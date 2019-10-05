ພວກເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອີ​ຣັກ​ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ການ​ຫ້າມ​ອອກ​ເຮືອນ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ແບັກ​ແດດ, ແລະ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໄດ້​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເຖິງ 72 ຄົນ​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ວຸ້ນ​ງາຍ​ທີ່​ແກ່​ຍາວ​ເປັນ​ຫລາຍມື້ນັ້ນ.

ອີງ​ຕາມ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວຣອຍ​ເຕີ ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້ນີ້ ບັນ​ດາເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອີ​ຣັກ​ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ຫ້າມ​ອອກບ້​ານ​ເຮືອນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ແບັກ​ແດດທີ່​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານບໍ່​ໄດ້​ສົນ​ໃຈ​ນັ້ນ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໄດ້​ເພີ້ມ​ສູງຂຶ້ນ​ເຖິງ 72 ຄົນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ໂກ​ລະ​ຫົນ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ​ທີ່​ແກ່​ຍາວ​ມາໄດ້​ສີ່ມື້ແລ້ວນັ້ນ.

ການ​ສັນ​ຈອນ​ໄປ​ມາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ ແລະຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຫົນ​ທາງ​ຕ່າງໆ, ແລະ​ໃນ​ຈະ​ຕຸ​ລັດ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັ​ນ ທີ່​ໃນ​ເມື່ອ​ກ່ອນ​ເຄີຍມິດ​ງຽບ​ໄປ ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ໄປຢ່າງ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ​. ​ແທ່ງ​ຊີ​ມັງ​ຄອນກ​ຣີດ​ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ມາໃຊ້​ຕັນຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງຫລາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ປະ​ທະ​ກັບ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດນີ້.

ຄະ​ນະຂ້າ​ຫລວງ​ໃຫຍ່​ດ້ານ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດທີ່​ເປັນ​ອົງ​ການເຄິ່ງ​ທາງ​ການ ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣັກ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫງົບໄດ້​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ຄົນ​ຫລາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ຈາກນັ້ນ​ກໍ​ປ່ອຍ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າໄປ​ເກືອບ​ໝົດ​ທຸກ​ຄົນ.

ຕຳ​ຫລວດທີ່​ດັກຢູ່ໄດ້ຈອບ​ຍິງພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໃນວັນ​ສຸກວານນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນຍຸດ​ທະ​ວິ​ທີ​ໃນ​ການກໍ່​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ທີ່ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫງົບໃຊ້ ທີ່​ໄດ້ລວມ​ທັງການ​ຍິງ​ກະ​ສຸນປືນ​ແທ້, ແກັ​ສ​ນ້ຳ​ຕາ ແລະບັ້ງ​ສີດຢ່າງ​ແຮງ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຣອຍ​ເຕີ.



ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫງົບໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ​ມີພວກ​ມື​ປືນລີ້​ຊ່ອນ​ປົນ​ຢູ່​ກັບ​ພວກ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ນັ້ນເພື່ອ​ຍິງປືນໃສ່​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ. ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ຫລາຍ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໄປ.

​ການປະ​ທ້ວງແມ່ນ​ເພື່ອ​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານຕໍ່​ການ​ແບ່ງ​ປັນ​ວຽກ​ງານ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​, ການ​ຂາດ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ ແລະການ​ສໍ້​ລາດບັງ​ຫລວງ​ໃນ​ວົງ​ການ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ທີ່​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານຜ່ານ​ມາຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ແບັກ​ແດດ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ແຜ່​ລາມ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ຕົວ​ເມືອງ​ອື່ນໆຢ່າງ​ໄວ​ວາ, ຊຶ່ງ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ພາກໃຕ້ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ.



ມັນ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດຢ່າງບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ມາ​ກ່ອນຢູ່ໃນອີ​ຣັກ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ວ່າ​ໄດ້ຮັບ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ໃນ​ການ​ສູ້​ກັບກຸ່ມ​ລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມໃນ​ປີ 2017 ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີອາ​ແດ​ລ ອັບ​ດຸ​ລ ມາ​ດີ (Adel Abdul Mahdi) ທີ່ປົກ​ຄອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ມາ​ໄດ້​ນຶ່ງ​ປີ​ນັ້ນ ຖືກ​ສັ່ນ​ຄອນ.



​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານໄດ້​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຕໍ່​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄຳໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ວ່າຈະ​ປະ​ຕິ​ຮູບ​ແບບບໍ່​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງ ທີ່ບໍ່​ມີ​ທ່າ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ຈະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ອີ​ຣັກມີ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫງົບ​ລົງ​ໄດ້ແຕ່​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ເລີຍ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ

Iraqi authorities lift Baghdad curfew; death toll rises to 72 in days of unrest



BAGHDAD, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Iraqi authorities lifted a days-long curfew in Baghdad on Saturday that anti-government protesters had defied, as the toll from four days of violent unrest rose to 72 killed and hundreds injured.



Traffic ran as normal through the Iraqi capital and streets and main squares were otherwise quiet. Concrete barriers blocked off areas where protesters in their thousands clashed with police during the week.



Iraq's semi-official High Commission for Human Rights said security forces had detained hundreds of people for demonstrating but then let most of them go.



Police snipers shot at protesters on Friday, Reuters reporters said, escalating violent tactics used by the security forces that have included live fire, tear gas and water cannons.



The security forces have accused gunmen of hiding among demonstrators to shoot at police. Several policeman have died.



The protests over unfair distribution of jobs, lack of services and government corruption erupted on Tuesday in Baghdad and quickly spread to other Iraqi cities, mainly in the south.



It is the deadliest unrest Iraq has seen since the declared defeat of Islamic State in 2017 and has shaken the year-old government of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.



The government has responded with vague reform promises that are unlikely to placate Iraqis.



Powerful Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who has a mass popular following and controls a large chunk of parliament, demanded on Friday that the government resign and snap elections be held. At least one other major parliamentary grouping allied itself with Sadr against the government.



Parliament was set to meet on Saturday to discuss protesters' demands. Sadr's bloc has said it will boycott the session.

