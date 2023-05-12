ອີຣ່ານຍັງສືບຕໍ່ສະໜອງອາວຸດ ແລະຢາ ທີ່ຂັບດັນສົງຄາມໃນເຢເມນ ເຖິງແມ່ນປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ມີຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ເພື່ອຟື້ນຟູຄວາມສຳພັນທາງການທູດຄືນໃໝ່ກັບຊາອຸດີອາຣາເບຍແລ້ວກໍຕາມ ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າ ຂອງທູດພິເສດສະຫະລັດ ຮັບຜິດຊອບເລື້ອງເຢເມນ ທ່ານທິມ ເລັນເດີຄິງ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ.
ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ໄກ່ເກ່ຍໂດຍຈີນ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ບັນລຸກັນ ໃນເດືອນມີນາ ພາໃຫ້ມີການເປີດການເຈລະຈາ ລະຫວ່າງຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ແລະພວກກະບົດຮູຕີທີ່ອີຣ່ານໜຸນ
ຫຼັງໃນເຢເມນ ແລະການຢຸດຍິງສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ແມ່ນຍັງໄດ້ຮັບການເຄົາລົບຢູ່ຕໍ່ມາເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າໄດ້ໝົດອາຍຸລົງແລ້ວໃນເດືອນຕຸລາພາໃຫ້ມີຄວາມຫວັງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນ ການທີ່ຈະເຮັດຂັດແຍ້ງດັ່ງກ່າວສິ້ນສຸດລົງ.
ແຕ່ທ່ານເລັນເດີຄິງ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວທາງອອນລາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບການຢ້ຽມ ຢາມເທື່ອຫລ້າສຸດຕໍ່ຂົງເຂດວ່າ ອີຣ່ານຍັງສະໜອງອາວຸດ ແລະຢາທີ່ຊ່ວຍຂັບດັນສົງຄາມ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ລະເບີດຂຶ້ນໃນປີ 2014 ແລະໄດ້ສ້າງນຶ່ງໃນວິກິດການດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກ.
ທ່ານເລັນເດີຄິງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຊາວອີຣ່ານໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ລັກລອບສົ່ງອາວຸດ ແລະຢາເສບຕິດໄປສູ່ການຂັດແຍ້ງດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງທີ່ສຸດ ທີ່ເລື້ອງນີ້ອາດຍັງຈະຕໍ່ໄປ ທັງໆທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນປະໂຫຍດຈາກຂໍ້ຕົກລົງລະຫວ່າງຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ກັບອີຣ່ານ. ເພາະສະນັ້ນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າເປັນຊ່ອງຫວ່າງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງຈັບຕາເບິ່ງ.”
Iran has continued supplying weapons and drugs that fuel the Yemen war despite its agreement to restore diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia, U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said Thursday.
The Chinese-brokered accord reached in March, talks between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, and a cease-fire that largely has held despite expiring in October have boosted prospects for an end to the conflict.
But Lenderking told reporters in an online briefing on his latest visit to the region that Iran is still supplying arms and drugs that help fuel the war, which erupted in 2014 and has created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.
"The Iranians have continued to smuggle weaponry and narcotics toward this conflict, and we are very concerned that this would continue despite the benefits that would come from a Saudi-Iran deal. So I think that is a space we have to watch," Lenderking said.