ໃນວັນຈັນ ວານນີ້ ອີຣັກ ໄດ້ງົດການປະຕິບັດງານຂອງສະຖານີໂທະພາບອາລຮູຣາ (Alhurra) ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບທຶນຈາກສະຫະລັດ ພາຍຫລັງທີ່ໄດ້ອອກຂ່າວກ່ຽວກັບ ການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫລວງຂອງສະຖາບັນສາສະໜານິກາຍຊູນນິ ແລະ ນິກາຍຊີໄອຂອງປະເທດ ທີ່ຖືກກ່າວຫານັ້ນ.
ຮູບເງົາສາລະຄະດີທີ່ມີຄວາມຍາວ 12 ນາທີ ໄດ້ນຳໄປອອກອາກາດໃນວັນເສົາຜ່ານມາ ໂດຍໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງວ່າ ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາສະໜາໄດ້ໃຊ້ທຶນງົບປະມານຂອງລັດຖະບານສຳລັບການບໍລິຫານສະຖານທີ່ ແລະທີ່ດິນທາງສາສະໜາ ໄປໃນທາງຜິດ.
ຄະນະກຳມະການດ້ານການສື່ສານ ແລະຂ່າວສານຂອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາໂທລະພາບດັ່ງກ່າວວ່າລຳອຽງ ແລະໃສ່ຮ້າຍປ້າຍສີ, ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ ລາຍງານດັ່ງກ່າວຂາລັກສະນະວິຊາການ, ຂາດຄວາມເປັນກາງ ແລະບໍ່ມີຫລັກຖານທີ່ໜ້າເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້. ຄະນະກຳມະການດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ສະຖານີໂທລະພາບຜ່ານດາວທຽມທີ່ອອກຂ່າວເປັນພາສາອາຣັບຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ແລະ ອາຟຣິກາເໜືອ ງົດການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕົນໄວ້ ຈົນກວ່າວ່າສະຖານີໂທລະພາບທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ຈະແກ້ໄຂທ່າທີຂອງຕົນ ແລະຂໍຄະມາໂທດເສຍກ່ອນ.
"ບາດກ້າວເຫລົ່ານີ້ ກໍເທົ່າໆກັນກັບເປັນການເຕືອນຄັ້ງສຸດທ້າຍຕໍ່ສະຖານີດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະຈະມີການລົງໂທດທີ່ໜັກຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ ຖ້າຫາກມີການກະທຳຜິດແບບດຽວກັນນີ້ອີກ," ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການສະບັບນຶ່ງ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທັງຈາກສາສະໜານິກາຍຊຸນນີ ແລະນິກາຍຊີໄອພາກັນໂຈມຕີການລາຍງານຂອງໂທລະພາບດັ່ງກ່າວໂດຍການໃຊ້ກຳລັງຮາເຊດ ອາລ-ຊາບີ (Hashed al-Shaabi) ທີ່ເປັນກຳລັງເກິ່ງທະຫານເກິ່ງພົນລະເຮືອນທີ່ສ້າງຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນໃນປີ 2014 ຕາມຄຳສັ່ງຈາກຫົວໜ້າສາສະໜາຊີໄອຢູ່ໃນອີຣັກ, ແກຣນ ອາຢາໂຕລາ ອາລີ ຊິສຕານີ (Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani) ໂດຍກ່າວຫາໂທະພາບອາລຮູຣາ (Alhurra) ວ່າມີ "ນະໂຍບາຍຂ່າວທີ່ບໍ່ເປັນມິດ."
ອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງຂອງສາສະໜານິກາຍຊຸນນິກ່າວອ້າງວ່າ ລາຍງານດັ່ງກ່າວ ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍ “ຄວາມຂີ້ຕົວະ.”
ອົງການຂ່າວສານໂລກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຫລື U.S. Agency for Global Media, ທີ່ມີການດຳເນີນງານຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫລວງວໍຊິງຕັນທີ່ລວມມີ ໂທລະພາບອາລຮູຣາ (Alhurra) ຢູ່ນຳນັ້ນ ໄດ້ກ່າວປ້ອງກັນວ່າ ບົດລາຍງານດັ່ງກ່າວ "ເປັນລາຍງານທີ່ມີຄວາມເປັນທຳ, ເປັນກາງ, ບໍ່ເຂົ້າຂ້າງໃຜ, ແລະມີລັກສະນະວິຊາການ ກ່ຽວກັບການກ່າວຫາວ່າ ມີການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫລວງ” ຢູ່ໃນອີຣັກ.
Iraq on Monday suspended the operations of U.S.-funded Alhurra television after it broadcast a report alleging corruption in the country's Sunni and Shi'ite religious institutions.
The 12-minute documentary aired Saturday, claiming that the religious authorities were misusing state funds in administering religious sites and real estate.
The country's Communications and Media Commission accused the network of bias and defamation, saying the report lacked professionalism, balance and reliable evidence. It ordered the satellite network, which broadcasts reports in Arabic in the Middle East and North Africa, to halt its activities "until it corrects its position" and apologizes.
"These steps are tantamount to a final warning to the station, and a tougher punishment will be taken in case this offense is repeated," the statement said.
Both Sunni and Shi'ite officials attacked the television report. The Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force, founded in 2014 by an edict from the top Shi'ite religious authority in Iraq Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, accused Alhurra of having "a hostile news policy."
Iraq's Sunni religious establishment claimed the report was full of "lies."
U.S. response
The U.S. Agency for Global Media, the Washington-based news operation that includes Alhurra, defended the report as a "fair, balanced and professional report on the allegations of corruption" in Iraq.
It said that "during the extensive preparations of the report over time, individuals and institutions involved were given the right of reply, which they declined. We still offer those same institutions the opportunity to reply."
USAGM said the television network "is committed to fair and professional journalism in Arabic throughout the region. Given the major political, economic and social challenges the region faces, there is a need for greater transparency and honesty, not less."
Iraq is currently ranked near the bottom of Reporters Without Borders' media freedom index, 156th out of 180 countries, because of arbitrary detention and intimidation of journalists by militias and pro-government groups.