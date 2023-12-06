ພວກທະຫານຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ແລະພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຮາມາສ ໄດ້ສູ້ລົບກັນໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດກາຊາ ໂດຍສົງຄາມໄດ້ກົດດັນພົນລະເຮືອນຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນນັບມື້ ຜູ້ທີ່ກຳລັງປະເຊີນກັບຄວາມຍາກລຳບາກຕື່ມອີກໃນການຊອກຫາສະຖານທີ່ພັກພິງ ແລະການເຂົ້າເຖິງການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ.

ກອງທັບອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດນີ້ ວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ດຳເນີນການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດຫຼາຍບັ້ນ ຕໍ່ເປົ້າໝາຍປະມານ 250 ແຫ່ງໃນເຂດກາຊາ ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ວານນີ້.

ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ການຖິ້ມລະເບີດທີ່ທະວີຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ໃສ່ເຂດກາຊາ ຕັ້ງແຕ່ຕອນບາຍວັນຈັນຜ່ານມານີ້ ພ້ອມກັບການຕໍ່ສູ້ທາງພາກພື້ນດິນຢ່າງດຸເດືອດ ລວມທັງການຍິງຈະຫຼວດໂດຍພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ໄປໃນທິດທາງອິສຣາແອລ.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງກອງທັບອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ກອງກຳລັງຂອງຕົນໄດ້ປິດລ້ອມເມືອງຄານ ຢູນິສ ທາງພາກໃຕ້ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເມືອງໃຫຍ່ສຸດອັນດັບສອງໃນກາຊາ.

ການຂະຫຍາຍສົງຄາມເຂົ້າໄປໃນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງກາຊາ ຊຶ່ງໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ພື້ນທີ່ຕ່າງໆໃນພາກເໜືອ ທີ່ລວມທັງເມືອງກາຊາ. ນອກຈາກນີ້ແລ້ວ ກອງ ທັບອິສຣາແອລ ກໍຍັງໄດ້ສັ່ງການໃຫ້ພົນລະເຮືອນທັງຫຼາຍຍົກຍ້າຍໄປຍັງພາກໃຕ້ແລະຕາເວັນອອກ ຊຶ່ງພື້ນທີ່ສຳລັບປະຊາຊົນທີ່ຈະໄປພັກພິງນັ້ນ ກໍມີໜ້ອຍລົງນັບມື້.

ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ເພື່ອອົບພະຍົບຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ ກະປະມານໄດ້ວ່າມີປະຊາຊົນ 1 ລ້ານ 9 ແສນຄົນພັດພາກຈາກຖິ່ນຖານພາຍໃນກາຊາ ຊຶ່ງກວມເອົາເກືອບ 85 ເປີເຊັນຂອງປະຊາກອນ ແລະນຶ່ງລ້ານຄົນໃນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ລົງທະບຽນຢູ່ໃນສະຖານທີ່ພັກພິງຊົ່ວຄາວຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຢູ່ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງກາຊາ.

Israeli troops and Hamas militants battled Wednesday in the Gaza Strip with the war putting increasing pressure on Palestinian civilians who are facing more difficulty finding shelter and access to humanitarian aid.

Israel’s military said Wednesday it had carried out airstrikes on about 250 targets in the Gaza Strip during the past day.

The United Nations reported a significant intensification of Israeli bombardments of Gaza since Monday afternoon, along with the intense ground fighting as well as an increase in rocket fire by Palestinian militants toward Israel.

Israeli military officials said their forces were encircling the southern city of Khan Younis, the second largest in Gaza.

The expansion of the war in southern Gaza followed an initial focus on areas in the north, including Gaza City. It also followed weeks of Israeli military orders for civilians to move to the south in order to stay away from the fighting.