ທ່ານ ເຊເລັນສກີ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ກັບຄືນມາດີຂຶ້ນ ອີກຄັ້ງບໍ?

ການຮຸກຮານຕໍ່ ຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ຜັກດັນໃຫ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂວໂລດີເມຍ ເຊເລັນສກີ ກາຍເປັນຈຸດສົນໃຈ. ເຖິງແມ່ນຫຼາຍຄົນມອງວ່າ ອະດີດນັກສະແດງແລະດາລາຕະລົກຜູ້ນີ້ ເປັນຄົນທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄຸນຄ່າຫຼາຍ, ທ່ານຊໍ້າພັດໄດ້ລຸກຢືນຂຶ້ນໃນໂອ ກາດແບບນີ້, ເຮັດໃຫ້ເປັນທີ່ສົນໃຈ ຂອງຜູ້ຄົນໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ເມື່ອທ່ານໄດ້ປະຕິ ເສດຕໍ່ຂໍ້ສະເໜີຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃນການອົບພະຍົບໜີອອກຈາກຂົງເຂດທີ່ມີຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງ, ຕາມການລາຍງານ ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ການຕໍ່ສູ້ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການອາວຸດຕໍ່ສູ້ ບໍ່ແມ່ນພະຫະນະໃນການເດີນທາງ.”

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ນັ້ນມັນຈະກາຍມາເປັນປະຫວັດສາດ,” ທ່ານເຄັນເນັດທ໌ ເດັກເລວາ (Kenneth Dekleva), ພະນັກງານອະວຸໂສຂອງມູນນິທິຈອຣຈ໌ທາວ ສໍາລັບຄວາມສໍາພັນ ສະຫະລັດ-ຈີນ ກ່າວ. “ຫຼັງຈາກສອງປີແຫ່ງການລະບາດຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ຂອງພະຍາດຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວໃນການເປັນຜູ້ນໍາ, ທັງໃນສັງຄົມຜະເດັດການ ແລະສັງຄົມປະຊາທິປະໄຕຢູ່ໃນໝູ່ປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ, ເຊເລັນສກີ ຄືລົມຫາຍໃຈຂອງອາກາດທີ່ບໍລິສຸດ...ເຊເລັນສກີ ເປັນແຮງບັນດານໃຈໃຫ້ກັບຜູ້ຄົນ, ແລະທ່ານກໍໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາເຫັນວ່າ ຄວາມເປັນຜູ້ນໍາທີ່ດີ, ຜູ້ນໍາທີ່ກ້າຫານ ແລະເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ມີຄວາມກ້ານັ້ນ ແມ່ນແກ່ນແທ້ຂອງຄຸນຄ່າທີ່ມີຄວາມໝາຍສໍາຄັນ.”

ແທນທີ່ທ່ານຈະໄປຊອກຫາບ່ອນລີ້ຊ່ອນໂຕເອງ, ທ່ານ ເຊເລັນສກີ ຊໍ້າພັດຍັງຄົງປາກົດໂຕໃຫ້ເຫັນ ໂດຍອອກມາທາງສື່ສັງຄົມອອນລາຍ ແລະພາບວີດີໂອທີ່ເຜີຍແຜ່ອອກມາໂດຍຜູ້ຊ່ວຍຂອງທ່ານ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ ຣັດເຊຍ ເຂົ້າມາຮຸກຮານ ຢູເຄຣນ ໃນວັນທີ 24 ກຸມພາ ຜ່ານມານີ້.

ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງ ທ່ານໄມໂຄລ ເບລກ (Michael Blake), ສາດສະ ດາຈານທາງດ້ານປັດຊະຍາ, ນະໂຍບາຍທາງສາທາລະນະ ແລະລັດຖະບານ ແຫ່ງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລວໍຊິງຕັນ ວ່າ ບັນດາຜູ້ນໍາເພດຊາຍ ມັກຈະສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງ, ຄວາມເປັນຜູ້ຊາຍ ແລະຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກໃນການເປັນຜູ້ນໍາ.

“ທ່ານ ເຊເລັນສກີ ກໍາລັງປາກົດໃຫ້ເຫັນພາບທີ່ບໍ່ເປັນປົກກະຕິຂອງພວກຜູ້ນໍາຄວນເປັນ ເຊິ່ງວິທີທາງຂອງທ່ານ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກກໍານົດໂດຍໂຊກຊະຕາ ຫຼືບາງສ່ວນຂອງການເມືອງທີ່ດີເລີດ. ມັນເກືອບເປັນຄວາມບັງເອີນ,” ທ່ານ ເບລກ ກ່າວ. “ບຸກຄະລິກສ່ວນໂຕຂອງທ່ານ ໃນການສະແດງອອກໂດຍສ່ວນໂຕຂອງທ່ານ ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍມີຄວາມກັງວົນ ເຖິງເລື້ອງຄວາມຢ້ານກົວ ທີ່ບໍ່ປົກກະຕິ ຫຼືຄວາມກ້າຫານທາງຮ່າງກາຍທີ່ບໍ່ປົກກະຕິ. ແຕ່ ທ່ານເຕັມໃຈຢ່າງຍິ່ງທີ່ຈະເປັນຜູ້ຕໍ່ສູ້ດ້ວຍຕົນເອງ ແລະພ້ອມທີ່ຈະເປັນຜູ້ຕໍ່ສູ້ນັ້ນໃນທຸກໆໂອກາດ.”

ທ່ານເຊເລັນສກີ ຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ສະແດງອອກເຖິງພາບ ທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ນໍາແບບປົກກະຕິທົ່ວໄປ. ທ່ານປະຊຸດຊຸດສີດໍາ ແລະເນັກໄທ ແລ້ວມາໃສ່ເສື້ອຍືດ ຫຼືເສື້ອແຂນຍາວ ສີຂຽວໝາກກອກ ທີ່ເຂົ້າກັບສີຂອງທະຫານ ຫຼືພວກກະບົດກອງໂຈນນັ້ນ.

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ໃນທ້າຍທີ່ສຸດແລ້ວ ມັນເປັນເຄື່ອງໝາຍຂອງຄໍາວ່າ ‘ຂ້ອຍຢູ່ນີ້. ຂ້ອຍຢູ່ກັບພວກເຈົ້າແທ້,’ ແລະມັນກໍ່ມີພະລັງຢ່າງໜ້າເຫຼືອເຊື່ອ,” ທ່ານ ຊາມູເອລ ຮັນເຕີ (Samuel Hunter), ສາດສະດາຈານທາງດ້ານອຸດສາຫະກໍາ ແລະອົງການຈິດຕະວິທະຍາ ແຫ່ງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ເນບຣາສກ້າ ​ທີ່​ເມືອງໂອມາຮາ ກ່າວ. “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ທ່ານຄົງຕ້ອງການເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ທີ່ໃສ່ຊຸດສີດໍາບໍ່ພໍໃຈໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ, ໃນການ ກາຍມາເປັນຜູ້ປ່ຽນແປງ, ຄົນຜູ້ນີ້ ກະທໍາໃນສິ່ງທີ່ຄົນອື່ນບໍ່ເຕັມໃຈທີ່ຈະກະທໍາໄດ້.”

The invasion of Ukraine thrust its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, into the spotlight. Although many perceived the former actor and comedian as a probable lightweight, he rose to the occasion, capturing the world’s attention when he famously refused a U.S. offer to evacuate the conflict zone, reportedly saying, “The fight is here. I need ammunition, not a ride.”

“I think that will go down in history,” says Kenneth Dekleva, a senior fellow at the George H. W. Bush Foundation for U.S.-China Relations. “After two years of a worldwide pandemic where we've seen so many failures of leadership, both in authoritarian societies and in democratic societies in the West, Zelenskyy is a breath of fresh air. … Zelenskyy has inspired people, and he's shown us that good leadership and courage, heroism — these kinds of core values — matter.”

Instead of going into hiding, Zelenskyy has made a point of remaining visible, appearing on social media and in footage released by aides since Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Male leaders often attempt to project strength, masculinity and a sense of being destined to lead, according to Michael Blake, a professor of philosophy, public policy and governance at the University of Washington.

“Zelenskyy appears to be presenting a much more unusual picture of leadership in which his trajectory is not ordained by fate or some sort of political genius. Instead, it's almost accidental,” says Blake. “His personal style of self-presentation is much less concerned with depicting unusual lack of fear or unusual physical prowess. Instead, he is perfectly willing to own up to being frightened and being occasionally overwhelmed.”

Zelenskyy is also shunning the usual leadership look. He’s put aside his dark suit and tie in favor of an olive-green T-shirt or jacket more associated with soldiers or rebel guerillas.

“I think it's ultimately a symbol of, ‘I'm here. I'm authentically with you,’ and it's been incredibly powerful,” says Samuel Hunter, a professor of industrial and organizational psychology at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. “I think he wanted to upset the people in the suits a little bit, to come across as a changemaker, this person that is doing things that other people are unwilling to do.”