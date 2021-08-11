ອົບພະຍົບ ອີຣັກ ສະແດງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງທີ່ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ສູນ ອາລ-ໂຮລ

ອົບພະຍົບຊາວ ອີຣັກ ຢູ່ສູນ ອາລ-ໂຮລ (Al-Hol) ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອຂອງ ຊີເຣຍ ແມ່ນກຳລັງສະແດງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງທີ່ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນສູນດັ່ງກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງມີປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນອາໄສຢູ່, ລວມທັງຄອບຄົວຂອງນັກລົບກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ ຫຼື IS.

ໃນທ້າຍອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ອົບພະຍົບຊາວ ອີຣັກ ຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ, ແລະ ສາມຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບສາຫັດ ໃນການໂຈມຕີທີ່ຖືກສົງໄສວ່າເປັນຄົນຂອງກຸ່ມ IS, ເຮັດໃຫ້ຕົວເລກຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍໃນສູນດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນເປັນ 25 ຄົນນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ກາງເດືອນເມສາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ສູນ ອາລ-ໂຮລ ແມ່ນບ້ານຂອງປະຊາຊົນເກືອບ 62,000 ຄົນ,​ລວມທັງອົບ ພະຍົບຊາວ ອີຣັກ ປະມານ 30,000 ຄົນ. ນາງ ອຳ ອັບດູລລາ, ອົບພະຍົບຊາວ ອີຣັກ ຜູ້ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນສູນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ “ສະຖານະການຂອງພວກເຮົາແມ່ນກຳລັງຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນຍ້ອນມີການລອບສັງຫານພວກນີ້.”

ນາງໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອວ່າ “ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ, ຖ້າພວກເຮົາກັບໄປ ອີຣັກ ແລະ ອາໄສຢູ່ສູນອົບພະຍົບອີກແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ, ມັນຍັງຈະດີກວ່າສະຖານທີ່ນີ້.”

ໃນເດືອນມີນາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ກອງກຳລັງປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ຊີເຣຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການໜູນຫຼັງໂດຍ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການປະຕິບັດການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ ເພື່ອຫຼຸດຜ່ອນການໂຈມຕີທີ່ຖືກກ່າວ ອ້າງໂດຍຄົນຂອງພວກ IS ຢູ່ໃນສູນດັ່ງກ່າວ. ຜູ້ຖືກສົງໄສວ່າເປັນສາຍລັບຂອງກຸ່ມ IS ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 125 ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກ ຈັບ ໃນການປະຕິບັດການດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ແຕ່ຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນສູນດັ່ງກ່າວເວົ້າວ່າ ມັນໄດ້ມີການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຄັ້ງໃໝ່ໃນຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໃນສອງສາມອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາຢູ່ສູນ ອາລ-ໂຮລ.

ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະສູນເສຍເຂດແດນຂອງພວກເຂົາໃນເດືອນມີນາ 2019 ກໍຕາມ, ກຸ່ມ IS ແມ່ນຍັງຄົງເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ໃນທົ່ວພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງ ຊີເຣຍ, ດຳເນີນການໂຈມຕີຕ່າງໆຜ່ານກຸ່ມສືບລັບຂອງພວກເຂົາ.

ທ້າວ ຣາຄານ ໂມຮຳເມັດ, ອົບພະຍົບ ອີຣັກ ອີກຄົນນຶ່ງຢູ່ສູນ ອາລ-ໂຮລ, ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າລາວຄິດວ່າພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງ IS ຢູ່ນອກສູນໄດ້ປະສານງານກັບຜູ້ຕິດຕາມຂອງພວກເຂົາຢູ່ໃນສູນ ເພື່ອດຳເນີນການໂຈມຕີທີ່ວ່ານີ້.

ລາວໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ການຂ້າຄົນແມ່ນໄດ້ກາຍເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນແຕ່ລະວັນຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້. ເກືອບທຸກວັນ, ພວກເຂົາຈະຂ້ານຶ່ງ ຫຼື ສອງຄົນຢູ່ໃນສູນ.”

Iraqi refugees at the al-Hol camp in northeast Syria are voicing concerns about the growing violence inside the camp, which hosts thousands of people, including families of Islamic State (IS) foreign fighters.



Over the weekend, an Iraqi refugee was killed, and three others were seriously injured in an attack by a suspected IS cell, bringing the number of those killed inside the camp to 25 since mid-April.



Al-Hol is home to nearly 62,000 people, including about 30,000 Iraqi refugees.

“Our situation is getting worse because of these assassinations,” said Um Abdulla, an Iraqi refugee who lives at the camp.



“Honestly, if we went back to Iraq and stayed at another refugee camp, it would still be better than this place,” she told VOA.



In March, U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) carried out a major security operation to curb attacks claimed by IS cells inside the camp. More than 125 suspected IS operatives were arrested in the campaign.

But camp residents say there has been a new surge in violence in recent weeks at al-Hol.



Despite its territorial defeat in March 2019, IS remains active throughout eastern Syria, carrying out attacks through its sleeper cells.



Rakan Mohammed, another Iraqi refugee at al-Hol, said he thinks IS militants outside the camp coordinate with their followers inside the camp to conduct these attacks.

“Killing has become a daily occurrence here. Almost every day, they kill one or two people at the camp,” he said.