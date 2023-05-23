ອີຣ່ານ ສັບປ່ຽນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລະດັບສູງສຸດ ໃນຕຳແໜ່ງດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ຂອງປະເທດ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ອີບຣາຮີມ ເຣຊີ ຂອງອີຣ່ານ ໄດ້ແຕ່ງຕັ້ງຫົວໜ້າຄົນໃໝ່ຂອງອົງການດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງທີ່ສູງສຸດຂອງປະເທດໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້.

ສື່ມວນຊົນຂອງທາງການ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານອາລີ ອັກບາຣ ອາມາດຽນ ຜູ້ບັນ ຊາການກອງກຳລັງພິທັກປະຕິວັດ ຈະດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງເປັນລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຂອງສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງສູງສຸດແຫ່ງຊາດ.

ການປະກາດດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳອະທິບາຍໃດໆສຳລັບການສັບປ່ຽນນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານອາມາດຽນ ເຂົ້າມາແທນທ່ານອາລີ ຊາມຄານີ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງມາເປັນເວລານຶ່ງທົດສະວັດ ແລະໄດ້ມີບົດບາດທີ່ສຳຄັນ ໃນການຜ່ອນຄາຍສາຍ ສຳພັນກັບຄູ່ປໍລະປັກຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນ ກໍຄືຊາວອຸດີອາຣາເບຍ ເມື່ອຕົ້ນປີນີ້.

ທ່ານຊາມຄານີ ຍັງໄດ້ມີບົດບາດທີ່ເດັ່ນ ໃນການເຈລະຈາກັບບັນດາປະເທດມະ ຫາອຳນາດກ່ຽວກັບໂຄງການນິວເຄລຍ ຂອງອີຣ່ານ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ນຳໄປສູ່ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ເປັນຂີດໝາຍສຳຄັນ ໃນປີ 2015. ເຖິງຢ່າງນັ້ນກໍຕາມ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຖືກລົ້ມເລີກໃນປີ 2018 ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໃນເວລານັ້ນ ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຖອນສະຫະລັດອອກຈາກຂໍ້ຕົກລົງພຽງແຕ່ຝ່າຍດຽວ ຈຶ່ງໄດ້ກະຕຸ້ນໃຫ້ ອີຣ່ານ ໂຈະຄຳໝັ້ນໝາຍຕ່າງໆຂອງຕົນພາຍໃຕ້ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ກ່ຽວກັບການກັ່ນທາດຢູເຣນຽມ.

ກ່ອນໜ້າການປະກາດຢ່າງເປັນທາງການຂອງການສັບປ່ຽນຕຳແໜ່ງໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ທ່ານຊາມຄານີ ໄດ້ຂຽນລົງໃນທວີດເຕີ ທີ່ໃຫ້ຮ່ອງຮອຍກ່ຽວກັບການສັບປ່ຽນນັ້ນ.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi appointed a new head of the country’s top security body on Monday.

State media said Ali Akbar Ahmadian, a Revolutionary Guards commander, would serve as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.

The announcement gave no explanation for the change.

Ahmadian replaces Ali Shamkhani, who served in the post for a decade and played a key role in thawing relations with regional rival Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

Shamkhani also played a prominent role in negotiations with world powers on Iran’s nuclear program, which led to a landmark agreement in 2015. However, that deal collapsed in 2018, after then-U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from it, prompting Iran to suspend its commitments under the deal on uranium enrichment.

Before the official announcement of the shake-up Monday, Shamkhani posted on Twitter, hinting about the change.