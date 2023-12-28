ອິສຣາແອລ ໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດ ຢ່າງໜັກໜ່ວງ ໃສ່ ພາກກາງ ແລະພາກໃຕ້ ຂອງແຫຼມກາຊາ

ກອງກຳລັງຂອງອິສຣາແອລດໍາເນີນການໂຈມຕີຄັ້ງໃໝ່ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້, ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແລ້ວຢູ່ບໍລິເວນພາກກາງ ແລະພາກໃຕ້ຂອງແຫຼມກາຊາ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງຄົງສືບຕໍ່ປະຕິບັດການໂຈມຕີທັງທາງບົກ ແລະທາງອາກາດຢູ່ໃນບໍລິ ເວນພາກເໜືອຂອງເຂດກາຊາ.

ກະ​ຊວງ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກຂອງ​ເຂດ​ກາ​ຊາ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ​ມີ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຫຼາຍ​ສິບ​ຄົນ​ຢູ່​ເມືອງ ຄານ ຢູນິສ (Khan Younis) ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້, ແລະ​ ຢູ່​ສູນ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ ອາລ ນູເຊຣັດ (Al Nuseirat) ກັບ ອາລ ມາກາຊີ (Al Maghazi) ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງພາກ​ກາງ​ຂອງ​ເຂດກາຊາ. ເມື່ອຮອດຕອນກາງຄືນ, ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ ອາລ-ບູຣິຈ (Al-Bureij) ແລະ ອາລ ມາກາຊີ (Al-Maghazi) ລາຍງານວ່າ ລົດຖັງ​ໄດ້​ເພີ້ມການຍິງ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງ​ໄປສູ່ບໍລິເວນທາງທິດຕາເວັນ ອອກ. ຂົງເຂດບູຣິຈ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ ​ໃນຕອນກາງ​ຄືນຂອງ​ວັນ​ອັງຄານ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້.

“ມັນແມ່ນກາງຄືນແຫ່ງນະລົກ. ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ເຄີຍເຫັນການຖິ້ມລະເບີດດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນສົງຄາມມາ,” ທ້າວຣາມີ ອາບູ ໂມຊາບ (Rami Abu Mosab) ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວ AP ຈາກຂົງເຂດບູຣິຈ ເຊິ່ງເປັນບ່ອນທີ່ລາວຫຼົບໄພຢູ່ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ຫນີອອກຈາກບ້ານຂອງລາວ ໃນພາກເຫນືອຂອງເຂດກາຊາ.

ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ຍ້າຍໄປສູ່ເຂດ ຄານ ຢູນິສ ທີ່ຢູ່​ທາງ​ໃຕ້​, ບັນດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ ​ໃນ​ອາທິດ​ນີ້​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ສັນຍານເພື່ອບຸກ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຫຼາຍ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນຢູ່ບໍລິເວນພາກກາງ​ຂອງ​ເຂດກາຊາ, ລວມທັງ​ຫຼາຍຂົງເຂດ ​ທີ່​ເປັນຄ້າຍຂອງອົບພະຍົບຫຼາຍ​ແຫ່ງ. ສະມາຊິກພະນັກງານຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດລາຍງານວ່າ ເຫັນຫຼາຍສິບພັນຄົນພາກັນຫລົບຫນີການໂຈມຕີໃສ່ຂົງເຂດ ຄານ ຢູນິສ, ຫຼາຍໆຄົນ ພາກັນມຸ່ງຫນ້າໄປ ເດຍ ອາລ-ບາລະ (Deir al-Balah) ທີ່ຢູ່ທາງເໜືອ ຫຼືໄປທາງໃຕ້ຫາເຂດຣາຟາ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ບໍລິເວນໃຕ້ສຸດຂອງແຫຼມກາຊາ.

ປະຊາຊົນຫລາຍ​ແສນ​ຄົນ​ ເດີນທາງ​ໄປ​ຮອດ​ເມືອງ ເດຍ ອາລ-ບາລາ ເຊິ່ງເປັນ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ມີປະຊາກອນ 75,000 ຄົນ. ເນື່ອງຈາກບ່ອນລີ້ໄພຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດເຕັມ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງພາກັນຕັ້ງເຕັ້ນຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນ ແລະບໍລິເວນທາງຍ່າງອ້ອມຮອບໂຮງໝໍໃຫຍ່.

ອົງການ WHO ກ່າວວ່າ ທີມງານຂອງຕົນໄດ້ປະຕິບັດ "ພາລະກິດທີ່ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງສູງໃນການຈັດສົ່ງອຸປະກອນ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານ ໄປໃຫ້ໂຮງຫມໍທີ່ຢູ່ທາງພາກເຫນືອ ແລະພາກໃຕ້ຂອງເຂດກາຊາ.”

ຜູ້ອໍານວຍການໃຫຍ່ຂອງອົງການ WHO ທ່ານເຕໂດຣສ ອະດານອມ ເກເບຣເຢຊຸສ (Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus) ກ່າວວ່າ "ມື້ນີ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປະຊາຄົມສາກົນ ປະຕິບັດມາດຕະການອັນຮີບດ່ວນອີກຄັ້ງ ເພື່ອບັນເທົາໄພອັນຕະລາຍທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ປະຊາຊົນຢູ່ໃນເຂດກາຊາກໍາລັງປະເຊີນຢູ່ ແລະເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຕໍ່ຄວາມອາດສາມາດຂອງພະນັກດ້ານງານມະນຸດສະທຳ ໃນການຊ່ວຍຜູ້ບາດເຈັບສາຫັດ, ຜູ້ທີ່ມີຄວາມອຶດຢາກຮ້າຍແຮງ, ແລະມີຄວາມສ່ຽງຕໍ່ພະຍາດຕ່າງໆ."

Israeli forces carried out fresh strikes Wednesday, mainly across the central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip, while it continued ground operations and airstrikes in Gaza City in the north.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported dozens of deaths in Khan Younis in the south and at the refugee camps of Al Nuseirat and Al Maghazi in central Gaza. As night fell, residents of Al-Bureij and Al-Maghazi reported tank fire intensifying to the east. Bureij came under heavy fire Tuesday night.

“It was a night of hell. We haven’t seen such bombing since the start of the war,” said Rami Abu Mosab, speaking to The Associated Press from Bureij, where he has sheltered since fleeing his home in northern Gaza.

After moving south to the Khan Younis area, Israeli officials this week had signaled a push into parts of central Gaza, including areas home to multiple refugee camps. United Nations staff members reported seeing tens of thousands fleeing the strikes on Khan Younis, many headed north to Deir al-Balah or south to Rafah on the southern edge of Gaza.

Several hundred thousand people have arrived in Deir al-Balah, a city of 75,000. With U.N. shelters full, they set up tents on the streets and sidewalks around the main hospital.

The WHO said its teams have undertaken “high-risk missions to deliver supplies, with partners, to hospitals in northern and southern Gaza.

“Today I repeat my call on the international community to take urgent steps to alleviate the grave peril facing the population of Gaza and jeopardizing the ability of humanitarian workers to help people with terrible injuries, acute hunger, and at severe risk of disease,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.