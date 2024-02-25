ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຮັງກາຣີ ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກໂດດດ່ຽວໃນຢູໂຣບ ຫວັງໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣຳ ກັບຄືນມາ

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຮັງກາຣີ ທ່ານວິກເຕີ ອໍບານ (Viktor Orban) ເປັນປະມຸກລັດທີ່ດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງທີ່ຍາວນານທີ່ສຸດຂອງສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ແລະບັນດານັກວິຈານກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ກຳອຳນາດຂອງທ່ານໃຫ້

ແໜ້ນຂຶ້ນໂດຍການທຳລາຍປະຊາທິປະໄຕ. ທ່ານໄດ້ເປັນໜາມແຫຼມຕໍ່ຄວາມສາມາດຄີຂອງຢູໂຣບ ແລະ ເນໂຕ (NATO) ມາດົນນານແລ້ວ ໂດຍຂົ່ມຂູ່ວ່າຂັດຂວາງການສະຫນັບສະຫນູນຢູເຄຣນ ແລະອີຢູ ໃນການລົງໂທດຣັດເຊຍ. ແຕ່ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ເຮັນຣີ ຣິຈແວລ (Henry Ridgwell) ລາຍງານ ຈາກນະຄອນ ຫຼວງ ບູດາເປັສທ (Budapest), ທ່ານອໍບານ (Orban) ເຊື່ອວ່າ ໃນອີກບໍ່ດົນ, ທ່ານຈະມີພັນທະມິດໃຫມ່ໃນປ​ະ​ເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ.

ເປັນເວລາເກືອບ 14 ປີແລ້ວ ທີ່ຮັງກາຣີ ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການນໍາພາຂອງຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນດຽວ ຄື: ທ່ານ ວິກເຕີ ອໍບານ. ບັນດານັກ​ວິຈານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ​ໄດ້​ຮວບຮວມອຳນາດ ​ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ຮັ່ງມີ ​ໂດຍ​ການ​ຍຶດຄອງເອົາ​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ຂອງ​ລັດໄວ້.

ທ່ານ ມາທອນ ໂທໂປຊ (Marton Tompos), ສະມາຊິກສະພາພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານ Momentum ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດວ່າ:

"ພັກຂອງ ທ່ານອໍບານ ມີຄວາມກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບສະຖາບັນທັງໝົດ, ອໍານາດການປົກຄອງທັງໝົດ, ທຸກຂັ້ນຂອງລັດຮັງກາຣີ, ເຊິ່ງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະເວົ້າວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ທີ່ສົມບູນອີກຕໍ່ໄປ, ແຕ່ແມ່ນລະ ບອບແບບປະສົມ ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນລະບອບການປົກຄອງຜະເດັດການແບບ 'ປິ່ນອ້ອມ'.

ການ​ຄາດ​ຄະ​ເນ​ເມື່ອ​ບໍ່​ດົນ​ມາ​ນີ້ ໄດ້ຊີ້ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ ອໍບານ ແລະ​ພັກຟີເດັຊ (Fidesz) ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ ຫຼື​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ສື່​ມວນ​ຊົນ​ຮັງ​ກາຣີ ​ເຖິງ 90 ເປີເຊັນ.

ນຶ່ງໃນສຳນັກຂ່າວອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະຈໍານວນສອງສາມແຫ່ງທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອ ແມ່ນ ໄດເຣັກ 36 (Direkt36), ເຊິ່ງຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງໂດຍທ່ານ ອອນເດຣັສ ເພັດໂທ (Andras Petho) - ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ນາຍຈ້າງຄົນກ່ອນຂອງທ່ານ ທ່ານ ອໍຣີໂກ (Origo) ຖືກຊື້ໂຕ ໂດຍບັນດາຜູ້ຈົງຮັກພັກດີ ຂອງ ​ພັກຟີເດັຊ (Fidesz).

ທ່ານ ອອນເດຣັສ ເພັດໂທ (Andras Petho), ຜູ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງ ໄດເຣັກ 36 (Direkt36) ໄດ້ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກໍາ​ລັງ​ເວົ້າເຖິງ ອົງການຂ່າວ​ຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍແຫ່ງ ທັງດິ​ຈິ​ຕອລ​, ສິ່ງ​ພິມ​, ໂທລະ​ພາບ​, ວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ​, ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ​, ແລະລະດັບ​ຊາດ​. ທຸກຢ່າງ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຄອບງໍາລະບົບທັງຫມົດ. ມັນແມ່ນລະບົບນິເວດຂອງສື່ມວນຊົນທັງໝົດ ທີ່ມີຈຸດປະສົງດຽວ ກໍຄືການເຜີຍແຜ່ຂ່າວສານຂອງລັດຖະບານ.”

ຂ່າວສານ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ແນ​ເປົ້າໃສ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບຢູໂຣບ ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ. ກຸ່ມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຮັງ​ກາ​ຣີ​ ວ່າ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ຫຼັກການຂັ້ນພື້ນຖານທາງດ້ານກົດ​ໝາຍ - ​ແລະ​ໄດ້​ກັກເງິນ​ຫຼາຍ​ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ​ໃນ​ກອງ​ທຶນຂອງ ອີຢູ. ເພື່ອເປັນການຕອບໂຕ້, ທ່ານອໍບານ ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການໂຄສະນາເພື່ອຕໍ່ຕ້ານ ອີຢູ ໂດຍມີປ້າຍໂຄສະນາປະກາດວ່າ ຕົນ "ຈະບໍ່ເຕັ້ນຕາມເພງຂອງ ບຣັສເຊີລສ໌ (Brussels)."

ແຕ່ ທ່ານອໍບານ ກໍໄດ້ສູນເສຍຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານຂອງທ່ານ ຄືພັກ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ​ແລະ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ຝ່າຍ​ຂວາ​ຂອງ​ໂປ​ແລນ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ທີ່​ໃກ້​ຊິດ​ຂອງພັກຟີເດັຊ (Fidesz) ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງໃຫ້​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ຕຸ​ລາ.

ທ່ານນາງ ບາບາຣາ ກຣາໂບຟສກາ-ໂມໂຣຈ (Barbara Grabowska-Moroz), ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານກົດ ຫມາຍລັດຖະທໍາມະນູນ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຢູໂຣບກາງໃນ ບູດາແປັສທ໌, ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດວ່າ:

"ເມື່ອປຽບທຽບກັບຮັງກາຣີແລ້ວ, ຍັງມີສື່ມວນຊົນອີດສະຫຼະ ໃນປະເທດໂປແລນ ຂ້ອນຂ້າງຫຼາຍຢູ່. ສະນັ້ນ, ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເດົາ​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ເລິກ​ເຊິ່ງ ຂອງ​ຂະ​ບວນການ​ປ່ຽນ​ລັດ ​ແລະ ຍຶດຄອງ​ມັນແບບນີ້ນັ້ນ, ​ແມ່ນ​ກ້າວໜ້າ​ກວ່າຫຼາຍ​ຢູ່​ຮັງ​ກາຣີ.”

ນັກຂ່າວ ອອນເດຣັສ ເພັດໂທ (Andras Petho) ເຫັນດີກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້.

“ທ່ານອໍບານ ມີການຄວບຄຸມປະເທດທີ່ເຄັ່ງຄັດກວ່າ. ທ່ານໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກເພື່ອໃຫ້ບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍນີ້ ມາເປັນເວລາສາມທົດສະວັດແລ້ວ. ທ່ານມີເວລາຫຼາຍ. ນັ້ນແມ່ນສິ່ງນຶ່ງ. ແລະອີກສິ່ງນຶ່ງແມ່ນຝ່າຍຄ້ານແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນສະພາບທີ່ບໍ່ດີແທ້ໆໃນຮັງກາຣີ.”

ລັດຖະບານ​ຮັງ​ກາຣີ ​ແລະ​ພັກຟີເດັຊ (Fidesz) ບໍ່​ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳ​ຕອບຕໍ່​ການຂໍຄວາມເຫັນ​ຂອງ VOA ຊ້ຳ​ແລ້ວ​ຊ້ຳ​ອີກ, ​ແຕ່​ທັງ​ສອງ​ໄດ້​ປະຕິ​ເສດ​ວ່າ ປະຊາທິປະ​ໄຕ ​ແລະ​ເສລີພາບ​ດ້ານ​ຂ່າວ​ສານ ກຳລັງຖືກຂົ່ມຂູ່.

ທ່ານ ເຮັນຣີ ຣິຈແວລ (Henry Ridgwell), ນັກ​ຂ່າວຂອງ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ການກຳອໍານາດຂອງ ທ່ານວິເຕີ ອໍບານ (Viktor Orban) ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ຈະຍັງເຂັ້ມແຂງຄືເກົ່າ ​ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ພະຍາຍາມ​ສ້າງຄວາມສຳພັນ​ທີ່​ໃກ້ຊິດ ​ກັບ​ບັນດາ​ພັນທະ​ມິດ​ທີ່ຢູ່ເໜືອ​ຮັງ​ກາຣີ ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ສະຫະພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ​ແລະ​ສະຫະລັດ ​ຈະ​ຈັດ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ທີ່​ສຳຄັນ​ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ປີ​ນີ້.”

ທ່ານອໍບານ ບໍ່ມີຄວາມລັບກ່ຽວກັບບູລິມະສິດຂອງທ່ານ, ໂດຍທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວເປັນພາສາ ຮັງກາຣີວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງປະເທດອື່ນໄດ້, ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ປະທາ ນາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກັບຄືນມາເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີອີກ."

ທ່ານ ອໍບານ ເຊື່ອວ່າເວລາແມ່ນຢູ່ຂ້າງທ່ານ ແລະໃນອີກບໍ່ດົນ ທ່ານຈະບໍ່ຢືນຢູ່ຄົນດຽວໃນເວທີສາກົນ.

ອ່ານລາຍງານເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້:

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is the European Union's longest-serving head of state – and his critics say he has tightened his grip on power by eroding democracy. He has long been a thorn in the side of European and NATO unity, threatening to block support for Ukraine and EU sanctions on Russia. But as Henry Ridgwell reports from Budapest, Orban believes that he will soon have new allies in the West.

For almost 14 years, Hungary has been led by one man: Viktor Orban. Critics say the prime minister has amassed power and wealth by capturing state institutions.

Marton Tompos, Opposition Momentum Party Lawmaker (in English):

“Mr. Orban’s party is so intertwined with all the institutions, all the authorities, all levels of the Hungarian state, that it’s not really I would say a complete democracy anymore, but a hybrid regime, a ‘spin’ dictatorship.”

Recent estimates suggest Orban and his Fidesz party own or control up to 90 percent of Hungarian media.

One of the few remaining independent outlets is Direkt36, co-founded by Andras Petho — after his previous employer, Origo, was bought by Fidesz loyalists.

Andras Petho, Direkt36 Co-founder:

“We are talking about hundreds of outlets – digital, print, TV, radio, local, national. Everything. They cover the whole spectrum. It’s a whole media ecosystem that serves only one purpose, which is to spread the government’s messages.”

Those messages are increasingly targeted at the European Union. The bloc accuses Hungary of breaching the fundamental rule of law — and has frozen billions of dollars in EU funds. In return, Orban has launched a propaganda campaign against the EU – with billboards declaring that it “won’t dance to Brussels’ tune.”

But Orban has lost his dance partner. Poland’s right-wing Law and Justice party – a close former ally of Fidesz – was voted out of office in October.

Barbara Grabowska-Moroz (pron. Grabovska-Moroj) is a constitutional law expert from the Central European University in Budapest (in English):

“Comparing with Hungary, there is still quite a lot of independent media outlets in Poland. So I guess this kind of depth of process of changing the state and capturing it, is just way more advanced here in Hungary.”

Journalist Andras Petho agrees.

Andras Petho, Direkt36 Co-founder (in English):

“Orban has a much tighter control over the country. He’s been working to achieve this for three decades. He had a lot of time. That’s one thing. And the other thing is that the opposition is in a really bad shape in Hungary.”

The Hungarian government and Fidesz party did not respond to repeated VOA requests for comment, but both have denied that democracy and press freedom are under threat.

Henry Ridgwell, VOA News:

Viktor Orban’s grip on power appears as strong as ever. And he will look to forge closer bonds with allies beyond Hungary as the European Union and the United States hold crucial elections later this year.

Orban makes no secret of his preference.

Viktor Orban, Hungarian Prime Minister said in Hungarian:

“We can’t get involved in another country’s elections, but we would really like President Donald Trump to return to the presidency.”

Orban believes time is on his side – and that soon he will no longer be standing alone on the international stage.