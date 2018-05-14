ທະຫານອິສຣາແອລ ຍິງສັງຫານພວກປະທ້ວງ ຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນ ກາຊາ

ກຳລັງຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ຍິງ ແລະສັງຫານ ຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ຄົນນຶ່ງ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້

ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 12 ຄົນບາດເຈັບ ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ຢູ່ຕາມຊາຍແດນຂອງເຂດກາຊາ ບ່ອນທີ່

ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ໄດ້ໄປເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນເພື່ອປະທ້ວງ ໃນການທີ່ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກຽມພ້ອມ ທີ່ຈະ

ຍ້າຍສະຖານທູດຂອງຕົນ ຈາກນະຄອນ ແທລລາວີບ ໄປຍັງນະຄອນຫຼວງເຈຣູຊາແລັມ

ນັ້ນ.

ບັນດາແພດຂອງທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ມີການສູນເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະບາດເຈັບ ໃນ

ການປະທະກັນຫຼາຍຄັ້ງ ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ໂດຍຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດ ໃນຮອບ 6 ສັບປະດາ ຂອງ

ການເດີນຂະບວນປະທ້ວງ ແລະ ເກີດຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ທີ່ລວມທັງ ການຍິງສັງຫານ

ຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 40 ຄົນ ໂດຍພວກທະຫານຂອງອິສຣາແອລ.

ພວກວິພາກວິຈານ ໄດ້ຖິ້ມໂທດໃສ່ກຳລັງຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ທີ່ໃຊ້ລູກປືນແທ້ ໃນ

ຂະນະທີ່ ອິສຣາແອລ ກໍກ່າວວ່າ ການກະທຳຂອງຕົນທັງຫຼາຍ ແມ່ນຈຳເປັນເພື່ອ

ຄວາມປອດໄພ ຂະນະທີ່ພວກຄົນທັງຫຼາຍ ເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ຮົ້ວກັ້ນຊາຍແດນ.

ນອກເໜືອຈາກການຍິງປືນໃສ່ພວກປະທ້ວງທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃໝ່ໆໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ຈາກຟາກ

ຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ແລ້ວ ກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບ ຍັງໄດ້ຍິງລູກແກັສນ້ຳຕາ ເຂົ້າໄປ

ແຖວຫຼັງຂອງພວກປະທ້ວງ ແຕ່ພວກຝຸງຄົນ ກໍປາກົດວ່າ ບໍ່ຍອມຖອຍ ແລະ ສືບຕໍ່

ປຸ້ມລຸມເຂົ້າກັນຢູ່.

ພ້ອມກັນກັບ ການບໍ່ເຫັນດີນຳ ການຍ້າຍສະຖານທູດສະຫະລັດນັ້ນ ຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌

ຍັງທຳການປະທ້ວງ ເພື່ອເປັນຂີດໝາຍ ວັນຄົບຮອບນຶ່ງປີ ຂອງອັນທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເອີ້ນ

ວ່າ “ນັກບາ” ຫຼື “ຄວາມຫາຍະນະ” ໃນການອ້າງອີງເຖິງ ຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ຫຼາຍພັນ

ຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຂັບໄລ່ ຫຼື ຫລົບໜີໄປ ໃນປາງສົງຄາມປີ 1948 ທີ່ກ່ຽວພັນກັບການກໍ່ຕັ້ງ

ອິສຣາແອລ ນັ້ນ.

ສະຖານທູດສະຫະລັດແຫ່ງໃໝ່ ແມ່ນເປັນສະຖານທີ່ປະຕິບັດງານຊົ່ວຄາວ ພາຍໃນ

ອາຄານ ຂອງກົງສຸນສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ມີຢູ່ແລ້ວ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ເຈຣູຊາແລັມ ໃນຂະ

ນະທີ່ ພວມຊອກຫາສະຖານທີ່ ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ກວ່າເກົ່າຢູ່.

Israeli forces shot and killed one Palestinian and wounded at least 12 people Monday along the border of the Gaza Strip where thousands gathered to protest as the United States prepared to officially move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.



Local medics reported the casualties in Monday's clashes, the latest in six weeks of demonstrations and violence that have included Israeli troops killing more than 40 Palestinians.



Critics have faulted Israeli forces for using live fire, while Israel says its actions are necessary for security as people threaten the border fence.



In addition to the fresh gunfire Monday from the Israeli side, the security forces also sent tear gas behind lines of protesters, but the crowds seemed undeterred and continued to assemble.



Protesters also lobbed various objects across the border and planned to burn tires ahead of the embassy opening later in the day.Many businesses and schools in Gaza were closed.



Along with rejecting the U.S. embassy move, Palestinians are also protesting to mark the anniversary of what they call the "nakba" or "catastrophe" in reference to the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who were expelled or fled during the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation.



The new U.S. embassy site is an interim location operating inside the existing U.S. consulate building in Jerusalem while a search begins for a larger site.