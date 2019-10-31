ສາມ​ວັນຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ກ້າວ​ຂຶ້ນ​ແທ່ນ​ກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ ແລະ ໄດ້​ບອກ​ໂລກວ່າ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ກຸ່ມ​ລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ທ້າວ ອາ​ບູ ບາ​ເກີ ອາລ-ແບັກ​ດາ​ດີ ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ນັ້ນ, ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ກອງ​ທັບ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ເຫັນ​ໜ້ອຍ​ນຶ່ງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ບຸກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ລາວ.

ວີ​ດີ​ໂອ​ພາບ​ຂາວ​ດຳ​ຫ້າ​ຕອນ, ເຊິ່ງ​ຖືກ​ຖ່າຍ​ໂດຍ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ຂີ່​ບິນ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ, ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ໜ່ວຍເຮ​ລິ​ຄັອບ​ເຕີ ໂຈມ​ຕີ ໄດ້​ຖິ້ມ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ໃສ່ ແລະ ສັງ​ຫານ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເງົາ​ມືດຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ບ່ອນຫຼົບ​ລີ້ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ປືນ​ໃສ່​ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພິ​ເສດ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ບິນ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ, ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ ສະ​ຫ​ະ​ລັດ ຈະ​ບິນ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃກ້​ນັ້ນ, ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ບອກຄົນ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ໃຫ້​ຍອມ​ຈຳ​ນົນ.

ວິ​ດີ​ໂອຕ່າງໆ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້, ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ສະ​ແດ​ງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃຊ້​ລູກ​ປືນ​ນຳ​ວິ​ຖີ ເພື່ອ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ຖືກ​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ເປັນ​ຊາກ​ຫັກ​ພັງ.

ນາຍ​ພົນ ເຄັນ​ເນັດ ແມັກ​ເຄັນ​ຊີ, ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ກຳ​ລັງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ​ຫຼື​ເຊັນ​ຄຳ, ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ພາ​ລະ​ກິດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ເບິ່ງ​ຄ້າຍ​ຄື​ກັບ​ບ່ອນ​ຈອດ​ລົດຫຼາຍ ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ຂຸມ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້. ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ວາງ​ແຜນ​ແລະ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ຢ່າງ​ດີ​ທີ່​ສຸດ.”

ແນວ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ, ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ວິ​ດີ​ໂອ ແລະ ຮູບ​ພາບ​ເພີ່ມ​ເຕີມຫຼາຍ​ໃບ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ນັ້ນ, ແມ່ນ​ຊ່ວງ​ເວ​ລາ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ ຂອງ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ກຸ່ມ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ກາດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ຕາຍ​ຂອງ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ກຸ່ມ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ລາວ​ໄດ້​ຕາຍ​ຄືກັນ​ກັບໝາ.”

ທ່ານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ “ລາວ​ຕາຍ​ຄື​ຄົນ​ຂີ້​ຂາດ​ຕາ​ຂາວ. ລາວ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ອື້ນ, ຮ້ອງ ແລະ ໄຫ້.”

ແຕ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈ, ດັ່ງ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້​ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້​ ທີ່​ຈະ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ການ​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ໄລ​ຍະ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ຂອງ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ກຸ່ມ IS, ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ການ​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ຈະບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຍົກ​ຍ້ອງ​ເພີ່ມ​ເຕີມກໍ​ຕາມ.

ນາຍ​ພົນ ແມັກ​ເຄັນ​ຊີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ສາ​ມາດບອກ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ວ່າ. ລາວ​ໄດ້​ຄານ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ຮູ​ບ່ອນນຶ່ງ​ກັບ​ລູກນ້ອຍຂອງ​ລາວ​ສອງ​ຄົນ ແລະ ລະ​ເບີດ​ຕົນ​ເອງ.” ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ ທ້າວ ແບັກ​ດາ​ດີ ອາດ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ປືນຫຼາຍ​ລູກ​ໃສ່​ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ລາວ​ຈະ​ຕາຍ.



Three days after U.S. President Donald Trump stepped up to a White House podium and told the world Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was finally dead, military officials gave the public a glimpse of the raid that ended his life.



Five black-and-white videos, taken by drones flying overhead, show attack helicopters blasting and killing a series of dark figures near the compound who fired on U.S. special forces as they flew in, before the U.S. forces themselves approach, calling on those inside to surrender.



[[ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Td7A2c3YZFo ]]



The videos, released late Wednesday, also show U.S. aircraft using precision guided munitions to reduce the area to rubble.



"It looks pretty much like a parking lot with large potholes right now," said General Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, who oversaw the mission. "The operation was exquisitely planned and executed."



What the video and several additional photos did not show, however, were the terror leader's last moments.



In announcing the terror leader's death on Sunday, Trump said, "He died like a dog."



"He died like a coward," the president added. "He was whimpering, screaming and crying."



But the Pentagon, as it did earlier in the week, declined Wednesday to confirm that account of the IS leader's last moments, though its account was no more flattering.



"I can tell you this. He crawled into a hole with two, small children and blew himself up," General McKenzie told reporters, adding Baghdadi may have also fired several shots at U.S. forces before dying.