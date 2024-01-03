ເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ ຫຼື ໂດຣນ ຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ໂຈມຕີຫ້ອງການຂອງກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ຢູ່ໃນ​ເຂດຊານເມືອງຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງເບຣຸດ ທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສຂອງຮາມາສ ຊາເລ ອາລ-ອາຣູຣີ ຊຶ່ງເປັນກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ແລະບັນດາເຈົ້າທີ່ດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ ໄດ້ກ່າວ.

ທ່ານອາຣູຣີ ເປັນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສໃນຄະນະກົມການເມືອງຂອງກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ແລະເປັນນຶ່ງໃນຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງກອງກຳລັງພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຕົນຂຶ້ນ ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ກອງພົນກາສຊາມ (Qassam Brigrades) ທີ່ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການໂຈມຕີທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຢູ່ໃນດິນແດນຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ໃນວັນທີ 7 ຕຸລາ. ສະຫະລັດ ເມື່ອປີກາຍນີ້ ໄດ້ສະເໜີໃຫ້ເງິນຈຳນວນ 5 ລ້ານໂດລາ ສຳລັບຂໍ້ມູນກ່ຽວກັບຜູ້ກ່ຽວ ອັນເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງໂຄງການ ໃຫ້ລາງວັນເພື່ອຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳຂອງຕົນ.

ກອງທັບອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ຄວາມເຫັນກ່ຽວກັບລາຍງານດັ່ງກ່າວ ແຕ່ການໂຈມຕີເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ ຈະເປັນໄປຕາມການຍອມຮັບຕໍ່ເຈຕະນາທີ່ຈະສັງຫານບັນດາຜູ້ນຳທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ຂະນະທີ່ສົງຄາມກັບພວກຮາມາສ ໃນກາຊາ ຍັບໃກ້ເຂົ້າຂີດໝາຍສາມເດືອນແລ້ວ.

“ສິ່ງທີ່ສຳຄັນສຸດທີ່ຈະກ່າວໃນຄໍ່າຄືນນີ້ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ສຸມໃສ່ ແລະຍັງຄົງເພັ່ງເລັງໃສການສູ້ລົບກຸ່ມຮາມາສ” ໂຄສົກກອງທັບຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ພົນຕີ ແດນນີລ ຮາກາຣີ ໄດ້ກ່າວເມື່ອຖືກຖາມກ່ຽວກັບການສັງຫານຂອງທ່ານອາຣູຣີ.

ທ່ານອາຣູຣີ ໄດ້ນຳພາກຸ່ມຮາມາສໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດແຄມຝັ່ງແມ່ນ້ຳຈໍແດນ ຫຼື ແວັສແລ້ງ ທີ່ຄຸ້ມຄອງໂດຍອິສຣາແອລ. ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ທ່ານເບັນຈາມິນ ເນທັນຢາຮູ ໄດ້ຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ຈະຂ້າທ່ານ ແມ່ນກະທັງກ່ອນໜ້າທີ່ກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ບຸກລຸກເຂົ້າໄປພາກໃຕ້ຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ໃນການໂຈມຕີເມື່ອເດືອນຕຸລານັ້ນ.

ອົງການຂ່າວຂອງທາງການເລບານອນ ໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ສີ່ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍໃນການໂຈມຕີໃສ່ຫ້ອງການຂອງຮາມາສ ຢູ່ທີ່ຄຸ້ມບ້ານທີ່ໜາແໜ້ນໃນເຂດຊານ ເມືອງທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງເລບານອນ.

ໃນຖະແຫລງການສະບັບນຶ່ງ ກຸ່ມເຮສໂບລາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ອາຊະຍາກຳນີ້ ຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຕອບຮັບ ຫຼື ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການລົງໂທດ” ໂດຍເອີ້ນການໂຈມຕີນັ້ນວ່າ “ສະຖານະການທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍໃນໄລຍະຂອງສົງຄາມ.”

ກຸ່ມເຮສໂລລາ ທີ່ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ກຳນົດໃຫ້ເປັນອົງກອນກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມການໂຈມຕີຫຼາຍຄັ້ງຕໍ່ອິສຣາແອລ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ສົງຄາມຕໍ່ຕ້ານກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນຕຸລາ.

An Israeli drone strike Tuesday night on Hamas offices in the Beirut suburbs killed senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri, the militant group and Mideast news outlets reported.

Arouri was a senior official in Hamas' politburo and one of the founders of its military wing, the Qassam Brigades, that carried out the deadly shock assault in Israeli territory on Oct. 7. The United States last year offered $5 million for information on him as part of its Rewards for Justice program.

The Israeli military declined to comment on the report, but such an attack would be in line with Jerusalem's avowed intent to kill key Hamas leaders as the war with Hamas in Gaza nears the three-month mark.

"The most important thing to say tonight is that we are focused and remain focused on fighting Hamas," Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said when asked about Arouri’s killing.

Arouri headed the Hamas presence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had threatened to kill him even before the militant group invaded southern Israel in the October attack.

Lebanon's state news agency reported that four people were killed in the attack on the Hamas offices in a crowded neighborhood in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital.

In a statement, Hezbollah said, "this crime will not go unanswered or unpunished," calling it a "dangerous development in the course of the war."