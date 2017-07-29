ສຫລ ອັງກິດ ເຢຍຣະມັນ ປະນາມ ການຍິງ ຈະຫຼວດ ຂອງ ອີຣ່ານ

ອັງກິດ ຝຣັ່ງ ​ເຢຍຣະມັນແລະ​ສະຫະລັດ ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຖະ​ແຫລງການ​ຮ່ວມ ປະ​ນາມການ

ຍິງ​ຈະ​ຫຼວດ​ຫວ່າງ​ມໍ່ໆ​ມາ​ນີ້ ຂອງອີຣ່ານ. ຖະ​ແຫຼງການ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “​ໂຄງການ​ ຂອງ​ອີຣ່ານ

ທີ່​ຈະ​ພັດທະນາ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟຂີ​ປະ​ນາວ​ຍຸດ ​ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມບໍ່ຄວາມ​ທຸ່ນທ່ຽງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົ​ງ​ເຂດ.

ພວກ​ເຮົາຂໍ​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ອີຣ່ານຢ່າ​ໄດ້ທຳ​ການ​ຍິງທົດ​ລອງລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟໃດໆຕື່ມ​ອີກແລະ

ກິດຈະການຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່​ພົວພັນກັບ​ເລື່ອງ​ນີ້.”

​ທ່ານ​ນາງ Nikki Haley ເອກ​ອັກຄະ​ລັດ​ທະ​ທູດ​ສະຫະລັດ ​ປະຈຳ​ສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ເຊື່ອຄຳ​ເວົ້າຂອງ​ອີຣ່ານ​ແບບງ່າຍໆ ທີ່ວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະປະຕິບັດຕາມພັນ​ທະສາກົນ. ພວກເຮົາຈະສືບ​ຕໍ່ ວາງມາດຕະການຢ່າງຕໍ່

ເນື່ອງ ຈົນກວ່າອີຣ່ານຢຸດ​ເຊົາການທ້າ​ທາຍ ແລະປະຕິບັດຕາມຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່ ມະຕິຂອງສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ.

ອີຣ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ປະສົບ​ຜົນສຳເລັດ ​ໃນການຍິງຈະຫລວດ ​ເພື່ອ​ບັນທຸກດາວທຽມ ຂຶ້ນສູ່ອະວະກາດ ໃນວັນພະຫັດທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້.

ໂທລະພາບລັດຖະບານອີຣ່ານ ກ່າວອ້າງວ່າ ຈະ​ຫຼວດ “Simorgh” ທີ່ໝາຍ​ເຖິງນົກ

phoenix ໃນພາສາຟາຊີ ມີຄວາມ​ສາມາດ​ບັນທຸກ ດາວທຽມໜັກ​ 250 ກິໂລກຣາມ ທີ່

ອາດ​ຍິງ​ສູງ​ເຖິງ 500 ກິໂລແມັດຫ່າງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໄປຈາກໂລກ ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ບັນ ລະຍາຍເຖິງຊະນິດ

ຂອງດາວທຽມ.

ໂທລະພາບທາງການລາຍງານວ່າ “ສູນກາງອະວະກາດ Imam Khomeini ໄດ້ເປີດ

ເປັນທາງການ ດ້ວຍການຍິງທົດລອງຢ່າງໄດ້ຜົນສຳເລັດຂອງຈະ​ຫຼວດSimorgh.ການຍິງລູກຈະຫລວດນີ້ ມີຂຶ້ນຫລັງຈາກສະຫະລັດໄດ້ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນນີ້ ເພື່ອວາງການລົງໂທດທາງ​ດ້ານເສດຖະກິດຕໍ່ອີຣ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບໂຄງການລູກສອນ ໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ການຍິງດັ່ງກ່າວ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ລະ​ເມີດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນິວເຄລຍປີ 2015 ທີ່ໄດ້ເຊັນໂດຍອີຣ່ານ ແລະ

ກຸ່ມຫ້າ​ປະ​ເທດ​ບວກ​ນຶ່ງ ຄື​ຫ້າ​ປະ​ເທດສະມາຊິກຖາວອນ ຂອງ​ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ

ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ບວກເຢຍຣະມັນ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ສະແດງ ຄວາມເປັນ

ຫ່ວງວ່າ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີລູກຈະຫລວດ ທີ່ກຳລັງພັດທະນາ ໂດຍອີຣ່ານ ອາດຈະ​ຖືກດັດ

ແປງ ໃຫ້ເປັນລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດໄລຍະ​ໄກ.



Britain, France, Germany, and the United States have issued a joint statement denouncing Iran's recent rocket launch. "Iran's program to develop ballistic missiles . . . has a destabilizing impact in the region," the statement said. "We call on Iran not to conduct any further ballistic missile launches and related activities."



Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., said in a statement, "We will not simply trust Iran's word that they are in compliance with international obligations. We will continue to impose consequences until Iran stops it provocations and complies fully with Security Council resolutions."



Iran said it had successfully launched a rocket carrying a satellite into space Thursday.



State television in Iran claimed the "Simorgh" rocket, which means phoenix in Farsi, is capable of carrying a 250 kilogram satellite as far as 500 kilometers above Earth, but did not elaborate on the kind of satellite.



"The Imam Khomeini Space Center was officially opened with the successful test of the Simorgh (Phoenix) space launch vehicle," state television reported.



The rocket launch comes after the United States moved earlier this month to increase economic sanctions placed on Iran over its ballistic missile program.



The launch did not violate the 2015 nuclear agreement, which was signed by Iran and the P5+1 group of world powers (the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, plus Germany), although the U.S. has expressed concern that the rocket technology being developed by Iran could potentially be adapted to long-range missiles.

