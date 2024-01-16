ການໂຈມຕີກາຊາຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ຫຼັງຈາກ ລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ກ່າວວ່າ ໄລຍະປະຕິບັດການ ທີ່ເຂັ້ມຂົ້ນຂອງສົງຄາມ ກັບກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ຈະສິ້ນສຸດລົງໄວໆນີ້

ອິສຣາແອລໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນພາກເໜືອ ແລະໃຕ້ຂອງເຂດກາຊາ ນຶ່ງວັນຫຼັງຈາກກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຊ່ວງໄລຍະປະຕິບັດການທີ່ເຂັ້ມຂົ້ນຂອງສົງຄາມ ອິສຣາແອລກັບກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ຈະບໍ່ສິ້ນສຸດໃນໄວໆນີ້.

ກອງກຳລັງປ້ອງກັນຊາດຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດແນເປົ້າໃສ່ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ຢູ່ໃນບໍລິເວນພາກເໜືອ ຂອງເມືອງຊາຕີ ຕະ​ຫຼອດ​ທັງ​ເມືອງ ຄານຢູນິສນຳ.

ພວກທະຫານອິສແອລ ໄດ້ສັງຫານພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຫຼາຍສິບຄົນແລະໄດ້ຄົ້ນ​ພົບຖານຍິງຈະຫຼວດ 100 ແຫ່ງ ກອງທັບອິສຣາແອລກ່າວ.

ການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດໃນຕອນຂ້າມຄືນຍັງໄດ້ຖະຫຼົ່ມລົດຍິງຈະຫຼວດຕໍ່ຕ້ານລົດຖັງຂອງກຸ່ມເຮັສໂບລາ ໃນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງເລບານອນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການຕໍ່ສູ້ຂ້າມຊາຍແດນຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມຢ້ານກົວວ່າ ບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດຈະຂະຫຍາຍອອກໄປ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ທ່ານໂຢບ ກາລລັນ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ການຢຸດຍິງໃດໆ ຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານກ່າວຖະແຫລງຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ອິສຣາແອລບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະຍຸຕິປະຕິບັດການທາງທະຫານຢູ່ໃນກາຊາຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນໄດ້ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ພວກຮາມາສ ຈະບໍ່ຕົກລົງປ່ອຍພວກຕົວປະກັນຕື່ມອີກ ປາດສະຈາກການກົດດັນທາງທະຫານ.

ທ່ານກາລລັນໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ “ໄລຍະປະຕິບັດການທີ່ໜັກຂຶ້ນ” ທີ່ກອງທັບຂອງອິສ ຣາແອລ ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການຢູ່ໃນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງກາຊາ “ຈະສິ້ນສຸດໃນໄວໆນີ້.” ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ກອງທັບໄດ້ຍຸຕິປະຕິບັດການທາງພາກພື້ນດິນ ທີ່ເຂັ້ມຂົ້ນໃນພາກເໜືອຂອງກາຊາ ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້.

ທ່ານເວົ້າອີກວ່າ “ຢູ່ໃນທັງສອງແຫ່ງນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາຈະບັນລຸຊ່ວງໄລຍະປະຕິບັດການຂັ້ນຕໍ່ໄປ.”

ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທານກາລລັນ ມີຂຶ້ນຂະນະທີ່ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ໄດ້ປະກາດເຖິງການເສຍຊີວິດ ຂອງຕົວປະກັນຊາວອິສຣາແອລສອງຄົນ ທີ່ຕົນໄດ້ຈັບຕົວໄປ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການໂຈມຕີເມື່ອເດືອນຕຸລາປີກາຍນີ້.

Israel reported airstrikes Tuesday in northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip, a day after the country’s defense ministers said the intensive phase of Israel’s war with Hamas would soon end.

The Israel Defense Forces said airstrikes targeted militants in the Northern Shati area as well as Khan Younis.

Israeli troops killed dozens of militants and uncovered about 100 rocket installations, the military said.

An overnight airstrike also struck a Hezbollah anti-tank launcher in southern Lebanon, the latest in the cross-border fighting that has raised fears of an expanding conflict in the region.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ruled out a cease-fire as he spoke to reporters Monday, saying Israel could not fully stop its military operations in Gaza because Hamas would not agree to release any more hostages without military pressure.

Gallant said the "intense maneuvering stage" that the Israeli military has been carrying out in southern Gaza “will end soon.” He said the military had recently ended its intensive ground operation in northern Gaza.

“In both places, we will reach the moment for the next stage,” he said.

Gallant's comments came as Hamas announced the death of two of the Israeli hostages it abducted during its October attack.