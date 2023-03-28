ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ທ່ານ​ເບັນ​ຈາ​ມິນ ເນ​ຕັນ​ຢາ​ຮູ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ ໄດ້​ເລື່ອນແຜ​ນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ທີ່​ຈະ​ປະ​ຕິຮູບ​ລະ​ບົບຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ຕໍ່​ໜ້າ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຖະ​ໜົນຄັ້ງ​ໃຫຍ່ ແລະ​ພວກກຳ​ມະ​ກອນ ພາ​ກັນ​ຍຸດ​ງານທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ.

​ທ່ານ​ເນ​ຕັນ​ຢາ​ຮູກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້ “ໂຈະ” ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຮ່າ​ງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ​ທີ່ເປັນ ບັນ​ຫາ​ໂຕ້​ແຍ້ງ ຈົນ​ຮອດສະ​ໄໝປະ​ຊຸມ​ລະ​ດູ​ຮ້ອນ​ຂອງສະ​ພາ​ຄະ​ແນັດ​ເຊດ ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ເພື່ອ​ຈະ​ “ເປີດໂອ​ກາດ​ຢ່າງ​ແທ້​ຈິງ​ ໃຫ້ແກ່​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ຢ່າງ​ຈິງ​ຈັງ.”

ໂດຍບັ​ນ​ລະ​ຍາຍທິດ​ທາງ​ເພື່ອ “ຫລີກ​ເວັ້ນ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ກາງ​ເມືອງ” ​ທ່ານ​ເນ​ຕັນ​ຢາ​ຮູ ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຍາ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ບັນ​ລຸ “ການ​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ຢ່າງກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ” ລະ​ຫວ່າງກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສະ​ພາ ຊຶ່ງ​ຈະ​ເລີ້​ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 30 ເດືອນ​ເມ​ສາ​ນີ້.

​ແຜ​ນ​ຂອງ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ສະ​ພາ​ ຄວບ​ຄຸ​ມພະ​ແນກ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ຮວ​ມ​ທັງ​ກາ​ນ​ແຕ່ງ​ຕັ້ງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ ແລະ​ສິດ​ທິ​ບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ ​ກັບ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ທີ່​ຕົນ​ບໍ່​ມັກ.

​ມັ​ນ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ການ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ຢິວ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ທະ​ຫານກອງ​ໜູນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຮັ​ບ​ໃຊ້ ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ຖ້​າ​ຫາກ​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ແລະ​ກ່າວ​ອ້າງວ່າ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອຽງ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ລະ​ບອບ ການປົກ​ຄອງແບບ​ຜະ​ເດັດ​ການ. ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ອົງ​ປະ​ກອບ​ຈຳ​ນວ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງສຽງ​ສ່ວນ​ຫລາຍ​ທີ່ສູສີ​ກັນຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ເນ​ຕັນ​ຢາ​ຮູຍັງສືບ​ຕໍ່​ໃຫ້​ຮຽ​ກ​ຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຮັບ​ຜ່ານ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍນີ້.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu postponed on Monday his plan to overhaul the country’s judiciary in the face of massive street protests and a nationwide workers strike opposing it.

Netanyahu said he was ordering the “timeout" on the controversial legislation — until the summer session of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament — in order "to give a real opportunity for real dialogue."

Describing it as a way to “avoid civil war,” Netanyahu vowed to reach a “broad consensus” during the parliamentary session, which begins April 30.

The prime minister’s plan called for greater parliamentary control of the judiciary, including the appointment of judges and the right to overturn decisions it did not like.

It has sharply divided the Jewish state and led some reservists to say that if the plan were enacted they would not serve in the Israeli military and claimed that the country was veering toward an autocracy. Meanwhile, elements of Netanyahu’s narrow legislative majority have continued to call for its enactment.

In announcing the delay, Netanyahu said, "One thing I am not willing to accept — there are a minority of extremists that are willing to tear our country to shreds ... escorting us to civil war and calling for refusal of army service, which is a terrible crime."

Before Netanyahu’s announcement, Israeli workers launched a nationwide strike Monday, and tens of thousands of people demonstrated again outside of parliament.