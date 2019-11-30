ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໃນ​ອີ​ຣັກ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ຈູດ​ຢາງ​ຕີນ​ລົດ ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ຂົວ 3 ແຫ່ງໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້ນີ້ ທີ່

​ເມືອງ​ນາ​ຊິ​ຣິ​ຢາ ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທັງໆ​ທີ່​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ວ່າ

ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ລາ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ.

ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ອາ​ແດ​ລ ອັບ​ດູລ-​ມ​າ​ຫ​າ​ດີ(Abdel Abdul-Mahdi) ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ຍື່ນໃບ​ລາ​ອອກ​ ຕໍ່ສະ​ພາແຫ່ງ​ຊາດຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ການ

​ປະ​ທ້ວງທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ອາ​ທິດ.

ກຳ​ມາ​ທິ​ການ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ອົງ​ການ​ເຄິ່ງ​ທາງ​ການ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣັກ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​

ແຫຼງ​ການ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້ນີ້​ວ່າ ພວກ​ທີ່​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ສັງ​ຫານເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້​ຈະ​

ຕ້ອງ​ຖືກ​ນຳ​ໂຕ​ມາ​ລົງ​ໂທດ.

ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ກາ​ແດງ​ສາ​ກົນ​ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ວ່າ “ອາ​ວຸດ​ແລະ​ລູກ

​ປືນ​ແທ້ ຈະ​ຖືກ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ກໍ​ຕໍ່​ເມື່ອບໍ່​ມີ​ທາງ​ເລືອກ​ອື່ນ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ.”

ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ຂອງ ທ່ານ​ອາ​ແດ​ລ ອັບ​ດູ​ລ-ມາຫາ​ດີໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້​ ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ

ນັກສອນສາດ​ສະ​ໜາອິ​ສ​ລາມ​ນິ​ກາຍ​ຊີໄອ​ສຸງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣັກໄດ້​ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ

​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ໃນ​ຄະ​ນະ​ນຳ​ພາຂອງປະ​ເທດ. ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 400 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ແລະ

​ຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​

ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 1 ຕຸ​ລາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ທ່ານອັບ​ດູ​ລ-ມາຫ​າ​ດີໄດ້ກ່າວຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ ຕໍ່​ຄຳ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ຂອງນັກ​ສອນ​ສາດ​ສະ​ໜາ

ໂດຍ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ຍື່ນ​ຄຳ​ຮ້ອງ​ຂໍ​ລາ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເປັນນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​

ຕີ​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການຕໍ່​ສະ​ພາແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ.” ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢ່າງ ເຈາະ​

ຈົງ​ວ່າ ເວ​ລາ​ໃດແທ້​ທີ່ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ລາ​ອອກ.

ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ທີ່​ວ່ານີ້ ໄດ້​ພາໃຫ້​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ພາ​ກັນ​ສະ​ຫຼອງ​ຢູ່ຈະ​ຕຸ​ລັດ​ທາ​ເຮີ

(Tahir) ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ແບັກ​ແດດ ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ດີ ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​

ເຈົ້າ​ຍັງ​ຈະ​ນັ່ງ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ຈະ​ຕຸ​ລັດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ສະ​ພາ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ອີ​ຣັກ ​ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຈັດ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ມື້​ອື່ນ​ນີ້​

ເພື່ອຫາ​ລື​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບວິ​ກິດ​ການ.

ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ສູດ​ມົນ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ອາ​ທິດ ອາ​ຢາ​ໂຕ​ລາ​ໃຫຍ່

ອາ​ລີ ອາ​ລ-ຊິ​ສ​ຕາ​ນີ ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ສະ​ພາ​ອີ​ຣັກ ຈົ່ງ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລ​ຫະ​ນາ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ

​ສະ​ໜູນ​ແກ່ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທ່ານ​ອັບ​ດູ​ລ-ມາ​ຫາດີ ທ່າ​ມ​ກາງທີ່​ມີຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງຍັງດຳ​ເນີນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ການ​ແພດ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

ມີພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ສາມ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍິງ ​ໂດຍ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫງົບ ຢູ່

ເມືອງ​ນາ​ຊິ​ຣີ​ຢາ (Nasiriyah) ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​.

ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມສະ​ຫງົບອີ​ຣັກໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ລູກ​ປືນ​ແທ້​ຍິງ ​ໃສ່​

ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ ຊຶ່ງສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ບໍ່​ຕິດ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ນາ​ຣີ​ຊິ​ຢາ ​ແລະສັງ​ຫານ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ

40 ຄົນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ດຽວ​ຂອງ​ການນອງ​ເລືອດ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງຕໍ່​ຕ້ານລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​

​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫ​ງົບ

ແລະ​ການ​ແພດ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໄວ້.

ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 25 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ແລະ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 200 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ເວ​ລາ​ກຳ

​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວ​າມສະ​ຫງົບ​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ສາກ​ຍິງໃສ່​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້ພາ​ກັນຕັ​ນ ຖະ​ໜົນ

​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ ແລະ​ຂົວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.





Iraqi protesters burned tires on three bridges Saturday in the southern city of Nasiriyah, despite the prime minister's announcement that he will step down from office.



Adel Abdul-Mahdi said Friday he will submit his resignation to the country's parliament, following weeks of deadly protests.



The people responsible for the killings must be brought to justice, Iraq's semi-official Human Rights Commission said in a statement Saturday.



"Firearms and live ammunition must only be used as a last resort," the International Committee of the Red Cross warned in a statement.



Abdul-Mahdi's announcement Friday came after Iraq's top Shiite cleric called for a change in leadership in the country. At least 400 people have been killed and hundreds of others wounded since anti-government protests began October 1.



"I will submit to parliament an official memorandum resigning from the current prime ministry,'' the Abdul-Mahdi said, in response to the cleric's call. He did not specify when he will step down.



The move triggered celebrations by protesters in Baghdad's Tahrir Square, however demonstrators said they would continue their sit-in at the square



Iraq's parliament is set to hold an emergency session on Sunday to discuss the crisis.



Earlier on Friday, during his weekly sermon, Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani urged Iraq's parliament to reconsider its support for Abdul-Mahdi's government, amid the rising violence.



Violence continued on Friday with medical officials saying at least three protesters were shot by security forces in the southern city of Nasiriyah.



On Thursday, Iraqi security forces used live ammunition against mostly unarmed demonstrators in Nasiriyah, killing at least 40 people in one of the bloodiest days since anti-government protests began last month, security and medical officials said.



At least 25 people were killed and more than 200 wounded when security forces opened fire on protesters who had blocked key roads and bridges in the city.