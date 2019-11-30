ພວກປະທ້ວງໃນອີຣັກໄດ້ພາກັນຈູດຢາງຕີນລົດ ຢູ່ເທິງຂົວ 3 ແຫ່ງໃນວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ ທີ່
ເມືອງນາຊິຣິຢາ ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດ ທັງໆທີ່ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ
ທ່ານຈະລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ.
ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີອາແດລ ອັບດູລ-ມາຫາດີ(Abdel Abdul-Mahdi) ກ່າວໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານຈະຍື່ນໃບລາອອກ ຕໍ່ສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງປະເທດ ທ່າມກາງການ
ປະທ້ວງທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍໆອາທິດ.
ກຳມາທິການສິດທິມະນຸດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນອົງການເຄິ່ງທາງການຂອງອີຣັກ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະ
ແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງໃນວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ພວກທີ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ການສັງຫານເຫຼົ່ານີ້ຈະ
ຕ້ອງຖືກນຳໂຕມາລົງໂທດ.
ຄະນະກຳມະການກາແດງສາກົນໄດ້ເຕືອນຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການວ່າ “ອາວຸດແລະລູກ
ປືນແທ້ ຈະຖືກນຳໃຊ້ກໍຕໍ່ເມື່ອບໍ່ມີທາງເລືອກອື່ນເທົ່ານັ້ນ.”
ການປະກາດຂອງ ທ່ານອາແດລ ອັບດູລ-ມາຫາດີໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ມີຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກ
ນັກສອນສາດສະໜາອິສລາມນິກາຍຊີໄອສຸງສຸດຂອງອີຣັກໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີການ
ປ່ຽນແປງໃນຄະນະນຳພາຂອງປະເທດ. ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 400 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະ
ຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ນັບແຕ່ມີການປະທ້ວງ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນ
ໃນວັນທີ 1 ຕຸລາຜ່ານມາ.
ທ່ານອັບດູລ-ມາຫາດີໄດ້ກ່າວຕອບໂຕ້ ຕໍ່ຄຳຮຽກຮ້ອງຂອງນັກສອນສາດສະໜາ
ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະຍື່ນຄຳຮ້ອງຂໍລາອອກຈາກການເປັນນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນ
ຕີໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການຕໍ່ສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ.” ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຢ່າງ ເຈາະ
ຈົງວ່າ ເວລາໃດແທ້ທີ່ທ່ານຈະລາອອກ.
ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ໄດ້ພາໃຫ້ພວກປະທ້ວງພາກັນສະຫຼອງຢູ່ຈະຕຸລັດທາເຮີ
(Tahir) ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງແບັກແດດ ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍດີ ພວກປະທ້ວງ ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາ
ເຈົ້າຍັງຈະນັ່ງປະທ້ວງ ຢູ່ທີ່ຈະຕຸລັດດັ່ງກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປ.
ສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດອີຣັກ ມີກຳນົດທີ່ຈະຈັດກອງປະຊຸມສຸກເສີນໃນວັນອາທິດມື້ອື່ນນີ້
ເພື່ອຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບວິກິດການ.
ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ລະຫວ່າງການສູດມົນປະຈຳອາທິດ ອາຢາໂຕລາໃຫຍ່
ອາລີ ອາລ-ຊິສຕານີ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ສະພາອີຣັກ ຈົ່ງພິຈາລຫະນາໃຫ້ການສະໜັບ
ສະໜູນແກ່ລັດຖະບານທ່ານອັບດູລ-ມາຫາດີ ທ່າມກາງທີ່ມີຄວາມຮຸນແຮງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ.
ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຍັງດຳເນີນໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ຊຶ່ງພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ການແພດ ກ່າວວ່າ
ມີພວກປະທ້ວງຢ່າງໜ້ອຍສາມຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຍິງ ໂດຍກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບ ຢູ່
ເມືອງນາຊິຣີຢາ (Nasiriyah) ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດ.
ໃນວັນພະຫັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບອີຣັກໄດ້ໃຊ້ລູກປືນແທ້ຍິງ ໃສ່
ພວກປະທ້ວງ ຊຶ່ງສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ບໍ່ຕິດອາວຸດໃນເມືອງນາຣີຊິຢາ ແລະສັງຫານຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ
40 ຄົນໃນວັນດຽວຂອງການນອງເລືອດ ນັບແຕ່ໄດ້ມີການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ
ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບ
ແລະການແພດໄດ້ກ່າວໄວ້.
ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 25 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະຫຼາຍກວ່າ 200 ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ເວລາກຳ
ລັງຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບໄດ້ເປີດສາກຍິງໃສ່ພວກປະທ້ວງທີ່ໄດ້ພາກັນຕັນ ຖະໜົນ
ທີ່ສຳຄັນ ແລະຂົວຢູ່ໃນເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວ.
Iraqi protesters burned tires on three bridges Saturday in the southern city of Nasiriyah, despite the prime minister's announcement that he will step down from office.
Adel Abdul-Mahdi said Friday he will submit his resignation to the country's parliament, following weeks of deadly protests.
The people responsible for the killings must be brought to justice, Iraq's semi-official Human Rights Commission said in a statement Saturday.
"Firearms and live ammunition must only be used as a last resort," the International Committee of the Red Cross warned in a statement.
Abdul-Mahdi's announcement Friday came after Iraq's top Shiite cleric called for a change in leadership in the country. At least 400 people have been killed and hundreds of others wounded since anti-government protests began October 1.
"I will submit to parliament an official memorandum resigning from the current prime ministry,'' the Abdul-Mahdi said, in response to the cleric's call. He did not specify when he will step down.
The move triggered celebrations by protesters in Baghdad's Tahrir Square, however demonstrators said they would continue their sit-in at the square
Iraq's parliament is set to hold an emergency session on Sunday to discuss the crisis.
Earlier on Friday, during his weekly sermon, Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani urged Iraq's parliament to reconsider its support for Abdul-Mahdi's government, amid the rising violence.
Violence continued on Friday with medical officials saying at least three protesters were shot by security forces in the southern city of Nasiriyah.
On Thursday, Iraqi security forces used live ammunition against mostly unarmed demonstrators in Nasiriyah, killing at least 40 people in one of the bloodiest days since anti-government protests began last month, security and medical officials said.
At least 25 people were killed and more than 200 wounded when security forces opened fire on protesters who had blocked key roads and bridges in the city.