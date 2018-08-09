ສປຊ ເຕືອນ ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະ ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ໃຫ້ຢຸດ ການສູ້ລົບ ໃນເຂດກາຊາ

ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ທໍາການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດ ໃນຄືນວານນີ້ ຕໍ່ເຂດກາຊາໃນຂະນະ

ທີ່ພວກນັກລົບປາແລສໄຕນ໌ ຍິງຈະຫລວດໄປໃສ່ດິນແດນຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ແລະທູດ

ພິເສດຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດປະຈໍາພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງໄດ້ເຕືອນຕໍ່ການ

ກໍ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຄັ້ງຫລ້າສຸດນີ້ ລະຫວ່າງສອງຝ່າຍ.

ກອງທັບຂອງອິສຣາແອລເວົ້າວ່າ ເຮືອບິນລົບອາຍພົ່ນຂອງຕົນໄດ້ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່

ສະຖານທີ່ທໍາການຝຶກແອບ, ໃສ່ອາວຸດ ແລະສາງຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ໃຊ້ໂດຍພວກນັກລົບ

ຂອງກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ເພື່ອເປັນການຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ການຍິງຈະຫລວດ ຈາກເຂດກາຊາຢູ່ຕະ

ຫລອດຄືນນັ້ນ. ກອງທັບດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງເວົ້າອີກວ່າ ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ “ມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ

ແລະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບຜົນຕາມມາຂອງເຫດການທີ່ກໍາລັງມີຢູ່ໃນເວລານີ້."

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ລາຍງານວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ສັງຫານນັກລົບ

ຂອງກຸ່ມຮາມາສ 1 ຄົນ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ຍິງຄົນນຶ່ງພ້ອມກັບລູກຂອງລາວເສຍຊີວິດ.

ນາຍແພດຂອງອິສຣາແອລເວົ້າວ່າ ມີຫລາຍຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຈາກການຍິງຈະຫລວດ

ຫລາຍກວ່າ 80 ລູກ ໃສ່ອິສຣາແອລ ຊຶ່ງເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນແລງວັນພຸດວານນີ້.

ຜູ້ປະສານງານພິເສດຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທີ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບກ່ຽວກັບຂັ້ນຕອນ

ສັນຕິພາບໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ທ່ານນິໂກລາຍ ມລາດິນັອຟ (Nickolay

Mladenov) ກ່າວວ່າ ຖ້າຫາກການເພີ້ມຄວາມຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ມີຢູ່ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ບໍ່ຖືກລະ

ງັບໂດຍດ່ວນ ມັນອາດຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ສະພາບການ ຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ "ໂດຍເຮັດ

ໃຫ້ມີຜົນຕາມມາທີ່ສ້າງຜົນເສຍຫາຍຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງຕໍ່ ປະຊາຊົນທຸກຄົນ."



ທ່ານມລາດິນັອຟກ່າວວ່າ "ເປັນເວລາຫລາຍເດືອນມາແລ້ວ ທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ

ວິກິດການດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາ, ດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ແລະດ້ານການ ເມືອງໃນເຂດກາຊາ

ແມ່ນເປັນໄພທີ່ພາໃຫ້ເກີດການຂັດແຍ້ງທີ່ສ້າງເສຍຫາຍ ອັນຮ້າຍແຮງ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີໃຜຕ້ອງການ.”

ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງທີ່ທັງສອງຝ່າຍໄດ້ສະແດງ ຄວາມຫວັງເປັນຢ່າງ

ສູງວ່າ ອາດພາໃຫ້ມີການຢຸດຍິງ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍຫລີກລ້ຽງ ສົງຄາມຄັ້ງທີ 4 ລະຫວ່າງອິສຣາ

ແອລ ແລະກຸ່ມຮາມາສ.



ທ່ານ ຄາລິລ ອາລ-ເຮຢາ (Khalil al-Hayya), ຮອງຫົວໜ້າກຸ່ມຮາມາສປະຈໍາເຂດ

ກາຊາກ່າວຕໍ່ໂທລະພາບອາລ-ຈາຊີຣາ (al-Jazeera) ວ່າ "ພວກເຮົາສາມາດເວົ້າໄດ້

ວ່າ ການປະຕິບັດການທີ່ນໍາພາໂດຍອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດແລະອີຈິບ ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນ

ຂັ້ນທີ່ກ້າວໜ້າ ແລະພວກເຮົາຫວັງວ່າ ມັນຈະມີໝາກຜົນສ່ວນໃດສ່ວນນຶ່ງມາຈາກ

ການປະຕິບັດງານເຫລົ່ານີ້."



ສະມາຊິກອະວຸໂສໃນສະພາ ຂອງອິສຣາແອລທ່ານນຶ່ງ ກໍກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານ "ຫວັງຢ່າງ

ຍິ່ງວ່າພວກເຮົາຫຍັບເຂົ້າໃກ້ ຂອບຂອງວັນໃໝ່ກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫາເລື້ອງເຂດກາຊານີ້."



Israel carried out airstrikes overnight in the Gaza Strip, while Palestinian militants fired rockets at Israeli territory and the U.N.'s Middle East envoy expressed alarm at the latest outbreak in violence between the two sides.



The Israeli military said its fighter jets targeted training, weapons and storage sites used by the militant group Hamas in response to rockets launched from Gaza throughout the night. It said Hamas "is responsible and bears the consequences for the ongoing events."



Palestinian officials reported the Israeli strikes killed one Hamas militant as well as a woman and her child.



Israeli medics said several people were injured by the more than 80 rockets fired at Israel beginning late Wednesday.



U.N. Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov said if the current escalation in violence is not contained immediately it could quickly get worse "with devastating consequences for all people."



"For months I have been warning that the humanitarian, security and political crisis in Gaza risks a devastating conflict that nobody wants. The U.N. has engaged with Egypt and all concerned parties in an unprecedented effort to avoid such a development," Mladenov said.



The violence came even while both sides expressed some optimism that a truce can be worked out to help avoid a fourth war between Israel and Hamas.



"We can say that actions led by the United Nations and Egypt are in advanced stages and we hope it could yield some good from them," the deputy Hamas chief for Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya, told al-Jazeera television.



A senior member of the Israeli parliament said he "very much hopes we are on the brink of a new day on the matter of Gaza."



Palestinians have held weekly protests along the Israeli-Gaza border since March, when Israel began preparations for marking its 70th anniversary as a state.



Israeli soldiers have killed at least 158 demonstrators, many of whom were militants that Israel says were trying to sneak across the border.



Israel accused Hamas of organizing the protests as a cover for terrorism -- a charge Hamas denies.