ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍ​ດີອີ​ຣ່ານ ທ່ານ​ຮາ​ຊ​ຊານ ຣູ​ຮາ​ນີ ໄດ້​ເລີິ້ມ​ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢ​າມ​ອີ​ຣັກ

ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ສາມ​ວັນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້​ນີ້ ເພື່ອ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຮ້ອງວ່າ ຂະ​

ຫຍາຍ​ ຄວາ​ມສຳ​ພັນລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເພື່ອນ​ບ້ານ.

ລາຍ​ການ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ກາ​ນ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ກັບ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​

ອີ​ຣັກ ທ່ານ​ບາ​ຣ​ຮຳ ຊາ​ລີ ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົ​ນ​ຕີ​ ທ່ານອັບ​ແດ​ລ ອັບ​ດຸ​ລ

ເມີ​ຮດີ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອື່ນໆ.

ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ອິ​ຣັກເທື່ອນີ້ ເປັນເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຣູ​ຮາ​ນີ ນັບ​ແຕ່​

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໃນ​ປີ 2013.

ອີ​ຣ່ານ ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ເສີມ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ກັບ​ອີ​ຣັກ ແລະແນມ​ເຫັນ​ອີ

​ຣັກ​ວ່າ​ອາດເປັນ ເສັ້ນ​ທາງຫຼີກເວັ້ນການ​ລົງ​ໂທດທາງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ທີ່​ສະ​

ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້​ວາງ​ໄວ້ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ ປະ​ລະ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ທີ່​ຕົນ ແລະຫ້າ​ປະ​

ເທດ​ມະ​ຫາ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ໂລກ​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ປີ 2015. ​

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ທ່ານ​ໂມ​ຮໍ​າ​ມາດ ຈາ​ວາດ ຊາ​ຣີ​ຟ ໄດ້​ກະ

​ກຽມ​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າການ​ເດີນ​ທາງມາ​ເຖິງຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຣາ​ຣູ​ຮາ​ນີ

ແລະ​ເວົ້າ​ເພີ້ມ​ໃສ່​ບັນ​ຫາເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ

ວ່າ ​ຈະ​ປົກ​ຄຸມ​ການ​ເມືອງ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ.

ທ່ານ​ຊາ​ຣິ​ຟ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຈະເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ດ້ານ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ພວກ

​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາກັນເລື້ອງ​ທາງ​ອອກ ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ ແລະ​ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ດ້ານ

​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຍັງຈະ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ກັນກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ.

ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຍັງ​ຈະ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຕ່າງໆ ເລື້ອງການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ

ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພນຳ.”



Iranian President Hassan Rouhani began a three-day visit to Iraq on Monday to discuss what he called expanding ties between the neighboring countries.



His schedule includes talks with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Abdel Abdul Mehdi and other officials.



The visit is Rouhani's first to Iraq since he was elected president in 2013.



Iran wants to boost its trade with Iraq, and sees Iraq as a possible route to bypass economic sanctions the United States imposed after abandoning the nuclear agreement it and five other world powers struck with Iran in 2015.



Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held preparatory talks ahead of Rouhani's arrival, and said that in addition to economic issues, the president's talks would cover political and bilateral ties.



"Speaking of economic cooperation, we'll discuss transit, energy and industrial cooperation," Zarif said. "We'll also discuss cooperation on border issues. We'll also discuss various other issues ranging from healthcare to security."