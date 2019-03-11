ປະທານາທິບໍດີອີຣ່ານ ທ່ານຮາຊຊານ ຣູຮານີ ໄດ້ເລີິ້ມການຢ້ຽມຢາມອີຣັກ
ເປັນເວລາສາມວັນໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອສົນທະນາອັນທີ່ທ່ານຮ້ອງວ່າ ຂະ
ຫຍາຍ ຄວາມສຳພັນລະຫວ່າງບັນດາປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານ.
ລາຍການປະຊຸມຂອງທ່ານ ຮວມທັງການສົນທະນາກັບ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ
ອີຣັກ ທ່ານບາຣຮຳ ຊາລີ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທ່ານອັບແດລ ອັບດຸລ
ເມີຮດີ ແລະບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອື່ນໆ.
ການຢ້ຽມຢາມອິຣັກເທື່ອນີ້ ເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດຂອງທ່ານຣູຮານີ ນັບແຕ່
ທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກເລືອກຕັ້ງເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີໃນປີ 2013.
ອີຣ່ານ ຕ້ອງການສົ່ງເສີມການຄ້າຂອງຕົນກັບອີຣັກ ແລະແນມເຫັນອີ
ຣັກວ່າອາດເປັນ ເສັ້ນທາງຫຼີກເວັ້ນການລົງໂທດທາງເສດຖະກິດ ທີ່ສະ
ຫະລັດໄດ້ວາງໄວ້ ຫຼັງຈາກ ປະລະຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນິວເຄລຍ ທີ່ຕົນ ແລະຫ້າປະ
ເທດມະຫາອຳນາດໂລກໄດ້ຕົກລົງກັນໃນປີ 2015.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດອີຣ່ານ ທ່ານໂມຮໍາມາດ ຈາວາດ ຊາຣີຟ ໄດ້ກະ
ກຽມການສົນທະນາກ່ອນໜ້າການເດີນທາງມາເຖິງຂອງທ່ານຣາຣູຮານີ
ແລະເວົ້າເພີ້ມໃສ່ບັນຫາເສດຖະກິດ ການສົນທະນາຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ
ວ່າ ຈະປົກຄຸມການເມືອງ ແລະຄວາມສຳພັນທັງສອງຝ່າຍ.
ທ່ານຊາຣິຟ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຈະເວົ້າເຖິງການຮ່ວມມືດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ພວກ
ເຮົາຈະສົນທະນາກັນເລື້ອງທາງອອກ ພະລັງງານ ແລະການຮ່ວມມືດ້ານ
ອຸດສາຫະກຳ. ພວກເຮົາຍັງຈະສົນທະນາກັນກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫາຊາຍແດນ.
ພວກເຮົາຍັງຈະສົນທະນາບັນຫາຕ່າງໆ ເລື້ອງການປິ່ນປົວສຸຂະພາບ
ແລະຄວາມປອດໄພນຳ.”
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani began a three-day visit to Iraq on Monday to discuss what he called expanding ties between the neighboring countries.
His schedule includes talks with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Abdel Abdul Mehdi and other officials.
The visit is Rouhani's first to Iraq since he was elected president in 2013.
Iran wants to boost its trade with Iraq, and sees Iraq as a possible route to bypass economic sanctions the United States imposed after abandoning the nuclear agreement it and five other world powers struck with Iran in 2015.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held preparatory talks ahead of Rouhani's arrival, and said that in addition to economic issues, the president's talks would cover political and bilateral ties.
"Speaking of economic cooperation, we'll discuss transit, energy and industrial cooperation," Zarif said. "We'll also discuss cooperation on border issues. We'll also discuss various other issues ranging from healthcare to security."
