ໄອຣ໌ແລນ ໄດ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງຢ່າງຖ້ວມລົ້ນເພື່ອຜ່ອນຜັນກົດໝາຍຢ່າຮ້າງ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ການເລືອກຕັ້ງໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອາທິດມມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ຜູ້ປ່ອນບັດ 82 ເປີເຊນ
ໄດ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອລົບລ້າງຂໍ້ກຳນົດໃນລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ ທີ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງ
ໃຫ້ຄູ່ຜົວເມຍຢູ່ແຍກກັນເປັນເວລາສີ່ປີ ກ່ອນການແຕ່ງງານເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະສາມາດສິ້ນສຸດ
ລົງໄດ້.
ສະພາຕ້ອງສະເໜີຮ່າງກົດໝາຍຂຶ້ນມາໃໝ່ ເພື່ອຄວບຄຸມການຢ່າຮ້າງ. ມີສັນຍານ
ອອກມາວ່າ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ຈະຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຄູ່ຜົວເມຍແຍກກັນຢູ່ພຽງສອງປີ
ເທົ່ານັ້ນ.
ຂໍ້ກຳນົດການຢ່າຮ້າງຂອງ ໄອຣ໌ແລນ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ໄດ້ຖືກພິຈາລະນາວ່າເປັນມີລະ
ບຽບຂໍ້ບັງຄັບທີ່ເຄັ່ງຄັດທີ່ສຸດໃນ ຢູໂຣບ.
ປີກາຍຍີ້ ປະຊາຊົນ ໄອຣ໌ແລນ ໄດ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ເພື່ອຍົກເລີກກົດ
ໝາຍແທ້ງລູກທີ່ເຄັ່ງຄັດຂອງປະເທດ.
Irish voters have overwhelmingly endorsed a plan to liberalize the country’s constitution to make it easier for couples to divorce.
Election officials said Sunday a constitutional requirement that couples be separated for four years before being allowed to divorce will be removed.
It will fall to Ireland’s Parliament to come up with new legislation to govern divorce.
Officials say more than 82% of voters endorsed the change, which follows liberalization of abortion laws approved in a referendum last year.
Culture Minister Josepha Madigan told RTE News voters had shown compassion by “humanizing the system.”
Voter turnout on the referendum vote was just more than 50%.
Local election results are still being tallied.
