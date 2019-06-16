ອົງມົງກຸດ ຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາ ອີຣ່ານ ສຳລັບການໂຈມຕີກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກນ້ຳ
ມັນສອງລຳຢູ່ໃນອ່າວທະເລ ໂອມານ ແລະ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປະຊາຄົມນານາຊາດເອົາ
“ມາດຕະການເດັດຂາດ” ກ່ຽວກັບ ການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ລະເບີດແຕກຫຼາຍຄັ້ງ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຕໍ່ກຳປັ່ນ Front Altair ຂອງປະ
ເທດ ນໍເວ ແລະ ກຳປັ່ນ Kokuka Courageous ຂອງ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນວັນ
ພະຫັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໃນເວລາທີ່ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ທ່ານ ຊິນໂຊ ອາເບະ ໄດ້ເດີນ
ທາງໄປນະຄອນຫຼວງ ເຕຫະຣ່ານ ເພື່ອຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ
ກັບ ອີຣ່ານ.
ໜັງສືພິມ Asharg al-Awsat ຂອງ ຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ໄດ້ເນັ້ນຄຳເວົ້າຂອງອົງມົງກຸດ
ໂມຮຳເມັດ ບິນ ຊາລມານ ໃນການສຳພາດວ່າ “ລັດຖະບານ ອີຣ່ານ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຄົາລົບການ
ຢ້ຽມຢາມ ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ເຕຫະຣານ ຂອງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ໃນເວລາທີ່ເພິ່ນຢູ່
ທີ່ນັ້ນ ໂດຍຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ການພະຍາຍາມຂອງທ່ານດ້ວຍການໂຈມຕີກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກນ້ຳມັນ
ສອງລຳ, ເຊິ່ງລຳນຶ່ງແມ່ນຂອງ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ.”
ອົງມົງກຸດຍັງໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ສາຍພົວພັນຂອງຣາຊະອານາຈັກ ກັບ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບ
ຜົນກະທົບຈາກ “ການໂຄສະນາຂອງສື່ມວນຊົນ ແລະ ທັດສະນະຄະດີທີ່ໄດ້ເຜີຍແຜ່
ອອກມາໂດຍສື່ມວນຊົນ ສະຫະລັດ.”
ເພິ່ນໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ບໍ່ຢາກເຮັດສົງຄາມໃນພາກພື້ນ ແຕ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະ “ບໍ່
ລັງເລໃຈທີ່ຈະຮັບມືກັບໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕ່າງໆຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ອຳນາດອະທິປະໄຕ
ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຫຼື ຜົນປະໂຫຍດທີ່ສຳຄັນອື່ນໆຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ອີຣ່ານ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ປະຕິເສດການມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມໃນການໂຈມຕີນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ຮຽກຕົວເອກອັກຄະ
ລັດຖະທູດ ອັງກິດ ປະຈຳນະຄອນຫຼວງ ເຕຫະຣ່ານ ມາພົບໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກ
ອັງກິດ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາ ເຂົາເຈົ້າສຳລັບການໂຈມຕີ, ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວ ISNA ຂອງ ອີ
ຣ່ານ.
Saudi Arabia's crown prince blamed Iran for the attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman and called on the international community to take a "decisive stand"regarding the attacks.
The explosions, which damaged the Norwegian-owned Front Altair and the Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous, took place on Thursday while Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in Tehran trying to ease rising tensions between the United States and Iran.
"The Iranian regime did not respect the Japanese prime minister's visit to Tehran and while he was there replied to his efforts by attacking two tankers, one of which was Japanese," Saudi-owned Asharq al-Awsat newspaper quoted Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in an interview.
The crown prince also said the kingdom's relations with the United States would not be affected by "media campaigns or some stances published by U.S. entities".
He said Saudi Arabia does not want a war in the region but it will "not hesitate to deal with any threats to its people, its sovereignty, or its vital interests."
Iran, which has denied any involvement in the attacks, summoned the British ambassador to Tehran Saturday after Britain placed the blame on the country for the attacks, according to Iran's ISNA news agency.
