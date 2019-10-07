ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ອີຣັກ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ຈະນຳເອົາພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າ
ທີ່ຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບຜູ້ທີ່ “ເຮັດຜິດ” ມາຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ຄວາມຜິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນ
ການຮັບມືກັບພວກປະທ້ວງ.
ກອງທັບຍັງໄດ້ຖອນກຳລັງທະຫານອອກຈາກຄຸ້ມເມືອງ ຊາເດີ ຢູ່ພາກເໜືອຂອງນະ
ຄອນຫລວງ ແບກແດັດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວທີ່ປາກົດວ່າ ເປັນການຜ່ອນຄວາມຮຸນ
ແຮງຂອງສະພາບການລົງ.
ໃນຄືນກ່ອນນັ້ນ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍມີ 13 ຄົນເສຍບຊີວິດ ຢູ່ໃນການປະທະກັນລະຫວ່າງ ພວກ
ປະທ້ວງກັບກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບ.
ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ມີການປະທ້ວງເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນຕອນເກືອບອາທິດນຶ່ງກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ໄດ້
ມີຄົນເສຍຊີວິດຫລາຍກວ່າ 100 ຄົນແລ້ວ.
ໂຄສົກຂອງກະຊວງພາຍໃນ ອີຣັກ ກ່າວໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ວ່າ 6,107 ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບ
ບາດເຈັບ ຊຶ່ງລວມທັງສະມາຊິກຂອງກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບຫລາຍ ກວ່າ 1,200
ຄົນ. ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ 8 ຄົນທີ່ນອນຢູ່ໃນພວກເສຍຊີວິດໄປຢູ່ໃນການປະທະກັນດັ່ງກ່າວ
ແມ່ນພະນັກງານຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບ.
ການປະທ້ວງຍັງສືບຕໍ່ດຳເນີນໄປໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ໂດຍທີ່ມີພວກປະທ້ວງຕ້ານລັດ
ຖະບານໄປໂຮມຊຸມນຸມກັນ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດຊານເມືອງຂອງນະຄອນຫລວງ ອີຣັກ. ພວກ
ເຫັນເຫດການເວົ້າວ່າ ທະຫານຕັ້ງຍິງປືນໃສ່ພວກປະທ້ວງໂດຍກົງ ແລະໄດ້ຕັນທາງ
ໃຫຍ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບ ເມືອງຊາເດີ (Sadr) ໄວ້ເພື່ອກັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ພວກເດີນຂະບວນເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຂດ
ນັ້ນ.
ການປະທ້ວງຫລາຍຄັ້ງຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫລວງ ແບກແດັດ ແລະໃນຫລາຍຕົວເມືອງຢູ່
ພາກໃຕ້ຂອງ ອີຣັກ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມມາຈາກການຮຽກຮ້ອງທຳອິດຂໍໃຫ້ມີວຽກເຮັດງານທຳ ແລະ
ໃຫ້ປັບປຸງການບໍລິການຢູ່ໃນເມືອງນັ້ນ, ເຊັ່ນ ນ້ຳປະປາ ແລະໄຟຟ້ານັ້ນດຽວນີ້ໄດ້ກັບ
ກາຍມາເປັນຂັ້ນຂໍໃຫ້ຍຸຕິການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫລວງ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດທີ່ອຸດົມຮັ່ງມີໄປດ້ວຍນ້ຳ
ມັນ ແລະມີປະຊາຊົນ 40 ລ້ານຄົນແຫ່ງນັ້ນ.
ຄະນະລັດຖະບານຂອງ ອີຣັກ ໄດ້ວາງແຜນການປະຕິຮູບໃໝ່ອອກມາໃນຕອນເຊົ້າ
ຂອງວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຕອບສະໜອງຕາມຄຳຮຽກຮ້ອງ
ຂອງການປະທ້ວງ ທີ່ມີຕໍ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຢ່າງບໍ່ນຶກບໍ່ຝັນນັ້ນ.
ຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ມີການປະຊຸມກັນໝົດຄືນວັນເສົາຜ່ານມາ, ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນຄະນະ
ລັດຖະບານກໍໄດ້ເຜີຍແຜນການປະຕິຮູບຢູ່ໃນແຜນການອອກມາ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ແກ້ໄຂບັນ
ຫາເລື້ອງແບ່ງປັນທີ່ດິນ ແລະການເກນທະຫານ ພ້ອມກັບການເພີ້ມເງິນສະຫວັດດີ
ການສັງຄົມໃຫ້ແກ່ຄອບຄົວທຸກຍາກ ແລະໂຄງການຝຶກອົບຮົມສຳລັບຊາວໜຸ່ທີ່ຫວ່າງງານອີກດ້ວຍ.
Iraqi authorities pledged Monday to hold accountable any members of the security forces who "acted wrongly" in dealing with anti-government protesters.
The military is also withdrawing troops from the Sadr City neighborhood in northeastern Baghdad in a move apparently aimed at de-escalation.
Overnight, at least 13 people were killed in clashes between protesters and security forces.
Since the protests began nearly a week ago, more than 100 people have been killed.
A spokesman for Iraq's Interior Ministry said Sunday that 6,107 people have been wounded, including more than 1,200 security members. He said eight people who have died in the clashes were security personnel.
Protests continued on Sunday with several hundred anti-government protesters gathering in a suburb of the Iraqi capital. Witnesses say soldiers fired in the direction of the protesters and blocked a main road near Sadr City to prevent the demonstrators from advancing.
The protests in Baghdad and in several southern Iraqi cities have grown from initial demands for jobs and improved city services, such as water and power, to calls now to end corruption in the oil-rich country of nearly 40 million people.
Iraq's cabinet issued a new reform plan early Sunday in an effort to respond to the protests that have taken authorities by surprise.
After meeting through the night Saturday, cabinet officials released a series of planned reforms, which addressed land distributions and military enlistments as well as increasing welfare stipends for poor families and training programs for unemployed youth.