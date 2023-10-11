ອິສຣາແອລ ດຳເນີນການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດ ຕໍ່ເຂດກາຊາ ຂະນະທີ່ຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ຈາກທັງສອງຝ່າຍ ສູງຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍໆ

ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ວ່າ ກອງທັບຂອງຕົນໄດ້ໂຈມຕີ 200 ເປົ້າໝາຍໃນເຂດກາຊາ ຊ່ວງຕອນຂ້າມຄືນ ຂະນະທີ່ກຳລັງທະຫານຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຢູ່ໃກ້ເຂດຊາຍແດນຂອງກາຊາ ກ່ອນໜ້າການບຸກໂຈມຕີທາງພາກພື້ນດິນ.

ຈຳນວນຄົນທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດຢູ່ຟາກຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ຍ້ອນການໂຈມຕີໂດຍກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນເມື່ອວັນເສົາແລ້ວນີ້ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມສູງຂຶ້ນເປັນ 1,200 ຄົນ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນພົນລະເຮືອນ ໂດຍມີອີກ 2,700 ຄົນບາດເຈັບ.

ໂຄສົກກອງກຳລັງປ້ອງກັນຊາດຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ພັນໂທ ໂຈນາທັນ ຄອນຣິກັສ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ແມ່ນສູງກວ່າ ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າ ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນສົບຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ ບໍ່ແມ່ນຍ້ອນການສູ້ລົບກັນທີ່ມີຢູ່ຕໍ່ເນື່ອງພາຍໃນອິສຣາແອລ.

ອິສຣາແອລໄດ້ປິດເຂດຊາຍແດນແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆທີ່ບຸກເຂົ້າມາໄດ້ໂດຍພວກນັກລົບຮາມາສ ແລະໄດ້ຍາມບໍລິເວນດັ່ງກ່າວຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດ ທ່ານຄອນຣິກັສ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນບັນທຶກວີດີໂອ.

ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ປົກປ້ອງການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ທີ່ໄດ້ທຳລາຍຕຶກທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສຫຼາຍແຫ່ງ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ສະຖານທີ່ທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍທີ່ທາງດ້ານການທະຫານທີ່ເປັນທຳ ເພາະວ່າ ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ຈົງໃຈຕັ້ງເປັນສູນປະຕິການຂອງຕົນຢູ່ໃນຕຶກທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນ.

ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່າວວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 263,000 ໄດ້ພາກັນຫລົບໜີອອກຈາກເຮືອນຊານຂອງພວກເຂົາໃນເຂດກາຊາ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການສູ້ລົບໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະວ່າ ຈຳນວນດັ່ງກ່າວຄາດວ່າ ຈະສູງຂຶ້ນອີກ.

ທາງການຂອງປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 900 ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ ແລະ ອີກ 4,600 ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຢູ່ໃນກາຊາ.

ທ່ານຄອນຣິກັສ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກທະຫານກອງໜຸນ 360,000 ໄດ້ກຽມພ້ອມທີ່ຈະດຳເນີນພາລະກິດຂອງການເຮັດໃຫ້ແນ່ໃຈວ່າ “ເມື່ອສິ້ນສຸດຂອງສົງຄາມ ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ຈະບໍ່ມີຄວາມອາດສາມາດທາງການທະຫານໃດໆ ທີ່ຈະສາມາດຂົ່ມຂູ່ຫຼືເຂັ່ນຂ້າພົນລະເຮືອນຂອງອິສຣາແອລໄດ້.”

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານລອຍ ອອສຕິນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວວ່າ ມີກຸ່ມກອງກຳລັງພິເສດນ້ອຍໆຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກຳລັງປະຕິບັດງານຮ່ວມກັບກອງທັບອິສຣາແອລ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອດ້ວຍການວາງແຜນ ແລະດ້ານການສືບລັບຢູ່ໃນໜ່ວຍປະຕິບັດການຕໍ່ຕ້ານກຸ່ມຮາມາສຂອງອິສຣາແອລ.

Israel said Wednesday its military struck 200 targets in the Gaza Strip overnight, as Israeli troops massed near the Gaza border ahead of a potential ground offensive.

The death toll on the Israeli side from a Hamas attack that began Saturday rose to 1,200 people, mostly civilians, with another 2,700 wounded.

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said the higher count was due to more bodies being found, not because of ongoing fighting within Israel.

Israel has sealed the border breaches made by Hamas fighters and is closely guarding the area, Conricus said in a video message.

He also defended Israeli airstrikes that have destroyed residential buildings, saying those sites are legitimate military targets because Hamas intentionally locates its operations in civilian buildings.

The United Nations says more than 263,000 people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip since the fighting began, and that the number is expected to rise.

Palestinian authorities said at least 900 people have been killed and 4,600 injured in Gaza.

Conricus said 360,000 Israeli reservists were preparing to carry out the mission of making sure “Hamas at the end of this war won’t have any military capabilities by which they can threaten or kill Israeli civilians.”

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters that a small group of U.S. special forces is working with the Israeli military to assist with planning and intelligence in the Israeli counteroperation against Hamas.