ນຶ່ງໃນເຄືອຂ່າຍຂອງກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມທີ່ໜ້າຢ້ານກົວທີ່ສຸດໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຢ່າງ
ຮ້າຍແຮງ ແຕ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດກໍໄດ້ກ່າວຢ່າງລະມັດລະວັງ ຢູ່ໃນລາຍງານວ່າ
ກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍນີ້ໄດ້ “ຖືກທຳລາຍຢ່າງຮາບຄາບ” ໄປນັ້ນ ແມ່ນອາດຈະເກີນໄປໂພດ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າ ກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມໂຄຣາ
ຊານຊຶ່ງເປັນເຄືອຂ່າຍຂອງກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຖືກຮ້ອງໃນອັຟການິສຖານນັ້ນ
ໄດ້ພັງທະລາຍຢູ່ທີ່ແຂວງນັນກາຮາທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງປະເທດ ຫຼັງຈາກການ
ສູ້ລົບກັນເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍເດືອນ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ ໂດຍໃຊ້ຊື່ຫຍໍ້ຂອງກຸ່ມດັ່ງ
ກ່າວວ່າ “ການປະຕິບັດງານ ຂອງລັດຖະບານອັຟການິສຖານ ແລະແນວໂຮມຕໍ່ຕ້ານ
ກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍການໂຈມຕີຈາກກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ໄດ້ພາໃຫ້ກຸ່ມ ISIS ໂຄຣາຊານ
ຢູ່ໃນແຂວງນັນກາຮາ ພັງທະລາຍລົງ ແລະພວກນັກລົບຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນໄດ້ຍອມຈຳນົນ
ຕໍ່ກຳລັງອັຟການິສຖານ.”
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ “ພວກນັກລົບລັດກຸ່ມອິສລາມ ທີ່ຍອມຈຳນົນກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາ
ເຈົ້າໄດ້ຖືກບອກໃຫ້ໜີອອກຈາກແຂວງນັນກາຮາໄປຫາແຂວງກູນາ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາ
ຊັ່ງຊາເບິ່ງວ່າ ກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງສາມາດປະຕິບັດງານຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ພ້ອມທັງບັນດາແຂວງໃນ
ພາກເໜືອຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ.”
ການຊັ່ງຊາຂອງສະຫະລັດແມ່ນກົງການຂ້າມກັບການປະກາດໃນທາງບວກຂອງເຈົ້າ
ໜ້າທີ່ອັຟການິສຖານ ຜູ້ທີ່ກ່າວອ້າງວ່າ ໄຊຊະນະຢູ່ໃນແຂວງນັນການຮານັ້ນ ເປັນໄຊ
ຊະນະຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ອາສຣັຟ ການີ ກ່າວໃນຄຳປາໄສທີ່ເມືອງຈາລາລາບັດໃນວັນອັງຄານ
ທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ວ່າ “ບໍ່ມີໃຜເຊື່ອເມື່ອນຶ່ງປີກ່ອນນີ້ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະສາມາດຢືນຂຶ້ນແລະຮັກ
ສາແຂວງນັນກາຮາ ໄວ້ໄດ້ ແລະຂອບໃຈຕໍ່ພະເຈົ້າ ທີ່ວ່າມື້ນີ້ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ທຳລາຍກຸ່ມ
Daesh ຢ່າງຮາບຄາບ.”
ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດນັນກາຮາ ທ່ານຊາ ມາມູດ ເມຍແຄລ (Shah Mahmood Miakhel)
ກ່າວເພີ້ມວ່າ “ມັນເປັນໄປບໍ່ໄດ້ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາ ຈະຕິດອາວຸດຄືນອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ໃນເຂດອື່ນໆ
ຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ ແລະຂົ່ມຂູ່ພາກສ່ວນອື່ນໆຂອງປະເທດ.”
ພຽງແຕ່າສອງມື້ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ໄດ້ເວົ້າເຖິງຜົນສຳເລັດຂອງ
ຕົນ ຕໍ່ເຄືອຂ່າຍຂອງກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມໃນອັຟການິສຖານດັ່ງກ່າວ ໂດຍຮອ້ງການປະລາ
ໄຊຂອງກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ ຢູ່ໃນແຂວງນັນກາຮາ ແລະແຂວງກູນາ ວ່າເປັນຜົນຂອງການ
“ໂຈມຕີແບບເດັດຂາດແລະຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່” ຂອງຕົນທີ່ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນກັນຍາຜ່ານມາ.
One of the Islamic State's most feared affiliates has suffered a significant setback, though U.S. officials caution reports the terror group was "obliterated" are overblown.
U.S. officials confirmed Thursday that Islamic State-Khorasan, as the terror group's Afghan affiliate is called, collapsed in the country's eastern Nangarhar province following months of fighting.
"Afghan government and coalition operations against the group, along with the Taliban's campaign … led to ISIS-Khorasan's collapse in Nangarhar and the surrender of hundreds of fighters to Afghan forces," a senior counterterrorism official told VOA, using an acronym for the group.
"Surrendered [Islamic State] fighters said they were told to leave Nangarhar for Kunar [province] where we assess the group still maintains a presence, as well as the northern provinces of Afghanistan," the official added.
The U.S. assessment contrasts with some more optimistic pronouncements from Afghan officials, who touted the victory in Nangarhar as conclusive.
"No one believed one year ago that we would stand up and remain in Nangarhar, and thank god that today we have obliterated Daesh," President Ashraf Ghani said during a speech in Jalalabad Tuesday.
"It's not possible that they once again equip themselves in other areas of Afghanistan and threaten other parts of the country," Nangarhar Governor Shah Mahmoud Miakhel added.
Just two days earlier, Taliban officials touted their own success against the Islamic State's Afghan affiliate, calling the group's defeat in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces the result of a "decisive and large-scale" campaign that began in September.