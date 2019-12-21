ພວກຕາ​ລິ​ບານໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້ ໄດ້ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ໃນ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ

ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ພ​າຍ​ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ຈົນ​ກວ່າ​ວ່າ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ເຊັນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງກັບ

​ກຸ່ມ​ກະ​ບົດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໃນ​ການ​ຖອນ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດທັງ​ໝົດອອກຈາກ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ.

ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານຊາ​ລ​ເມ ຄາ​ລີ​ລ​ຊາດ (Zalmay

Khalilzad) ໄດ້​ໂຈະ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາ​ບກັບ​ພວກ​ກະ​ບົດຕາ​ລີ​ບານ ​ເມື່ອ​ອາ​ທິດ​

ກ່ອນ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ເວ​ລາ​ແກ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ປຶກ​ສ​າ​ຫາ​ລື​ກັບ​ຄະ​ນະນຳພາ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອ

​ຫລຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ຄວາ​ມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ລົງ. ການໂຈະຊົ່ວ​ຄາວໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ນຶ່ງ​ມື້​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ພວກ ຕາ​ລິ​

ບານ ​ໄດ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຖາ​ນ​ທັບ​ບັກ​ຣາມ (Bagram) ຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຖານ ທີບທີ່

ໃຫຍ່​ສຸດ ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ກາບູ​ລ ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ.

ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ດີ ພວກຕາ​ລິ​ບານ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຮ່ອງ​ຮອຍ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ

ຕົນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຢຸດ​ການ​ກໍ່​ກວນ​ຈົນ​ກວ່າມີ​ການ​ເຊັນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ

​ຖອນກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອອກ​ໄປ.

ທ່ານ​ຊູ​ເຮ​ລ ຊາ​ຮີນ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ໂຄ​ສົກ ​ໃຫ້​ຄະ​ນະເຈ​ລະ​ຈາຂອງພວກຕາ​ລິ​ບານ ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ຂໍ້​

ຄ​ວາມ​ທາງ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ​ວ່າ “ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈ​າ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ຈະ​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ກໍ​ຕໍ່​ເມື່ອ

ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຕົກ​ລົງກັບ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ຖອນ​ກຳ​ລັງທະ​ຫານ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ

ອອກ​ຈາ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນີ​ສ​ຖານ​ ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ເຊັນ​ກັນ.”

ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຂັ້ນ​ສອງ​ດ້ານ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານນີ້ບໍ່

​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້ຮ່ອງ​ຮອຍ​ວ່າ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ກະ​ກຽມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຖອນ

ທະ​ຫານ. ທ່ານ​ມາກ ແອ​ສ​ເປີ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ

​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ​ທີ່ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວຢູ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ພາ​ລະ​ກິດ ​ຢູ່​

ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ເພື່ອ​ຄ້ຳ​ປະ​ກັນ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ບໍ່ໃຫ້​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ກາຍເປັນ​ບ່ອນຫຼົບ

​ລີ້​ໃຫ້ແກ່​ພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ອີ​ກ. ຈົນ​ກວ່າ​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຊື່ອ​ໝັ້ນ​ວ່າ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​

ເສັດ​ສິ້ນ​ລົງ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ການ​ມີ​ໜ້າ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ນັ້ນ.” ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມເຕີມ.

ທ່ານ​ຄາ​ລິ​ລ​ຊາດ ໄດ້​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງກາ​ບູ​ລ​ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້ ແລະ​ໄດ້ພົບ

​ປະ​ກັບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ທ່ານ​ອາ​ສ​ຣັ​ຟ ກາ​ນີ ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກກ​ານ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​

ບໍ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ກຸ່ມ​ສັງ​ຄົມ​ຄົມ​ພົນ​ລ​ເຮືອນ.

The Taliban Friday ruled out participation in intra-Afghan negotiations until the United States signs an agreement with the insurgent group on the complete withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.



U.S. chief peace negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad paused peace talks with Taliban interlocutors in Qatar a week ago to give them time to consult with their leadership on reducing insurgent violence. The temporary suspension came a day after the Taliban attacked the largest U.S.-run military base, Bagram, north of the Afghan capital of Kabul.



However, the Taliban indicated Friday it does not intend to stop hostilities until securing a foreign troop withdrawal deal with the U.S.



"Intra-Afghan negotiations will begin only after an agreement with America on the withdrawal of all foreign troops from Afghanistan is signed," tweeted Suhail Shaheen, who speaks for the Taliban negotiating team.



But top U.S. defense officials Friday gave no indication they were prepared to authorize such a comprehensive withdrawal.

"We have a mission in Afghanistan, that is to ensure that it never again becomes a safe haven for terrorists," U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters at a Pentagon news conference.

"Until we are confident that that mission is complete, we will maintain a presence to do that," he added.



Khalilzad visited Kabul earlier this week and held discussions with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, politicians outside the government and civil society representatives.