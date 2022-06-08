ປະຊາຊົນຊາວເມືອງເອຍຣ໌ປິນ ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນບູລະນະສ້ອມແປງທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສ ລຸນຫຼັງການເຂົ້າຢຶດຄອງຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ

ຂະນະທີ່ກອງກໍາລັງທະ​ຫານຣັດເຊຍ ຍັງຄົງໄດ້ປຽບຢູ່ໃນບາງສ່ວນທາງ ທິດຕາເວັນອອກຂອງຢູເຄຣນ, ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ຖືກຜັກດັນ ໃຫ້ຖອຍອອກໄປຈາກ ບໍລິເວນຕ່າງໆ ບ່ອນທີ່ປະຊາຊົນກໍາລັງເດີນທາງກັບຄືນ ເມືອຫາເຮືອນ ທີ່ຍັງ​ເຫລືອ​ຢູ່​ເຮືອນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ແອນນາ ກອສຕຸຕເຊໂກ (Anna Kosstutscheko) ມີລາຍງານມາ​ຫາ VOA, ເຊິ່ງແອນນາ ໄຣສ໌ (Anna Rice) ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ອ່ານ ແລະທິບສຸດາ ຈະ​ນຳ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີ ທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ແມ່ຕູ້ໂອເລັກຊານດຣ້າ ຢາໂຮດີນາ (Oleksandra Yahodyna), ປະຊາຊົນ ຜູ້ນຶ່ງທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ເມືອງເອຍ​ຣ໌ປິນ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາຣັດເຊຍວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາເຄີຍມີເຮືອນຄົວທີ່ງາມຢູ່ໜີ້, ເຮືອນຂອງພວກເຮົາແມ່ນງົດ ງາມຫຼາຍ...”

ນີ້ຄືສິ່ງທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອຢູ່ສໍາລັບເຮືອນຂອງແມ່ຕູ້ໂອເລັກຊານດຣ້າ ຢາໂຮດີນາ ອາຍຸ 82 ປີ ລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ຍິງໂຈມຕີຢ່າງໜັກໃສ່ເມືອງເອຍ​ຣ໌ປິນ ທີ່ເປັນບ້ານ ເກີດເມືອງນອນຂອງລາວ.

ແມ່ຕູ້ໂອເລັກຊານດຣ້າ ແລະລູກສາວຂອງລາວ, ນາງວີຣາ ມາລາຄີນາ (Veera Malakhina) ໄດ້ພາກັນອາໄສຢູ່ທີ່ເຮືອນຫຼັງດັ່ງກ່າວ ມາເປັນເວລາ 20 ກວ່າປີແລ້ວ. ລູກສາວຂອງລາວໄດ້ເລົ່າຄືນເຖິງເຫດການຫລົບໜີ ວ່າ ໄດ້ຮັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຈາກກອງ​ທັບຢູເຄຣນ.

ນາງວີຣາ ມາລາຄີນາ, ປະຊາຊົນຊາວເມືອງເອຍ​ຣ໌ປິນ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາຢູ ເຄຣນວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຂໍໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າພາພວກເຮົາໜີຈາກບ່ອນນີ້. ການຍິງໂຈມ ຕີໃສ່ບໍລິເວນນີ້ມັນເປັນຕາຢ້ານຫຼາຍ. ທະຫານຈາກກອງທັບ ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍພວກເຮົາ ຂ້າມແມ່ນໍ້າໂດຍໃຊ້ຂົວແພລອຍນໍ້າ.”

​ນາງວີຣາ ມາລາຄີນາ ອາຍຸ 65 ປີ, ລາວແມ່ນນັກຈິດຕະກອນແຕ້ມຮູບ ຂາຍຕັ້ງແຕ່ລາວຍັງນ້ອຍ. ເມື່ອ 10 ປີກ່ອນ, ລາວເກັບສະສົມເງິນພຽງພໍ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ເຕີມ ແລະບູລະນະສ້ອມແປງເຮືອນເກົ່າຫຼັງນີ້.

ບັດ​ນີ້ ລາວ ແລະແມ່ຂອງລາວ ພາກັນຊອກຄົ້ນຫາ ທຸກຢ່າງທີ່ພວກເຂົາ ເຈົ້າສາ​ມາດເກັບກູ້ມາຄືນໄດ້, ເຊິ່ງນາງມາລາຄີນາ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາ ຢູເຄຣນວ່າ:

“ຊາວບ້ານພາ​ກັນຊ່ວຍຂ້ອຍເອົາຕູ້ເຢັນອອກມາ. ມັນຍັງໃຊ້​ການ​ໄດ້ຢູ່, ມັນຖືກ ກະທົບຢ່າງແຮງ ແຕ່ເມື່ອຂ້ອຍສຽບໄຟໃສ່ ມັນກໍຍັງໃຊ້​ໄດ້ຢູ່. ຂ້ອຍໄປເຮັດກິນ ຢູ່ເຮືອນຂອງຄົນ​ຂ້າງ​ບ້ານ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເອົາກະແຈເຮືອນໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍ ແລະອະ ນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍອາບນໍ້າຢູ່​ຫັ້ນໄດ້.”

ແມ່ຕູ້ໂອເລັກຊານດຣ້າ ໄດ້ຂໍໃຫ້ຊ່ວຍຂຸດເອົາໂຊຟາຂອງລາວອອກມາ, ເຊິ່ງ ລາວກ່າວເປັນພາສາຣັດເຊຍວ່າ:

“ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ຂໍໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າຊ່ວຍດຶງເອົາໂຊຟາຂອງຂ້ອຍອອກຈາກເສດດິນ ເສດກ້ອນຫິນຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ, ເພື່ອ​ວ່າຢ່າງຫນ້ອຍ ​ຂ້ອຍກໍຍັງຊິໄດ້ນັ່ງ ຝີງແດດໄດ້.”

ດຽວນີ້ ລາວ​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ໝົດ​ມື້​ຢູ່​ທີ່ນີ້. ເວ​ລາ​ຝົນ​ຕົກ​ມາ ລາວ​ກໍ​ໄປ​ຊົ້ນ​ຝົນ​ຢູ່​ຄອກ​ສັດ ທີ່​ຫລັງ​ເຫລືອ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຍິງ​ຖະ​ຫລົ່ມ.

ໃນຍາມກາງຄືນ, ແມ່ ແລະລູກສາວ ໄດ້ນອນນໍາກັນນອນຢູ່ເສື່ອນອນ ທີ່ປູຢູ່ພື້ນດິນ.

ແຕ່ມາລາຄີນາ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍຍັງໂຊກດີກວ່າຄົນອື່ນໆ. ເພື່ອນ ບ້ານຂອງລາວບາງຄົນບໍ່ມີຮອດຄອກ​ສັດເພື່ອ​ໃຊ້ເປັນບ່ອນລົບຝົນ. ປືນໃຫຍ່ ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ທໍາລາຍລ້າງທຸກຢ່າງໄປໝົດ, ເຊິ່ງວີຣາ ມາລາຄີນາ ກ່າວ ເປັນພາສາຢູເຄຣນວ່າ:

“ຢ່າງຫນ້ອຍ ພວກເຮົາກໍຍັງມີບາງ​ສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງຫຼົງເຫຼືອຢູ່. ນາງຊູຣາ (Shura) ທີ່ເປັນເພື່ອນບ້ານຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ເຮືອນຂອງລາວແມ່ນຫຼັງທໍາອິດຢູ່ຖະນົນ ໂອກທ໌ຢາບາຣາສກາ (Okrtyabrska), ເຮືອນຂອງລາວບໍ່ມີຫຍັງເຫຼືອເລີຍ.”

ບາງຄັ້ງ ນາງວີຣາກໍພະຍາຍາມເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຮືອນຂອງລາວ ເພື່ອຊອກຫາເຄື່ອງ ຂອງອື່ນໆ. ລາວກ່າວວ່າ ສິ່ງທີ່ມີຄ່າທີ່ສຸດກໍຄື ຮູບແຕ່ງງານ, ເຊິ່ງນາງໄດ້ກ່າວ ເປັນພາສາຢູເຄຣນອີກວ່າ:

“ນັ້ນແມ່ນສາມີຂອງຂ້ອຍທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໄປແລ້ວ, ນັ້ນແມ່ນຂ້ອຍ ແລະເພື່ອນ ຮ່ວມຫ້ອງຮຽນຂອງພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

ແມ່ຕູ້ຢາໂຮດີນາ ດີໃຈຫຼາຍທີ່ກະຖັງດອກໄມ້ຂອງລາວບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກທໍາລາຍ, ເຊິ່ງ ລາວໄດ້ກ່າວເປັນພາສາ ຣັດເຊຍ ວ່າ:

“ຂ້ອຍເຄີຍປູກຕົ້ນດອກໄມ້ຫຼາຍໆຢ່າງ ເມື່ອຕອນທີ່ຂ້ອຍຍັງຢູ່ໃນໝູ່ບ້ານນີ້. ໝູ່ເພື່ອນຂອງຂ້ອຍມັກຈະຖາມຂ້ອຍວ່າ ເຈົ້າປູກມັນດ້ວຍວິທີໃດ? ຂ້ອຍກໍມັກຈະຕອບເລື້ອຍໆວ່າ ມັນງ່າຍຫລາຍ.”

ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້, ນາງມາລາຄີນາ ໄດ້ຮັບເງິນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຈາກທາງການ ເປັນຈໍານວນເລັກໜ້ອຍ, ເຊິ່ງມີຄ່າເທົ່າກັບ 65 ໂດລາ. ມັນບໍ່ພຽງພໍ ສໍາລັບການເລີ້ມຕົ້ນບູລະນະເຮືອນຊານຄືນໃໝ່ໃນເວລານີ້.

ກ່ອນສົງຄາມເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນ ນາງວິຣາ ກ່າວວ່າ ນາງບໍ່ສາມາດເຮັດວຽກໄດ້ ແລະກໍມີກໍານົດທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຮັບການຜ່າຕັດໂຣກມະເຮັງ, ແຕ່ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ທັງໝົດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຕ້ອງໄດ້ໂຈະໄວ້ກ່ອນ.

As Russian forces continue to advance in parts of eastern Ukraine, they have been pushed back from other areas where residents are returning to what’s left of their homes. For VOA, Anna Kosstutscheko reports in this piece narrated by Anna Rice.

Oleksandra Yahodyna, Irpin Resident (In Russian)

“We had a nice kitchen here, the house was very nice…”

This is what’s left of 82-year-old Oleksandra Yahodyna home after Russian shelling of her hometown of Irpin.

She and her daughter Veera (vee-rah) Malakhina lived in this house for more than 20 years. The daughter recalled fleeing with help from the Ukrainian military.

Veera Malakhina, Irpin Resident (In Ukrainian)

“We asked them to take us away. The shelling was awful here. Military men helped us to cross the river by pontoon bridge.”

Malakhina is 65 years old. She’s been a commercial painter since a young age. Ten years ago, she had enough money saved to add on to and repair this old house.

Now she and her mother are digging out whatever they can salvage.

Veera Malakhina, Irpin Resident (In Ukrainian))

People helped me to take out the fridge. It works, it’s banged up, but I plugged it in, and it works. I cook at the neighbor’s house. They gave me the keys and let me take showers.

Olexandra asked to dig out her sofa.

Oleksandra Yahodyna, Irpin Resident (In Russian)

“I asked them to help me pull out of the rubble my sofa, so at least I could sit in the sun.”

Now, she spends most of her day here. When it rains, she hides in a small barn that survived the shelling.

At night, the mother and daughter share a mattress on the floor.

But Malakhina says they’re better off than others. Some of her neighbors don’t even have a barn for shelter. Russian artillery destroyed everything.

Veera Malakhina, Irpin Resident (In Ukrainian).

“We have at least something left. Our neighbor Shura, her house is the first one on Okrtyabrska street. There’s nothing left of her home.

Occasionally, Veera tries to get into her ruined house to search for more items. She says the most precious one is a wedding photo.

Veera Malakhina, Irpin Resident (In Ukrainian))

“That’s my deceased husband, that’s me and our classmates.”

Yahodyna is happy her flowerpots survived.

Oleksandra Yahodyna, Irpin Resident (In Russian)

“I used to plant a lot of flowers when I lived in the village. My friends would ask me – how do you do that? I always answered - it’s easy.”

Recently, Malakhina received a small amount of monetary aid from the state. It’s equivalent to about 65 US dollars. Not enough money to begin rebuilding for now.

Before the war began, Veera says she was unable to work and was scheduled to undergo cancer surgery. But all that is on hold for now.