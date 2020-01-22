ນັກສຶກສາອີຣ່ານຄົນນຶ່ງທີ່ກັບຄືນມາ ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລໃນນະຄອນບອສຕັນໄດ້ຖືກປະຕິເສດບໍ່ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າມາໃນສະຫະລັດແລະໄດ້ສົ່ງອອກຈາກປະເທດ ອີງຕາມບັນດາ ທະນາຍຄວາມຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວ.
ທ້າວໂມຮຳມາດ ຊາຮັບ ເດການີ ຮັອສເຊນ ອາຍຸ 24 ປີ ນັກສຶກສາ ຂັ້ນປະລິນຍາຕີ ທີ່ມະຫາໄລນອດອິສເທິນ (Northeasthern University) ທີ່ໄດ້ເດີນທາງ ໃນສາຍການບິນ ມາເຖິງສະໜາມບິນສາກົນໂລກັນ ໃນນະຄອນບອສຕັນ ໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍວີຊານັກສຶກສາທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ ແຕ່ໄດ້ຖືກກັກຂັງໂດຍພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ພາສີ ແລະລາດຕະເວນຊາຍແດນ (CBP.)
ພວກທະນາຍຄວາມພາກັນຍື່ນຄຳຮ້ອງສຸກເສີນ ໃນຕອນຄ່ຳວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່າມມາ ເພື່ອອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ລາວກັບຄືນມາເຂົ້າມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ອີງຕາມສະຫະພັນອິດສະຫຼະພາບພົນລະເຮືອນອາເມຣິກັນ (ACLU) ຂອງລັດແມັສຊາຈູແຊັສ. ສານຊັ້ນຕົ້ນສະຫະລັດ ປະຈຳເຂດໃນລັດແມັສຊາຈູແຊັສ ໄດ້ອອກຄຳສັ່ງອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ທ້າວເດການີ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ຈົນກວ່າກຳນົດການຮັບຟັງເວລາ 10 ໂມງຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງວັນອັງຄານ.
ແຕ່ວ່າ ອົງການ CPB ໄດ້ເອົາລາວໃສ່ເຮືອບິນສົ່ງອອກຈາກປະເທດໃນຕອນຄ່ຳວັນຈັນຜ່ານມາ.
ທ່ານແຄຣຣີ ດອຍ ນຶ່ງໃນບັນດາທະນາຍຄວາມທ້າວເດການີກ່າວວ່າ ອົງການ CPB ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການດັ່ງກ່າວ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຮັບຄຳສັ່ງໄດ້ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ນັກສຶກສາຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວວ່າລາວກຳລັງລໍຖ້າ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນປາຣີ.
ການສົ່ງທ້າວເດການີອອກຈາກປະເທດຢ່າງຮີບດ່ວນເນື່ອງມາຈາກການເພີ້ມເປົ້າໝາຍກວດສອບສັນຊາດອີຣ່ານ” ແລະບໍ່ໄດ້ “ອີງໃສ່ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຂອງຜູ້ຖືກຟ້ອງຮ້ອງທີ່ເຂົ້າມາໃນສະຫະລັດ: ທີ່ທະນາຍຄວາມໄດ້ໂຕ້ຖຽງຍືນຢູ່ໃນສານ.
ບັນດາທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງລາວໄດ້ຂຽນວ່າ ຜູ້ທີ່ຮວມທັງທ່ານແຄຣຣີ ດອຍ ທ່ານນາງຊູຊານ ເຊີດຈ໌ ແລະບັນດາທະນາຍຄວາມຈາກ ສະຫະພັນອິດສະຫຼະພາບພົນລະເຮືອນ ອາເມຣິກັນ (ACLU) ກ່າວວ່າ “ເມື່ອເປັນດັ່ງນັ້ນ ໄດ້ລະເມີດການຄ້ຳປະກັນ ປົກປ້ອງການເທົ່າທຽມກັນ ຕ້ານການລຳອຽງ ອີງໃສ່ທີ່ມາຂອງສັນຊາດ ທີ່ລັດຖະທຳມະນູນກຳນົດການຄ້ຳປະກັນ ແລະການດຳເນີນບໍລິຫານການປະຕິບັດ.”
ຄືດັ່ງກັບສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງພວກນັກສຶກສາຕ່າງປະເທດຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1 ລ້ານຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ວີຊານັກສຶກສາ F-1 ຂອງທ້າວເດີການີ ໄດ້ອອກໃຫ້ໂດຍກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ແລະຄຸ້ມຄອງໂດຍບັນດາອົງການຕ່າງໆຂອງສະຫະລັດ ພາຍໃນກະຊວງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພພາຍໃນຂອງສະຫະລັດ.
An Iranian student returning to university in Boston was denied entry to the United States and sent out of the country, immigration lawyers said.
Mohammad Shahab Dehghani Hossein, a 24-year-old undergraduate student at Northeastern University, arrived on a flight into Boston International Logan Airport on Monday with a valid student visa, but was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP).
Lawyers filed an emergency petition Monday night to allow him re-entry to attend college, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Massachusetts. The U.S. District Court in Massachusetts issued an order allowing Dehghani to stay in the U.S. until a hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.
But CBP put him on a flight out of the U.S. Monday night.
Kerry Doyle, one of Dehghani's lawyers, said CPB acted after the order was issued to allow the student to stay in the U.S. They say he is waiting in Paris.
Dehghani's "expedited removal is a result of additional scrutiny targeting Iranian citizens," and is not "based on legitimate concerns of Plaintiff's admissibility to the United States," his attorneys argued in court filings.
"As such, it violates equal protection guarantees against discrimination based on national origin, constitutional due process guarantees, and the Administrative Procedure Act," wrote his attorneys, who include Kerry Doyle, Susan Church and lawyers from Americans for Civil Liberties (ACLU).
Like most of the more than 1 million international students in the U.S., Dehghani's student F-1 visa was issued by the U.S. Department of State and administered by agencies within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.