ພວກຕາລິບານໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດເຖິງຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ໃນການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ
ກອງປະຊຸມເຈລະຈາພາຍໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ຈົນກວ່າວ່າສະຫະລັດເຊັນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງກັບ
ກຸ່ມກະບົດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນການຖອນທະຫານຕ່າງປະເທດທັງໝົດອອກຈາກອັຟການິສຖານ.
ຫົວໜ້າເຈລະຈາສັນຕິພາບຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານຊາລເມ ຄາລີລຊາດ (Zalmay
Khalilzad) ໄດ້ໂຈະການເຈລະຈາສັນຕິພາບກັບພວກກະບົດຕາລີບານ ເມື່ອອາທິດ
ກ່ອນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ເວລາແກ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າປຶກສາຫາລືກັບຄະນະນຳພາຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອ
ຫລຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມຮຸນແຮງລົງ. ການໂຈະຊົ່ວຄາວໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນນຶ່ງມື້ຫຼັງຈາກພວກ ຕາລິ
ບານ ໄດ້ໂຈມຕີຖານທັບບັກຣາມ (Bagram) ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຖານ ທີບທີ່
ໃຫຍ່ສຸດ ຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງກາບູລ ອັຟການິສຖານ.
ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍດີ ພວກຕາລິບານໄດ້ສະແດງຮ່ອງຮອຍໃຫ້ເຫັນໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ວ່າ
ຕົນບໍ່ມີຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈທີ່ຈະຢຸດການກໍ່ກວນຈົນກວ່າມີການເຊັນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງກ່ຽວກັບການ
ຖອນກຳລັງທະຫານຕ່າງປະເທດອອກໄປ.
ທ່ານຊູເຮລ ຊາຮີນ ທີ່ເປັນໂຄສົກ ໃຫ້ຄະນະເຈລະຈາຂອງພວກຕາລິບານ ໄດ້ສົ່ງຂໍ້
ຄວາມທາງທວິດເຕີວ່າ “ການເຈລະຈາພາຍໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ຈະເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນກໍຕໍ່ເມື່ອ
ຫຼັງຈາກການຕົກລົງກັບອາເມຣິກາ ກ່ຽວກັບການຖອນກຳລັງທະຫານຕ່າງປະເທດ
ອອກຈາອັຟການີສຖານ ໄດ້ມີການເຊັນກັນ.”
ແຕ່ວ່າພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂັ້ນສອງດ້ານປ້ອງກັນປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ບໍ່
ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຮ່ອງຮອຍວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ກະກຽມທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ການອະນຸມັດ ກ່ຽວກັບການຖອນ
ທະຫານ. ທ່ານມາກ ແອສເປີ ລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນ
ດານັກຂ່າວ ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມນັກຂ່າວຢູ່ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາມີພາລະກິດ ຢູ່
ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ເພື່ອຄ້ຳປະກັນວ່າຈະບໍ່ໃຫ້ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ກາຍເປັນບ່ອນຫຼົບ
ລີ້ໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍອີກ. ຈົນກວ່າວ່າພວກເຮົາເຊື່ອໝັ້ນວ່າການປະຕິບັດງານ
ເສັດສິ້ນລົງ ພວກເຮົາຈະຮັກສາການມີໜ້າຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.” ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ້ມເຕີມ.
ທ່ານຄາລິລຊາດ ໄດ້ຢ້ຽມຢາມນະຄອນຫຼວງກາບູລໃນຕົ້ນອາທິດນີ້ ແລະໄດ້ພົບ
ປະກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີອັຟການິສຖານ ທ່ານອາສຣັຟ ການີ ບັນດານັກການເມືອງທີ່
ບໍ່ຢູ່ໃນລັດຖະບານ ແລະບັນດາຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າກຸ່ມສັງຄົມຄົມພົນລເຮືອນ.
The Taliban Friday ruled out participation in intra-Afghan negotiations until the United States signs an agreement with the insurgent group on the complete withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.
U.S. chief peace negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad paused peace talks with Taliban interlocutors in Qatar a week ago to give them time to consult with their leadership on reducing insurgent violence. The temporary suspension came a day after the Taliban attacked the largest U.S.-run military base, Bagram, north of the Afghan capital of Kabul.
However, the Taliban indicated Friday it does not intend to stop hostilities until securing a foreign troop withdrawal deal with the U.S.
"Intra-Afghan negotiations will begin only after an agreement with America on the withdrawal of all foreign troops from Afghanistan is signed," tweeted Suhail Shaheen, who speaks for the Taliban negotiating team.
But top U.S. defense officials Friday gave no indication they were prepared to authorize such a comprehensive withdrawal.
"We have a mission in Afghanistan, that is to ensure that it never again becomes a safe haven for terrorists," U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters at a Pentagon news conference.
"Until we are confident that that mission is complete, we will maintain a presence to do that," he added.
Khalilzad visited Kabul earlier this week and held discussions with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, politicians outside the government and civil society representatives.