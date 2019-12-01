ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ 3 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກຍິງຕາຍ ແລະຢ່າງໜ້ອຍອີກ 58 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ແບກແດດ ແລະຢູ່ໃນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງອີຣັກ ເມື່ອວັນເສົາວານນີ້ ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບ ແລະບັນດານາຍແພດ ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອາແດລ ອັບດູລ-ມາດີ ໄດ້ຍື່ນໜັງສືລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ຕໍ່ສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ.
ຄາດກັນວ່າ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ຈະລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ຫຼື ຮັບເອົາການລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານອັບດູລ-ມາດີ ໂດຍສິ້ນເຊີງ ທ່າມກາງການກົດດັນທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍໆ ຈາກການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ ນຶ່ງວັນຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ ມີພວກປະທ້ວງຫຼາຍກວ່າ 40 ຄົນ ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍໂດຍກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງແບກແດດ ແລະຢູ່ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງອີຣັກ. ການປະກາດດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍັງໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ ນັກສອນສາສະໜານິກາຍຊີໄອລະດັບສູງຂອງອີຣັກ ໄດ້ຖອນການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຕໍ່ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ ໃນການເທດສະໜາປະຈຳສັບປະດາ.
ການລາອອກຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ມີການຈັດກອງປະຊຸມສຸກເສີນຂອງຄະນະລັດຖະບານ ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ແລ້ວ ຊຶ່ງບັນດາລັດຖະມົນຕີ ໄດ້ຮັບຮອງເອົາເອກກະສານຊຸດນຶ່ງ ແລະການລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ ຂອງພະນັກງານທີ່ສຳຄັນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ປະກອບດ້ວຍ ຫົວໜ້າທີ່ປຶກສາຂອງທ່ານອັບດູລ-ມາດີ ນຳດ້ວຍ.
ໃນການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກບັນທຶກໄວ້ລ່ວງໜ້າ ທ່ານອັບດູລ-ມາດີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຖະແຫລງຕໍ່ຊາວອີຣັກ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ ສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດໄດ້ຮັບຮອງເອົາການລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານແລ້ວ ຄະນະລັດຖະບານ ຈະຖືກລົດລົງເປັນຖານະຜູ້ເບິ່ງແຍງ ຈະບໍ່ສາມາດຮັບຜ່ານກົດໝາຍສະບັບໃໝ່ໃດໆ ແລະທຳການຕັດສິນໃນເລື້ອງສຳຄັນໃດໆໄດ້.
ກົດໝາຍທີ່ມີຢູ່ແລ້ວນີ້ນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ສະໜອງຫຼັກການຢ່າງຊັດເຈນ ໃຫ້ແກ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ຕໍ່ການຮັບຮອງການລາອອກຂອງທ່ານອັບດູລ-ມາດີ ນັ້ນ ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອີຣັກ ແລະບັນດານັກຊ່ຽວຊານ. ຂໍ້ບັງຄັບດ້ານກົດໝາຍຂອງຄະນະລັດຖະບານ ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຍື່ນການລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ ຕໍ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແຕ່ບໍ່ມີກົດໝາຍທີ່ສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງ ບົ່ງຊີ້ເຖິງຂັ້ນຕອນການດຳເນີນການ ທີ່ວ່າເລື້ອງນີ້ຄວນເປັນບົດບາດໜ້າທີ່ຂອງສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ.
ທ່ານໂມຮຳເມັດ ອາລ-ດາຣາຈີ ສະມາຊິກສະພາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ບັນມີຊ່ອງຫວ່າງດຳ ໃນລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ ຊຶ່ງມັນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງການລາອອກແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດເລີຍ.”
ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ມັນມີກົດໝາຍຫຼັກສອງສະບັບ ທີ່ອາດຊີ້ນຳໃນຂັ້ນຕອນການດຳເນີນການ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ພວກເຮົາລົງຄະແນນສຽງເພື່ອປົດທ່ານອັບດູລ-ມາດີ ອອກ ໃນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງບໍ່ໄວ້ວາງໃຈ ຕໍ່ມາດຕາ 61 ຂອງລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ ຫຼື ຫັນໄປໃຊ້ມາດຕາ 81 ທີ່ສະຫງວນໄວ້ໃນຍາມເກີດວິກິດການ ເມື່ອມັນມີຕຳແໜ່ງເປົ່າຫວ່າງ ໃນຂັ້ນນຳ ໃນການສັບປ່ຽນໜ້າທີ່ຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ.
Three anti-government protesters were shot dead and at least 58 others wounded in Baghdad and southern Iraq on Saturday, security and medical officials said, as Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi formally submitted his resignation to parliament.
Lawmakers were expected to either vote or accept outright Abdul-Mahdi's resignation letter in a parliamentary session Sunday, two members of parliament said.
The prime minister announced Friday he would hand parliament his resignation amid mounting pressure from mass anti-government protests, a day after more than 40 demonstrators were killed by security forces in Baghdad and southern Iraq. The announcement also came after Iraq's top Shiite cleric withdrew his support for the government in a weekly sermon.
The formal resignation came after an emergency Cabinet session earlier in which ministers approved the document and the resignation of key staffers, including Abdul-Mahdi's chief of staff.
In a pre-recorded speech, Abdul-Mahdi addressed Iraqis, saying that following parliament's recognition of his stepping down, the Cabinet would be demoted to caretaker status, unable to pass new laws and make key decisions.
Existing laws do not provide clear procedures for members of parliament to recognize Abdul-Mahdi's resignation, Iraqi officials and experts said. Cabinet bylaws allow the prime minister to tender his resignation to the president, but there is no specific law that dictates the course of action should this be tasked to parliament.
"There is a black hole in the constitution, it says nothing about resignation," said lawmaker Mohamed al-Daraji.
There are two main laws that could direct parliament's course of action, he added: Either they vote Abdul-Mahdi out in a vote of no-confidence, per Article 61 of the constitution, or resort to Article 81 reserved for times of crisis when there is a vacancy in the premiership, shifting those duties temporarily to the president.