັບຜູ້ຫາຍສາບສູນ” ແລະເປີດດຳເນີນການຢູ່ທີ່ສູນວາງ ສະແດງສິນຄ້າ ເທລ ອາວີບ (Tel Aviv). ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້, ອາສາສະຫມັກຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ຊອກຫາ ທາງອອນໄລນ໌ ເພື່ອຫາຫຼັກຖານເລັກໆນ້ອຍໆ ກ່ຽວກັບຊະຕາກໍາຂອງໂຕປະກັນ.

ກ່ອນສົງຄາມຈະເລີ່ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນ, ຫຼາຍໆຄົນໄດ້ເປັນສະມາຊິກຂອງກຸ່ມທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ Brothers in Arms, ເຊິ່ງເປັນນຶ່ງໃນອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງທີ່ຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫລັງການປະທ້ວງຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ ເປັນເວລາ 9 ເດືອນ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ຕ້ານການປະຕິຮູບລະບົບຍຸຕິທໍາທີ່ລັດຖະບານອິສຣາແອລໄດ້ວາງແຜນໄວ້. ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ, ກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຫັນຄວາມສົນໃຈໄປທີ່ການຊອກຫາບັນດາຕົວປະກັນ.

ທ່ານນາງ ເຄຣີນ ນາຮອນ (Karine Nahon), ຜູ້​ອໍາ​ນວຍ​ການ​ຫ້ອງປະຕິບັດການ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ ສໍາ​ລັບ​ຜູ້​ສູນ​ຫາຍ​ກ່າວ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດວ່າ:

"ພົນລະເມືອງອິສຣາແອລຈາກທຸກຂະແຫນງການ - ຈາກຂະແໜງເທັກໂນໂລຈີ, ຈາກຂະ ແໜງການສອບສວນ, ຈາກຂະແໜງສືບ​ລັບ, ຈາກຂະແໜງເຄືອຂ່າຍສັງຄົມ - ໄດ້ຮວມໂຕ ກັນຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມສ້າງພາບລວມທັງໝົດຂອງສິ່ງທີ່ກຳລັງເກີດຂື້ນ."

ທ່ານນາງ ນາຮອນ, ສາສະດາຈານດ້ານລະບົບຂໍ້ມູນຂ່າວສານຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລໄຣຈ໌ແມນ (Reichman), ກ່າວວ່າ ຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ພວກເຂົາເກັບກໍາໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຊື່ອວ່າ ຕົວປະກັນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ຄົນຍັງມີຊີວິດຢູ່. ທ່ານນາງສົ່ງຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ອາສາສະຫມັກຂອງທ່ານນາງພົບເຫັນໄປໃຫ້ໜ່ວຍ ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງ ອິສຣາແອລ.

ທ່ານ ໂອເມີ ເບຍເລີ (Omer Bialer), ອາສາ​ສະໝັກ​ຂອງຫ້ອງປະຕິບັດການ ສຳລັບຜູ້ສູນຫາຍ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ VOA ​ເປັນ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ​ວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ພົບເຫັນຂໍ້ມູນຫຼາຍຢ່າງກ່ຽວກັບຄົນໃນສື່ສັງຄົມອອນໄລນ໌. ໃນບາງກໍລະນີ, ພວກເຮົາເຂົ້າໃຈວ່າພວກເຂົາຖືກຄາດຕະກໍາ, ແລະຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ມັນເປັນວຽກຂອງພວກເຮົາ ທີ່ຈະແລກປ່ຽນຂໍ້ມູນ ແລະເກັບກຳຂໍ້ມູນໃຫມ່. ໃນກໍລະນີອື່ນໆ, ພວກເຮົາເຫັນວ່າພວກເຂົາ ຍັງມີຊີວິດຢູ່ ແລະພວກເຮົາເຫັນພວກເຂົາຂຽນທາງອອນໄລນ໌ວ່າ ພວກເຂົາລອດຊີວິດຈາກ ເຫດການນັ້ນ ແລະເຫັນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາກຳລັງເຮັດຢູ່ໃນເວລານີ້. ແລະໃນກໍລະນີອື່ນໆ, ພວກເຮົາຈະນຳເອົາໄປຄົ້ນຄ້ວາຕື່ມອີກ ຖ້າພວກເຮົາບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ມູນພຽງພໍ."

ທ່ານເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ການ​ຕອບ​ສະໜອງ​ຂອງ​ປະຊາຊົນ​ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ທ່ານ​ພາກ​ພູມ​ໃຈ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ເທດຂອງທ່ານ. ປະຊາຊົນ​ໄດ້ຈັດຫາ​ອາຫານ​ໃຫ້ກັບ​ທະຫານ, ຊ່ວຍ​ຊາວ​ອິສຣາ​ແອລ​ຫຼາຍ​ສິບພັນ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຍົກຍ້າຍ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ບ້ານຂ​ອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້​ເຂດ​ກາຊາ, ​ແລະ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອທາງ​ດ້ານ​ຈິດ​ໃຈ​ແກ່​ຜູ້ທີ່​ປະສົບ​ກັບຄວາມເຈັບປວດທາງດ້ານຈິດໃຈ, ໂດຍທ່ານໄດ້ ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ:

"ເມືອທ່ານເຫັນ ປະຊາຊົນພຽງແຕ່ມາເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນ ແລະເຮັດທຸກສິ່ງທີ່ຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງເຮັດ ໃນຕອນນີ້ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ເຂັ້ມແຂງ ແລະເອົາຊະນະສະຖານະການ, ສໍາລັບຂ້ອຍແລ້ວ, ນີ້ແມ່ນແຫຼ່ງທີ່ມາທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດສໍາລັບການເບິ່ງໂລກໃນແງ່ດີຂອງຂ້ອຍ."

ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ກຽມພ້ອມທີ່ຈະບຸກໂຈມຕີເຂດກາຊາ, ແຕ່ຊາວອິສຣາແອລ ຈຳນວນຫຼາຍ ກ່າວວ່າການນຳເອົາຕົວປະກັນກັບຄືນມາ ແມ່ນບຸລິມະສິດສຳຄັນລຳດັບທຳອິດຂອງພວກ ເຂົາ.

The International Committee of the Red Cross is pressuring Hamas to give it access to at least 199 Israeli hostages that its militants kidnapped more than a week ago. From Tel Aviv, Israel, Linda Gradstein reports on how hundreds of Israeli civilians have set up a war room in a desperate effort to find the hostages.

For families and friends, a wall of heartbreak. The faces of some of the 199 or more civilians kidnapped and taken into Gaza hang outside Israel’s Defense Ministry headquarters as a reminder they’re still missing.

Among the kidnapped are young children and older adults. The families of the hostages have banded together to pressure the government to bring their relatives home.

Einav Moshe Barda, Niece of Kidnapped Israeli said in English:

"They took his wife, my aunt Adina Moshe, 70 years old. She's sick. They took her out of the window, and then we didn't know what happened to her until hours later. We get from many people that show us the movie that see her between two terrorists //cruel terrorists who killed her husband and they took her on a motorcycle to Gaza Strip."

The families say that for more than a week, no representative for the government has met with them.

But private Israelis sprang into action. They call it the “War Room for the Missing” and they opened it at the Tel Aviv Expo Center. Here, hundreds of volunteers look online for any shred of evidence about the fate of the hostages.

Until the war started, many were members of a group called Brothers in Arms, one of the organizations behind nine months of mass protests against the Israeli government’s planned judicial overhaul. Now, the group has turned its attention to finding the hostages.

Karine Nahon, the director of the makeshift war room Director, War Room for the Missing said in English:

“Israeli citizens from all kinds of different sectors — from technology, from interrogation, from intelligence, from social networks — are gathered here to try to make a full image of what’s going on.”

Nahon, an information systems professor at Reichman University, says information they’ve gathered leads them to believe that more than 100 of the hostages are still alive. She sends the information found by her volunteers to the Israeli security services.

Omer Bialer, is a volunteer at the war room, War Room for the Missing told VOA in English:

“We found a lot of information about people in social media. In some cases, we understand that they were murdered, and then it’s our job to swap data and pick up new data. In other cases, we see that they’re alive and we see them write online that they survived the event and what they’re doing at the moment. And in other cases, we bring it to further research if we don’t have enough data.”

He says the Israeli public’s response makes him proud of his country. Citizens have supplied food to soldiers, helped tens of thousands of Israelis displaced from their homes near Gaza, and provided psychological help for those dealing with trauma.

Omer Bialer, Volunteer, War Room for the Missing told VOA in English:

“When you see people just gather around and do whatever needs to be done at the moment to be strong and to win this situation, for me this is my greatest source for being optimistic.”

Israel is poised for a ground invasion of Gaza, but many Israelis say that getting the hostages back is their first priority.