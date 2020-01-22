ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ ມະ​ຫາ​ວິທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອ​ນບອ​ສ​ຕັນໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ບໍ່ໃຫ້​ເຂົ້າ​ມາໃນສະ​ຫະ​ລັດແລະ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ອອກ​ຈາກປະ​ເທດ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ບັນ​ດ​າ ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງທີ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ.

ທ້າວ​ໂມ​ຮຳ​ມາດ ຊາ​ຮັບ ເດກາ​ນີ ຮັອ​ສ​ເຊນ ອາ​ຍຸ 24 ປີ ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ ຂັ້ນ​ປະ​ລິນ​ຍາ​ຕີ ທີ່ມະ​ຫາ​ໄລນອດ​ອິ​ສ​ເທິນ (Northeasthern University) ທີ່ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາ​ງ ໃນ​ສາຍ​ການ​ບິນ ມາເຖິງສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ​ສາ​ກົນໂລ​ກັນ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນບອ​ສ​ຕັນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ວີ​ຊານັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ໂດຍ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ພາ​ສີ ແລະ​ລາດ​ຕະ​ເວນ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ (CBP.)

ພວກ​ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ພາ​ກັນ​ຍື່ນ​ຄຳ​ຮ້ອງ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ ໃນ​ຕອນ​ຄ່ຳວັນ​ຈັນ​ທີ່​ຜ່າມ​ມາ ເພື່​ອ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ລາວ​ກັບ​ຄືນມາເຂົ້າ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພັນ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ພາບພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ (ACLU) ຂອງ​ລັດ​ແມັ​ສ​ຊາ​ຈູ​ແຊັ​ສ. ສານ​ຊັ້ນ​ຕົ້ນສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ປະ​ຈຳ​ເຂດໃນ​ລັດ​ແມັ​ສ​ຊາ​ຈູ​ແຊັ​ສ ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຄຳ​ສັ່ງ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ທ້າວ​ເດ​ກາ​ນີ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຈົນ​ກວ່າ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ການ​ຮັບ​ຟັງ​ເວ​ລາ 10 ໂມງ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ຂອງ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ.

ແຕ່​ວ່າ ອົງ​ການ CPB ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ລາວ​ໃສ່​ເຮືອ​ບິນສົ່ງ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ຄ່ຳ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ທ່ານ​ແຄ​ຣ​ຣີ ດອຍ ນຶ່ງໃນບັນ​ດາທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມທ້າວ​ເດ​ກາ​ນີກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ອົງ​ການ CPB ໄດ້​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄຳ​ສັ່ງ​ໄດ້ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າລາວ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ລໍ​ຖ້າ ​ຢູ່​ໃນນະ​ຄອນ​ປາ​ຣີ.

ການ​ສົ່ງ​ທ້າວ​ເດ​ກາ​ນີ​ອອກຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຢ່າງ​ຮີບດ່ວນ​ເນື່ອງ​ມາ​ຈາ​ກ​ການເພີ້ມ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ກວດ​ສອ​ບສັນ​ຊາດ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ” ແລະ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ “ອີງ​ໃສ່​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ຖືກ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງທີ່​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ: ທີ່​ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ໄດ້​ໂຕ້​ຖຽງ​ຍືນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສານ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາ​ມ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ວ່າ ຜູ້ທີ່​ຮວມ​ທັງທ່ານ​ແຄ​ຣ​ຣີ ດອຍ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຊູ​ຊານ ເຊີດ​ຈ໌ ແ​ລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຈາກ ສະ​ຫະ​ພັນອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ພາບພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ (ACLU) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເມື່ອເປັນ​ດັ່ງ​ນັ້ນ ໄດ້​ລະ​ເມີດ​ການ​ຄ້ຳ​ປະ​ກັນ ​ປົ​ກ​ປ້ອງ​ການ​ເທົ່າ​ທຽມກັນ ຕ້ານ​ການ​ລຳ​ອຽງ ​ອີງ​ໃສ່​ທີ່​ມາ​ຂອງ​ສັນ​ຊາດ ທີ່ລັດ​ຖະ​ທຳ​ມະ​ນູນກຳ​ນົດ​ການ​ຄ້ຳ​ປະ​ກັນ ແລະ​ການດຳ​ເນີນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິບັດ.”

ຄື​ດັ່ງ​ກັບ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ວີ​ຊາ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ F-1 ຂອງທ້າວເດີ​ກາ​ນີ ໄດ້​ອອກ​ໃຫ້​ໂດຍ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະຫະລັດ ແ​ລະ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ໂດຍ​ບັນ​ດາ​ອົງ​ການ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ພາຍ​ໃນ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ພາຍ​ໃນຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

An Iranian student returning to university in Boston was denied entry to the United States and sent out of the country, immigration lawyers said.



Mohammad Shahab Dehghani Hossein, a 24-year-old undergraduate student at Northeastern University, arrived on a flight into Boston International Logan Airport on Monday with a valid student visa, but was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP).



Lawyers filed an emergency petition Monday night to allow him re-entry to attend college, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Massachusetts. The U.S. District Court in Massachusetts issued an order allowing Dehghani to stay in the U.S. until a hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.



But CBP put him on a flight out of the U.S. Monday night.



Kerry Doyle, one of Dehghani's lawyers, said CPB acted after the order was issued to allow the student to stay in the U.S. They say he is waiting in Paris.



Dehghani's "expedited removal is a result of additional scrutiny targeting Iranian citizens," and is not "based on legitimate concerns of Plaintiff's admissibility to the United States," his attorneys argued in court filings.



"As such, it violates equal protection guarantees against discrimination based on national origin, constitutional due process guarantees, and the Administrative Procedure Act," wrote his attorneys, who include Kerry Doyle, Susan Church and lawyers from Americans for Civil Liberties (ACLU).



Like most of the more than 1 million international students in the U.S., Dehghani's student F-1 visa was issued by the U.S. Department of State and administered by agencies within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.