ກຸ່ມຫົວອະນຸລັກນິຍົມຈັດຂອງ ອິສຣາແອລ ວາງແຜນໃຊ້ອຳນາດການຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານ ເພື່ອກຳຈັດຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ຈາກເຂດກາຊາ

ກຸ່ມຫົວອະນຸລັກນິຍົມຈັດໃນ ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມຍິນດີກັບແຜນການຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ສຳລັບອະນາຄົດຂອງເຂດກາຊາ ຊຶ່ງຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຊາວ ປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ໃນເຂດກາຊາ ຈຳນວນ ສອງລ້ານຫ້າແສນຄົນອອກຈາກພື້ນທີ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ ພວກເຂົາກ່າວວ່າ ການຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ຍົກຍ້າຍໄປຕັ້ງຖິ່ນຖານໃໝ່ ບໍ່ຖືເປັນການລະເມີດກົດໝາຍລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ. ແຕ່ຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ປະຕິເສດແຜນການດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ກຸ່ມຂວາຈັດຊື່ວ່າ ດິນແດນແຫ່ງ ອິສຣາແອລ ໃນລັດຖະສະພາໄດ້ຈັດກອງປະຊຸມພິເສດ ເມື່ອວັນອາທິດຜ່ານມາ ເພື່ອຮັບຮອງແຜນການຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໃນການຍ້າຍຊາວ ປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ສອງລ້ານສາມແສນຄົນອອກຈາກເຂດກາຊາ. ທ່ານ ເບຊາແລລ໌ ສໂມທຣິດຈ໌ ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການເງິນຂອງ ອິສຣາແອລ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຈະຈັດຕັ້ງ “ໜ່ວຍງານດ້ານການຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານ” ພາຍໃນກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ເພື່ອຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ອອກໄປຈາກເຂດກາຊາ.

ທ່ານ ເບຊາແລລ໌ ສໂມທຣິດຈ໌ ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການເງິນ ອິສຣາແອລ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເງິນທຸກໆ ເຊແຄລ໌ ທີ່ເຮົາລົງທຶນເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜູນການອົບພະຍົບຈະມີຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍໜ້ອຍກວ່າການຕໍ່ສູ້ຊ້ຳແລ້ວຊ້ຳອີກ. ງົບປະມານຈະບໍ່ເປັນສິ່ງກີດຂວາງຕໍ່ແຜນການນີ້. ນີ້ບໍ່ແມ່ນພຽງອີກແຜນການນຶ່ງ. ມັນແມ່ນຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ສຳລັບການປ່ຽນແປງຄັ້ງປະຫວັດສາດ ໃນເຂດຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ແລະ ອິສຣາແອລ.”

ສະມາຊິກສະພາ ຄະເນັສເສັດ ທ່ານ ຊິມຈາ ຣອດແມນ ກ່າວວ່າ ແຜນການ “ຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານ” ຄັ້ງນີ້ ມີຄວາມສົມຈິງຫຼາຍກວ່າແຜນການທີ່ ອີຈິບ ແລະ ສັນນິບາດແຫ່ງຊາດອາຣັບ ສະເໜີເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ຊຶ່ງຈະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ທາງການ ປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ສາມາດບໍລິຫານເຂດກາຊາໄດ້ ໂດຍບໍ່ຕ້ອງປົດອາວຸດກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ທີ່ສະຫະລັດລະບຸວ່າ ເປັນກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.

ທ່ານ ຊິມຈາ ຣອດແມນ ສະມາຊິກສະພາ ຄະເນັສເສັດ ຂອງ ອິສຣາແອລ ກ່າວວ່າ “ປະຊາຊົນເວົ້າວ່າ ເຮົາພາກັນບຳບັດກຸ່ມຮາມາສເຖາະ, ໃຫ້ໂອກາດທຸກຢ່າງແກ່ກຸ່ມຮາມາສເພື່ອສ້າງສາກອງກຳລັງຂອງພວກເຂົາຄືນ. ດ້ວຍເຫດໃດນີ້ຈຶ່ງເປັນທາງອອກທີ່ສົມເຫດສົມຜົນ? ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນ. ມັນອັນຕະລາຍ. ມັນອັນຕະລາຍຕໍ່ເຂດກາຊາ. ມັນອັນຕະລາຍຕໍ່ຊາວກາຊາ ແລະ ມັນອັນຕະລາຍຕໍ່ສັນຕິພາບຢູ່ໃນເຂດນີ້.”

ພວກນັກວິຊາການດ້ານກົດໝາຍຝ່າຍຂວາຈັດ ຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມກຸ່ມດິນແດນແຫ່ງ ອິສຣາແອລ ກ່າວວ່າ ການສະໜັບສະນູນເພື່ອອົບພະຍົບຈາກເຂດສົງຄາມບໍ່ຖືເປັນການລະເມີດກົດໝາຍລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ.

ທ່ານ ຢູຈີນ ຄອນໂຕໂຣວິດຈ໌ ຈາກອົງການນະໂຍບາຍ ໂຄຮີເລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ວ່າ ໃນເວລາເກີດສົງຄາມມັນຈະມີຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບ. ຈາກ ອັຟການິສຖານ, ມີຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນ. ຈາກສົງຄາມໃນ ຊີເຣຍ, ມີອົບພະຍົບຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນ. ຈາກສົງຄາມໃນ ຢູເຄຣນ, ມີຄົນອົບພະຍົບຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນ. ບໍ່ມີອັນໃດໃນນີ້ຖືກເອີ້ນວ່າ ການກວາດລ້າງເຊື້ອຊາດຊົນເຜົ່າ. ຕອນນີ້ການສ້າງອົບພະຍົບແບບນັ້ນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ສາມາດເກີດຂຶ້ນໄດ້ໂດຍຕັ້ງໃຈ, ແຕ່ມັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບການປ້ອງກັນເປັນພິເສດເນື່ອງຈາກຜົນທີ່ຕາມມາຂອງສົງຄາມ.”

ບັນດາຜູ້ແທນຂອງບັນດາອົງການເສລີທິປະໄຕ ອິສຣາແອລ ແມ່ນບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຮາກິດ ໂອຟຣານ, ຈາກອົງການສັນຕິພາບດຽວນີ້ ແລະ ຕິດຕາມການຕັ້ງຖິ່ນຖານກ່າວວ່າ “ນີ້ບໍ່ແມ່ນການຂັບໄລ່ຜູ້ຄົນອອກໂດຍສະໝັກໃຈ ແຕ່ເປັນການຍົກຍ້າຍ ຫຼື ຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານ. ມັນເປັນອາຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມ ແລະ ຜິດສິນທຳ. ຫາກເຈົ້າເຮັດໃຫ້ຊີວິດຂອງຜູ້ຄົນຕ້ອງທຸກຍາກເວດທະນາ ແລ້ວເຈົ້າບອກພວກເຂົາວ່າ ພວກເຂົາຢາກອອກໄປຈາກທີ່ນັ້ນ, ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນວ່າ ພວກເຂົາຢາກອອກໄປໂດຍສະໝັກໃຈ.”

ສະມາຊິກສະພາ ຄະເນັສເຊັດ ຈຳນວນຫຼາຍ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ ອິສຣາແອລ ຟື້ນຟູທີ່ຕັ້ງຂອງຊາວຢິວ 21 ແຫ່ງຄືນໃໝ່ໃນເຂດ ກາຊາ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຖືກອົບພະຍົບອອກໄປໃນປີ 2005 ເວລາທີ່ ອິສຣາແອລ ຖອນຕົວໂດຍຝ່າຍດຽວອອກຈາກເຂດແດນດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ່ານນາງ ດານຽລລາ ວາຍສ໌, ຜູ້ນຳການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຕັ້ງຖິ່ນຖານໃໝ່ ກ່າວວ່າ “ປະຊາຊົນ ອິສຣາແອລ ແມ່ນພ້ອມທີ່ຈະຕໍ່ສູ້, ພ້ອມທີ່ຈະດຳເນີນແນວຄິດຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຍົກຍ້າຍຊາວ ກາຊາອອກ. ໃນເວລາດຽວກັນ, ປະຊາຊົນ ອິສຣາແອລ ແມ່ນພ້ອມ ແລະ ກໍຍິນດີທີ່ຈະບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງລັດທິໄຊອອນ ໃນການຕັ້ງຖິ່ນຖານຂອງຊາວ ອິສຣາແອລ ໃນເຂດກາຊາທັງໝົດ.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ແນວໂນ້ມໃນການສ້າງທີ່ຕັ້ງຊາວຢິວໃນເຂດກາຊາຂຶ້ນມາໃໝ່ ຈະເບິ່ງບໍ່ໜ້າເປັນໄປໄດ້ກໍຕາມ, ແຕ່ຊາວ ອິສຣາແອລ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນເຫັນດ້ວຍວ່າ ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ບໍ່ຄວນມີບົດບາດໃນອະນາຄົດ ແລະ ບາງຄົນເຊື່ອວ່າ ຫົນທາງທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດໃນການຮັບປະກັນສິ່ງນັ້ນ ກໍຄື ການເຮັດໃຫ້ຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ອອກໄປຈາກເຂດກາຊາ.

Hard-liners in Israel have welcomed President Donald Trump’s plan for the future of Gaza, which calls for many of Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinians to leave the enclave. They say encouraging emigration does not violate international law. Palestinians have rejected the plan.

The far-right Land of Israel caucus in the Knesset met Sunday in a special session to endorse U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan for relocating 2.3 million Palestinians out of Gaza. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich says he is establishing a “migration authority” within the Defense Ministry to encourage Palestinians to leave Gaza.

“Every shekel we will invest in encouraging migration will cost us less than fighting again and again ///

The budget will not be an obstacle to this plan. This is not just another plan. It is a potential for historic change in the Middle East and Israel."

Knesset member Simcha Rothman says this "relocation” plan is more realistic than the one recently proposed by Egypt and the Arab League, which would allow the Palestinian Authority to run Gaza without disarming the U.S.-designated terrorist group Hamas.

“People say let’s rehabilitate Hamas; let’s give Hamas all the opportunity to rebuild its forces. How come this is a realistic solution? It’s not. It’s dangerous. It’s dangerous to Gaza. It’s dangerous to Gazans and it’s dangerous to the peace of this area.”

Far-right legal scholars at the Land of Israel caucus meeting say that encouraging emigration from a war zone is not a violation of international law.

“We know that in a time of war there are refugees. From Afghanistan, millions of refugees. From the war in Syria, millions of refugees. From the war in Ukraine, millions of refugees. None of this is called ethnic cleansing. Now the creation of such refugees cannot be done on purpose, but it need not be specifically prevented as a consequence of war.”

Representatives of Israeli liberal organizations disagree.

“This is not voluntary removal of people. This is displacement or transfer. It’s a war crime and it’s immoral. If you make people’s lives miserable and then you say they want to leave the place, it’s not that they voluntarily go out.”

Many at the Knesset caucus called for Israel to reestablish the 21 Jewish settlements in the Gaza Strip, which were evacuated in 2005 when Israel unilaterally withdrew from the territory.

“The people of Israel are ready to fight, are ready to carry out President Trump’s idea of emigration of the Gazans. At the same time, the people of Israel are ready and willing to fulfill the goal of Zionism to settle the entire Gaza with Jewish settlers.”

While the prospect of rebuilding Jewish settlements in Gaza seems unlikely, most Israelis agree that Hamas should have no role in its future, and some believe the best way to ensure that is to get most Palestinians to leave Gaza.