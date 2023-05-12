ອີຣ່ານຍັງສືບຕໍ່ສະໜອງອາວຸດ ແລະຢາ ທີ່ຂັບ​ດັນສົງຄາມໃນເຢເມນ ເຖິງແມ່ນປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວໄດ້ມີຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ເພື່ອຟື້ນ​ຟູ​ຄວາມສຳພັນທາງການທູດຄືນໃໝ່ກັບຊາອຸດີອາຣາເບຍແລ້ວ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ ຂອງທູດພິເສດສະຫະລັດ ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ເລື້ອງເຢເມນ ທ່ານທິມ ເລັນເດີຄິງ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານ​ຂອງອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ.

ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ໄກ່ເກ່ຍ​ໂດຍຈີນ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ບັນລຸ​ກັນ ໃນເດືອນມີນາ ​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ເປີດ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ ລະຫວ່າງຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ແລະພວກ​ກະ​ບົດ​ຮູ​ຕີທີ່ອີຣ່ານ​ໜຸນ

ຫຼັງໃນເຢເມນ ແລະການຢຸດຍິງສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ແມ່ນ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ເຄົາ​ລົບ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ມາເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ​ໄດ້​ໝົດ​ອາ​ຍຸລົງ​ແລ້ວໃນເດືອນຕຸລາພາ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ ການທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດຂັດແຍ້ງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ.

ແຕ່ທ່ານເລັນເດີຄິງ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວທາງອອນລາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບການຢ້ຽມ ຢາມເທື່ອຫລ້າສຸດຕໍ່ຂົງເຂດ​ວ່າ ອີຣ່ານຍັງສະໜອງອາວຸດ ແລະຢາທີ່ຊ່ວຍ​ຂັບ​ດັນສົງຄາມ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ລະ​ເບີດຂຶ້ນໃນປີ 2014 ແລະໄດ້ສ້າງນຶ່ງ​ໃນວິກິດການດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ​ທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກ.

ທ່ານເລັນເດີຄິງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຊາວອີຣ່ານໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ລັກລອບ​ສົ່ງອາວຸດ ແລະຢາເສບຕິດໄປສູ່ການຂັດແຍ້ງດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງທີ່ສຸດ ທີ່ເລື້ອງນີ້ອາດ​ຍັງຈະຕໍ່ໄປ ທັງໆ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບຜົນປະໂຫຍດຈາກຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງຊາອຸດີ ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ ​ກັບອີຣ່ານ. ເພາະສະນັ້ນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າເປັນຊ່ອງຫວ່າງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງຈັບຕາເບິ່ງ.”

Iran has continued supplying weapons and drugs that fuel the Yemen war despite its agreement to restore diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia, U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said Thursday.

The Chinese-brokered accord reached in March, talks between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, and a cease-fire that largely has held despite expiring in October have boosted prospects for an end to the conflict.

But Lenderking told reporters in an online briefing on his latest visit to the region that Iran is still supplying arms and drugs that help fuel the war, which erupted in 2014 and has created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

"The Iranians have continued to smuggle weaponry and narcotics toward this conflict, and we are very concerned that this would continue despite the benefits that would come from a Saudi-Iran deal. So I think that is a space we have to watch," Lenderking said.