ນຶ່ງ​ໃນເຄືອ​ຂ່າຍ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາ​ມ​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ​ທີ່​ສຸດໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຢ່າງ​

ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ​ແຕ່​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢ່າງ​ລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງ ຢູ່​ໃນລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ

ກຸ່ມ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ນີ້ໄດ້ “ຖືກ​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ຮາບ​ຄາບ” ໄປນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ອາດ​ຈະເກີນໄປ​ໂພດ.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ​ກຸ່ມລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມໂຄ​ຣາ

​ຊານຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເຄືອ​ຂ່າຍ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຮ້ອງໃນອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສຖານນັ້ນ

ໄດ້​ພັງ​ທະ​ລາຍ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ແຂວງ​ນັ​ນ​ກາ​ຮາ​ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກການ

ສູ້​ລົບ​ກັນ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາຫຼາຍ​ເດືອນ​.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ອະ​ວຸ​ໂສ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ພວກກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ໂດຍ​ໃຊ້​ຊື່​ຫຍໍ້ຂອງກຸ່ມດັ່ງ

ກ່າວວ່າ “ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ ຂອງລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖ​ານ ແລະ​ແນວ​ໂຮມ​ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​

ກຸ່ມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີຈາກ​ກຸ່ມຕາ​ລິ​ບານ ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ກຸ່ມ ISIS ໂຄ​ຣາ​ຊານ

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ແຂວງ​ນັນ​ກາ​ຮາ​ ພັງ​ທະ​ລາຍ​ລົງ ແລະພວກ​ນັກ​ລົບຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້ຍອມ​ຈຳ​ນົນ

ຕໍ່ກຳ​ລັງ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ.”

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ອີກວ່າ “ພວກ​ນັກ​ລົບ​ລັດ​ກຸ່ມອິ​ສ​ລາມ ທີ່ຍອມ​ຈຳ​ນົນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ

​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຖືກບອກ​ໃຫ້​ໜີ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ແຂວງ​ນັນ​ກາ​ຮາໄປ​ຫາ​ແຂວງ​ກູນ​າ​ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົ​າ

​ຊັ່ງ​ຊາ​ເບິ່ງວ່າ ​ກຸ່ມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຍັງ​ສາ​ມາດ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ ພ້ອ​ມ​ທັງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ແຂວງ​ໃນ

​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ອັ​ຟ​ການິ​ສ​ຖານ.”

ການ​ຊັ່ງ​ຊາ​ຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ແມ່ນ​ກົງ​ການ​ຂ້າມກັບການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ທາງບວກ​ຂອງ​ເຈົ້າ

​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ອ້າງວ່າ ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະຢູ່​ໃນ​ແຂວງ​ນັນ​ການ​ຮາ​ນັ້ນ​ ເປັນໄຊ

ຊະ​ນະ​ຂັ້ນ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ ອາ​ສ​ຣັ​ຟ ກາ​ນີ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສທີ່​ເມືອງ​ຈາ​ລ​າ​ລາ​ບັດໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ

​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນີ້ວ່າ “ບໍ່​ມີ​ໃຜ​ເຊື່ອ​ເມື່ອ​ນຶ່ງ​ປີ​ກ່ອນນີ້​ວ່າ ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຢືນ​ຂຶ້ນແລະ​ຮັ​ກ

ສາ​ແຂວງນັນ​ກາ​ຮາ ​ໄວ້​ໄດ້ ແລະ​ຂອບ​ໃຈ​ຕໍ່ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ທີ່ວ່າ​ມື້​ນີ້ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ກຸ່ມ

Daesh ຢ່າງ​ຮາບ​ຄາບ.”

ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ລັດ​ນັນ​ກາ​ຮາ ທ່ານ​ຊາ ມາ​ມູດ ເມຍ​ແ​ຄ​ລ (Shah Mahmood Miakhel)

ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ ຈະ​ຕິດ​ອາ​ວຸດຄືນ​ອີກ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ອື່ນໆ

ຂອງ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ແລະ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ອື່ນໆ​ຂອງ​ປ​ະ​ເທດ.”

ພຽງ​ແຕ່າ​ສອງ​ມື້​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້ານີ້ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ຜົນ​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ຂອງ

ຕົນ ຕໍ່​ເຄືອ​ຂ່າຍ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ​ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ໂດຍຮ​ອ້ງ​ການ​ປະ​ລາ

ໄຊຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາ​ມ ຢູ່​ໃນແຂວງນັນ​ກາ​ຮາ ແລະແຂວງກູ​ນາ ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ຂອງ​ການ

“ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ແບບ​ເດັດ​ຂາດ​ແລະ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່” ຂອງຕົນ​ທີ່​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກັນ​ຍາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.



One of the Islamic State's most feared affiliates has suffered a significant setback, though U.S. officials caution reports the terror group was "obliterated" are overblown.



U.S. officials confirmed Thursday that Islamic State-Khorasan, as the terror group's Afghan affiliate is called, collapsed in the country's eastern Nangarhar province following months of fighting.



"Afghan government and coalition operations against the group, along with the Taliban's campaign … led to ISIS-Khorasan's collapse in Nangarhar and the surrender of hundreds of fighters to Afghan forces," a senior counterterrorism official told VOA, using an acronym for the group.



"Surrendered [Islamic State] fighters said they were told to leave Nangarhar for Kunar [province] where we assess the group still maintains a presence, as well as the northern provinces of Afghanistan," the official added.



The U.S. assessment contrasts with some more optimistic pronouncements from Afghan officials, who touted the victory in Nangarhar as conclusive.



"No one believed one year ago that we would stand up and remain in Nangarhar, and thank god that today we have obliterated Daesh," President Ashraf Ghani said during a speech in Jalalabad Tuesday.



"It's not possible that they once again equip themselves in other areas of Afghanistan and threaten other parts of the country," Nangarhar Governor Shah Mahmoud Miakhel added.



Just two days earlier, Taliban officials touted their own success against the Islamic State's Afghan affiliate, calling the group's defeat in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces the result of a "decisive and large-scale" campaign that began in September.