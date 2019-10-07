ບັນ​ດາເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ ອີ​ຣັກ​ ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນສັນ​ຍາ​ໃນວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້ນີ້​ວ່າ ຈະນຳ​ເອົາພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​

ທີ່​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫງົບຜູ້​ທີ່ “​ເຮັດ​ຜິດ” ມາ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບຕໍ່​ຄວາ​ມຜິດຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃນ

​ການ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ.

ກອງ​ທັບ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຖອນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານອອກ​ຈາກ​ຄຸ້​ມເມືອງ​ ຊາເດີ​ ຢູ່​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ນະ

​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ ແບກ​ແດັດ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ທີ່​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ການ​ຜ່ອນ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​

ແຮງ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ລົງ.

ໃນຄືນກ່ອນນັ້ນ ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ມີ 13 ຄົນ​ເສຍບ​ຊີ​ວິດ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ທະ​ກັນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ພວກ​

ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ກັບ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫງົບ.



ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເກືອບ​ອາ​ທິດ​ນຶ່ງ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້ານີ້ ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ ໄດ້

​ມີຄົນ​ເສຍຊີ​ວິດຫລາຍກວ່າ 100 ຄົນ​ແລ້ວ.

ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຂອງ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ ອີ​ຣັກ ​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ 6,107 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​

ບາດ​ເຈັບ ຊຶ່ງ​ລວມ​ທັງສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຂອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫງົບ​ຫລາຍ ກວ່າ 1,200

ຄົນ. ທ່ານ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ 8 ຄົນທີ່ນອນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພວກ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດໄປຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ທະ​ກັນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ

ແມ່ນ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫງົບ.

ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້ ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ມີ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​

ຖະ​ບານ​ໄປ​ໂຮມ​ຊຸມ​ນຸມ​ກັນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຊານ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ ອີ​ຣັກ. ພວກ​

ເຫັນ​ເຫດ​ການ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ທະ​ຫານ​ຕັ້ງ​ຍິງ​ປືນ​ໃສ່​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໂດຍ​ກົງ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຕັນ​ທາງ​

ໃຫຍ່​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ກັບ ເມືອງຊາເດີ (Sadr) ໄວ້​ເພື່ອ​ກັນ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ເຂດ

ນັ້ນ.

ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງຫລາຍ​ຄັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ ແບກ​ແດັດ ແລະ​ໃນ​ຫລາຍ​ຕົວ​ເມືອງ​ຢູ່​

ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ ​ອີ​ຣັກ ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຂໍ​ໃຫ້ມີ​ວຽກ​ເຮັດ​ງານ​ທຳ​ ແລະ​

ໃຫ້​ປັບ​ປຸງ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງນັ້ນ, ເຊັ່ນ ນ້ຳ​ປະ​ປາ ແລະ​ໄຟ​ຟ້ານັ້ນດຽວນີ້ໄດ້​ກັບ

ກາຍ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ຂັ້ນ​ຂໍ​ໃຫ້​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ການ​ສໍ້​ລາດ​ບັງ​ຫລວງ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ອຸດົມ​ຮັ່ງ​ມີ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ນ້ຳ

​ມັນ ແລະ​ມີ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ 40 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ​ແຫ່ງນັ້​ນ.

ຄະ​ນະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ ​ອີ​ຣັກ ໄດ້​ວາງ​ແຜນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ຮູບໃໝ່​ອອກ​ມາ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ

​ຂອງວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້ ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕອບ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​

ຂອງ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ທີ່​ມີ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຢ່າງບໍ່​ນຶກບໍ່​ຝັນ​ນັ້ນ.

ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ກັນ​ໝົດ​ຄືນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໃນ​ຄະ​ນະ

​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ເຜີຍ​ແຜນການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ຮູບ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ແຜນ​ການ​ອອກ​ມາ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນ

​ຫາ​ເລື້ອງ​ແບ່ງ​ປັນ​ທີ່ດິນ ແລະ​ການ​ເກນ​ທະ​ຫານ ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ການ​ເພີ້ມ​ເງິນ​ສະ​ຫວັດ​ດີ​

ການສັງ​ຄົມໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ທຸກ​ຍາກ ແລະ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ຝຶກ​ອົບ​ຮົມສຳ​ລັບ​ຊາວ​ໜຸ່​ທີ່​ຫວ່າງ​ງານອີກດ້ວຍ.



Iraqi authorities pledged Monday to hold accountable any members of the security forces who "acted wrongly" in dealing with anti-government protesters.



The military is also withdrawing troops from the Sadr City neighborhood in northeastern Baghdad in a move apparently aimed at de-escalation.



Overnight, at least 13 people were killed in clashes between protesters and security forces.



Since the protests began nearly a week ago, more than 100 people have been killed.



A spokesman for Iraq's Interior Ministry said Sunday that 6,107 people have been wounded, including more than 1,200 security members. He said eight people who have died in the clashes were security personnel.



Protests continued on Sunday with several hundred anti-government protesters gathering in a suburb of the Iraqi capital. Witnesses say soldiers fired in the direction of the protesters and blocked a main road near Sadr City to prevent the demonstrators from advancing.



The protests in Baghdad and in several southern Iraqi cities have grown from initial demands for jobs and improved city services, such as water and power, to calls now to end corruption in the oil-rich country of nearly 40 million people.



Iraq's cabinet issued a new reform plan early Sunday in an effort to respond to the protests that have taken authorities by surprise.



After meeting through the night Saturday, cabinet officials released a series of planned reforms, which addressed land distributions and military enlistments as well as increasing welfare stipends for poor families and training programs for unemployed youth.