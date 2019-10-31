ສາມວັນຫຼັງຈາກປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ້າວຂຶ້ນແທ່ນກ່າວຄຳປາໄສ ແລະ ໄດ້ບອກໂລກວ່າຫົວໜ້າກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ ທ້າວ ອາບູ ບາເກີ ອາລ-ແບັກດາດີ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນທີ່ສຸດນັ້ນ, ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກອງທັບກໍໄດ້ໃຫ້ສາທາລະນະເຫັນໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການບຸກໂຈມຕີທີ່ໄດ້ເອົາຊີວິດຂອງລາວ.
ວີດີໂອພາບຂາວດຳຫ້າຕອນ, ເຊິ່ງຖືກຖ່າຍໂດຍເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບຂີ່ບິນຢູ່ເທິງ, ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນໜ່ວຍເຮລິຄັອບເຕີ ໂຈມຕີ ໄດ້ຖິ້ມລະເບີດໃສ່ ແລະ ສັງຫານຄົນທີ່ເປັນເງົາມືດຫຼາຍຄົນຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບບ່ອນຫຼົບລີ້ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຍິງປືນໃສ່ກອງກຳລັງພິເສດ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ບິນເຂົ້າໄປ, ກ່ອນທີ່ກອງກຳລັງ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະບິນເຂົ້າໃກ້ນັ້ນ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ບອກຄົນທີ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃນໃຫ້ຍອມຈຳນົນ.
ວິດີໂອຕ່າງໆໄດ້ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍໃນຕອນແລງວັນພຸດວານນີ້, ພ້ອມກັບສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຮືອບິນ ສະຫະລັດ ໃຊ້ລູກປືນນຳວິຖີ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ບໍລິເວນເປົ້າໝາຍຖືກທຳລາຍເປັນຊາກຫັກພັງ.
ນາຍພົນ ເຄັນເນັດ ແມັກເຄັນຊີ, ຜູ້ບັນຊາການກຳລັງ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງຫຼືເຊັນຄຳ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຄວບຄຸມພາລະກິດດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ “ມັນເບິ່ງຄ້າຍຄືກັບບ່ອນຈອດລົດຫຼາຍ ພ້ອມກັບຂຸມຕ່າງໆໃນເວລານີ້. ການປະຕິບັດການໄດ້ມີການວາງແຜນແລະນຳໃຊ້ຢ່າງດີທີ່ສຸດ.”
ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ສິ່ງທີ່ວິດີໂອ ແລະ ຮູບພາບເພີ່ມເຕີມຫຼາຍໃບບໍ່ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນນັ້ນ, ແມ່ນຊ່ວງເວລາສຸດທ້າຍ ຂອງຫົວໜ້າກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ໃນການປະກາດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຕາຍຂອງຫົວໜ້າກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ລາວໄດ້ຕາຍຄືກັນກັບໝາ.”
ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີໄດ້ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ລາວຕາຍຄືຄົນຂີ້ຂາດຕາຂາວ. ລາວໄດ້ສະອື້ນ, ຮ້ອງ ແລະ ໄຫ້.”
ແຕ່ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ, ດັ່ງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຮັດໃນຕົ້ນອາທິດນີ້ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ທີ່ຈະຢືນຢັນການອະທິບາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບ ໄລຍະສຸດທ້າຍຂອງຫົວໜ້າກຸ່ມ IS, ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າການອະທິບາຍຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຍົກຍ້ອງເພີ່ມເຕີມກໍຕາມ.
ນາຍພົນ ແມັກເຄັນຊີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສາມາດບອກທ່ານໄດ້ວ່າ. ລາວໄດ້ຄານເຂົ້າໄປໃນຮູບ່ອນນຶ່ງກັບລູກນ້ອຍຂອງລາວສອງຄົນ ແລະ ລະເບີດຕົນເອງ.” ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ທ້າວ ແບັກດາດີ ອາດໄດ້ຍິງປືນຫຼາຍລູກໃສ່ກອງກຳລັງ ສະຫະລັດ ກ່ອນທີ່ລາວຈະຕາຍ.
Three days after U.S. President Donald Trump stepped up to a White House podium and told the world Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was finally dead, military officials gave the public a glimpse of the raid that ended his life.
Five black-and-white videos, taken by drones flying overhead, show attack helicopters blasting and killing a series of dark figures near the compound who fired on U.S. special forces as they flew in, before the U.S. forces themselves approach, calling on those inside to surrender.
The videos, released late Wednesday, also show U.S. aircraft using precision guided munitions to reduce the area to rubble.
"It looks pretty much like a parking lot with large potholes right now," said General Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, who oversaw the mission. "The operation was exquisitely planned and executed."
What the video and several additional photos did not show, however, were the terror leader's last moments.
In announcing the terror leader's death on Sunday, Trump said, "He died like a dog."
"He died like a coward," the president added. "He was whimpering, screaming and crying."
But the Pentagon, as it did earlier in the week, declined Wednesday to confirm that account of the IS leader's last moments, though its account was no more flattering.
"I can tell you this. He crawled into a hole with two, small children and blew himself up," General McKenzie told reporters, adding Baghdadi may have also fired several shots at U.S. forces before dying.