ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ 3 ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍິງ​ຕາຍ ແລະ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ອີກ 58 ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ແບກ​ແດດ ແລະ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣັກ ​ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫງົບ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນາຍ​ແພດ ໃນຂະ​ນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ອາ​ແດ​ລ ອັບ​ດູ​ລ-ມາ​ດີ ໄດ້​ຍື່ນ​ໜັງ​ສື​ລາ​ອອກຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ ຕໍ່​ສະ​ພາ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ.

ຄາດ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ ຈະ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ ຫຼື ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ການ​ລາ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ອັບ​ດູ​ລ-ມາ​ດີ ໂດຍ​ສິ້ນ​ເຊີງ ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ການ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ທີ່​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເລື້ອຍໆ ຈາກ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່ ນຶ່ງວັນ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທີ່ ມີ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງຫຼາຍກວ່າ 40 ຄົນ ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍ​ໂດຍ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມສະ​ຫງົ​ບ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ​ແບກ​ແດດ ແລະ​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣັກ. ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທີ່ ນັກ​ສອນ​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ​ນິ​ກາ​ຍ​ຊີ​ໄອ​ລະ​ດັບ​ສູງ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣັກ ໄດ້​ຖອນ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ຕໍ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ໃນ​ການເທດ​ສະ​ໜາ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ສັບ​ປະ​ດາ.

ການ​ລາ​ອອກ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນຫຼັງ​ຈ​າກ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ຈັດ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ຂອງ​ຄະ​ນະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ກ່ອນ​ໜ້ານີ້​ແລ້ວ ຊຶ່ງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຮອງ​ເອົາ​ເອກ​ກະ​ສານ​ຊຸດ​ນຶ່ງ ແລະ​ການ​ລາ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ ຂອງ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່​ປະ​ກອບ​ດ້ວຍ ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາ​ຂອງທ່ານ​ອັບ​ດູ​ລ-ມາ​ດີ ນຳ​ດ້ວຍ.

ໃນ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ບັນ​ທຶກ​ໄວ້​ລ່ວງ​ໜ້າ ທ່ານ​ອັບ​ດູ​ລ-ມາ​ດີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ຕໍ່​ຊາວ​ອີ​ຣັກ ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຫຼັງ​ຈ​າກ​ທີ່ ສະ​ພາ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຮອງ​ເອົາການ​ລາອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ແລ້ວ ຄະ​ນະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ຈະ​ຖືກ​ລົດ​ລົງ​ເປັນ​ຖາ​ນະ​ຜູ້​ເບິ່ງ​ແຍງ ຈະ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ຮັ​ບ​ຜ່ານ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ສະ​ບັບ​ໃໝ່ໃດໆ ແລະ​ທຳ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃນ​ເລື້ອງ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ໃດໆ​ໄດ້.

ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຢູ່​ແລ້ວນີ້ນ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ສະ​ໜອງ​ຫຼັກ​ການ​ຢ່າງ​ຊັດ​ເຈນ ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຮັບ​ຮອງ​ການ​ລາ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ອັບ​ດູ​ລ-ມາ​ດີ ນັ້ນ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອີ​ຣັກ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ. ຂໍ້​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ດ້ານ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ຄະ​ນະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດໃຫ້​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖ​ະມົນຕີ ຍື່ນ​ການ​ລາ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ ຕໍ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ແຕ່ບໍ່​ມີ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ທີ່​ສະ​ເພາະ​ເຈາະ​ຈົງ ບົ່ງ​ຊີ້​ເຖິງ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ ທີ່ວ່າເລື້ອງນີ້ຄວນ​ເປັນ​ບົດ​ບາດ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ.

ທ່ານ​ໂມ​ຮຳ​ເມັດ ອາ​ລ-ດາ​ຣາ​ຈີ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ບັນ​ມີ​ຊ່ອງ​ຫວ່າງ​ດຳ ໃນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທຳ​ມະ​ນູນ ຊຶ່ງ​ມັນ​ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ລາ​ອອກ​ແຕ່​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ເລີຍ.”

​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ມີ​ກົດ​ໝາຍຫຼັກ​ສອງ​ສະ​ບັບ ທີ່​ອາດ​ຊີ້​ນຳໃນຂັ້ນ​ຕອນການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ ເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ເພື່ອ​ປົດ​ທ່ານ​ອັບ​ດູ​ລ-ມາ​ດີ ອອກ ໃນ​ການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ບໍ່​ໄວ້​ວາງ​ໃຈ ຕໍ່​ມາດ​ຕາ 61 ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທຳ​ມະ​ນູນ ຫຼື ຫັນ​ໄປ​ໃຊ້​ມາ​ດ​ຕາ 81 ທີ່ສະ​ຫງວນ​ໄວ້ໃນ​ຍາມ​ເກີດ​ວິ​ກິດ​ການ ເມື່ອ​ມັນ​ມີ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ເປົ່າ​ຫວ່າງ ໃນ​ຂັ້ນ​ນຳ ໃນ​ການ​ສັບ​ປ່ຽນ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຕ່າງໆ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ.

Three anti-government protesters were shot dead and at least 58 others wounded in Baghdad and southern Iraq on Saturday, security and medical officials said, as Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi formally submitted his resignation to parliament.



Lawmakers were expected to either vote or accept outright Abdul-Mahdi's resignation letter in a parliamentary session Sunday, two members of parliament said.



The prime minister announced Friday he would hand parliament his resignation amid mounting pressure from mass anti-government protests, a day after more than 40 demonstrators were killed by security forces in Baghdad and southern Iraq. The announcement also came after Iraq's top Shiite cleric withdrew his support for the government in a weekly sermon.



The formal resignation came after an emergency Cabinet session earlier in which ministers approved the document and the resignation of key staffers, including Abdul-Mahdi's chief of staff.



In a pre-recorded speech, Abdul-Mahdi addressed Iraqis, saying that following parliament's recognition of his stepping down, the Cabinet would be demoted to caretaker status, unable to pass new laws and make key decisions.



Existing laws do not provide clear procedures for members of parliament to recognize Abdul-Mahdi's resignation, Iraqi officials and experts said. Cabinet bylaws allow the prime minister to tender his resignation to the president, but there is no specific law that dictates the course of action should this be tasked to parliament.



"There is a black hole in the constitution, it says nothing about resignation," said lawmaker Mohamed al-Daraji.



There are two main laws that could direct parliament's course of action, he added: Either they vote Abdul-Mahdi out in a vote of no-confidence, per Article 61 of the constitution, or resort to Article 81 reserved for times of crisis when there is a vacancy in the premiership, shifting those duties temporarily to the president.