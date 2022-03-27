ອາສາສະໝັກຕ່າງປະເທດ ໃນກອງທັບບົກ ຢູເຄຣນ ເຂົ້າມາ ແລະ ກໍອອກໄປ

ອາສາສະໝັກຕ່າງປະເທດຫຼາຍພັນຄົນໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປ ຢູເຄຣນ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ ຕ້ານການຮຸກຮານຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ. ຫຼາຍຄົນ ແມ່ນອະດີດທະ ຫານ ແລະ ເຫດຜົນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນການ​ເດີນ​ທາງໄປ ຢູເຄຣນ ນັ້ນແມ່ນແຕກຕ່າງ​ກັນ. ດັ່ງທີ່ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ຊີເລຍ ເມັນໂດຊາ ລາຍງານຈາກເມືອງ ຄໍໂຈວາ (Korczowa) ປະເທດ ໂປແລນ ນັ້ນ, ບາງຄົນ ຕອນນີ້ ແມ່ນກຳລັງເດີນ ທາງກັບບ້ານ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ້າວ ເຈັດເມຍ ຮາຍເຊນີ ແມ່ນຊາວ ອາລບາເນຍ ອາຍຸ 22 ປີ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ອາສາ ສະໝັກ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ສູ້ໃນປະເທດ ຢູເຄຣນ. ລາວໄດ້ຕົກຢູ່ ໃນການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍລູກສອນໄຟຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ໃນຖານທັບ ຢາໂວຣິບ ໃນພາກຕາ ເວັນຕົກຂອງປະເທດ ແລະ ໄດ້ແລກປ່ຽນຮູບພາບຕ່າງໆກັບວີໂອເອ.

ທ້າວ ເຈັດເມຍ ຮາຍເຊນີ, ອາສາສະໝັກທະຫານບົກ ຢູເຄຣນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ກອງ ທັບ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ໂຈມຕີພວກເຮົາ ດ້ວຍລະເບີດ, 30 ລູກ, ແລະ ພວກເຮົາມີ 35 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະ 135 ຄົນບາດເຈັບ.”

ທ້າວ ຮາຍເຊນີ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ລອດຊີວິດ ຈາກການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວ ໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຮ້າຍແຮງນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປຮອດ ຢູເຄຣນ ສອງວັນກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ສຳລັບການຝຶກຊ້ອມ.

ທ້າວ ເຈັດເມຍ ກ່າວວ່າ “ທຸກຄົນແມ່ນຫຼົງກັນໄປໝົດ, ຂ້ອຍຊິໄປໃສໄດ້ບາດນີ້, ຂ້ອຍຊິໄປໃສໄດ້, ແລະ ຫຼັງຈາກທຸກຄົນໄດ້ອອກໄປນອກກໍມີແຕ່ແລ່ນ, ແລ່ນ, ແລ່ນ, ແລ່ນ. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃນຂຸມຫຼົບໄພ, ປົກປ້ອງຕົນເອງ ແລະ ຄົນອື່ນ. ມັນແມ່ນຄວາມຫາຍະນະຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່.”

ທ້າວ ຮາຍເຊນີ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງອອກຈາກຖານທັບ ແລະ ຂ້າມເຂດຊາຍແດນຈາກ ຢູເຄຣນ ໄປ ໂປແລນ ເພື່ອທຳການຕັດສິນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ອະນາຄົດຂອງລາວ.

ທ້າວ ເຈັດເມຍ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍຊິກັບບ້ານດຽວນີ້. ສອງວັນຫຼັງຈາກຂ້ອຍໄດ້ເດີນທາງມາຮອດກໍຖືກລະເບີດແຕກໃສ່ 30 ລູກ. ຂ້ອຍຍັງບໍ່ພ້ອມສຳລັບມັນເທື່ອ.”

ອະດີດທະຫານ ໂຄລອມເບຍ ທ້າວ ມາຕິນ ຣີອອສ, ຜູ້ທີ່ມີອາຍຸ 27 ປີ, ເວົ້າວ່າ ລາວໄດ້ຖືກຈົດຊື່ເຂົ້າໃນກອງທັບບົກ ຢູເຄຣນ ເປັນອາສາສະໝັກເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນປະຊາຊົນ ຢູເຄຣນ.

ທ້າວ ມາຕິນ ຣີອອສ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຢາກຈະມີສິດທິພິເສດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຖືກລວມຢູ່ໃນຈຸດມຸ່ງໝາຍນຶ່ງ ຄືກັບທະຫານທີ່ໄດ້ອອກບຳນານຄົນອື່ນໆ.”

ທ້າວ ຣີອອສ ກໍໄດ້ເປັນຜູ້ລອດຊີວິດຈາກການໂຈມຕີຖານທັບ ຢາໂວຣິບ ເຊັ່ນກັນ. ລາວເວົ້າວ່າມັນມີ 10 ຄົນ ທີ່ເວົ້າພາສາ ສເປນ ຢູ່ໃນກຸ່ມທີ່ມີທັງຜູ້ຊາຍ ແລະ ແມ່ຍິງຈາກທົ່ວໂລກ.

ທ້າວ ມາຕິນ ຣີອອສ ກ່າວວ່າ “ນັ້ນກໍແມ່ນເວລາທີ່ເຈົ້າເຫັນຄວາມສຳຄັນຂອງການຊ້ອມທະຫານ ແລະ ປະສົບການຕໍ່ສູ້. ທ້າວ ເປເຣັສ, ແມ່ນໂຊກດີ ທີ່ສາ ມາດອອກມາໄດ້. ຂ້ອຍແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນຄົນສຸດທ້າຍທີ່ໄດ້ອອກມາຈາກທີ່ພັກ, ແລະ ເວລາທີ່ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ອອກມາ ຈາກທີ່ພັກຂ້ອຍ ໄດ້ຮູ້ສຶກເຖິງລູກສອນໄຟລູກທຳອິດ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນລູກທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍຟົ້ງໄປຕົກຢູ່ໃນບວກນໍ້າ,​ ແລະ ມັນແມ່ນພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດວິນາທີ ກ່ອນທີ່ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ໝົດຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກ.”

ທ້າວ ເຊຊາ ເປເຣັສ, ທີ່ແມ່ນອາສາສະໝັກອີກຄົນນຶ່ງ, ໄດ້ບັນທຶກພາບດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ໃນລະຫວ່າງການໂຈມຕີ, ເຊິ່ງອີງຕາມທ້າວ ຣີອອສ ກ່າວນັ້ນມັນຍາວປະມານເຄິ່ງຊົ່ວໂມງ.

ທ້າວ ມາຕິນ ຣີອອສ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນຊັດເຈນຫຼາຍທີ່ວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນຄັ້ງທຳອິດທີ່ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ໄປຢູ່ໃນຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງ, ແຕ່ໃນລະດັບນີ້ບໍ? ມັນແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງໄປ, ມັນເຮັດໃຫ້ເຈົ້າພິຈາລະນາສິ່ງຕ່າງໆ.”

ອະດີດທະຫານ ອາເມຣິກັນ ກໍແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນອາສາສະໝັກ ທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ. ລາວໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປຮອດ ນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ, ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກັບກອງທັບດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ ຕອນນີ້ລາວໄດ້ແລກປ່ຽນປະສົບການຂອງລາວ. ເພື່ອຄວາມປອດໄພ, ລາວເລືອກທີ່ຈະບໍ່ສະແດງໜ້າຕາຂອງລາວ.

ອະດີດທະຫານ ອາເມຣິກັນ ໃນ ຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າເຈົ້າບໍ່ມີປະສົບການເປັນທະຫານ, ເຈົ້າບໍ່ຄວນມາ, ເພາະວ່າມັນອັນຕະລາຍ ແລະ ເຈົ້າສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນອື່ນ ທີ່ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍດ້ວຍ.”

ສຳລັບອາສາສະໝັກສອງຄົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ເດີນທາງກັບບ້ານນັ້ນ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່າຫຼາຍເທົ່າທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກຊ່ວຍນັ້ນ, ຕອນນີ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີແຕ່ຫວັງຈະກັບໄປຢູ່ກັບຄອບຄົວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າອີກຄັ້ງ.

Thousands of international volunteers have come to Ukraine to help in the fight against Russia’s invasion. Many are former soldiers and their reasons for coming to Ukraine vary. As VOA’s Celia Mendoza reports from Korczowa, Poland, some are now going back home.

Jetmir Hyseni is a 22-year-old Albanian who volunteered to fight in Ukraine. He was caught in the recent Russian missile attack on the Yavoriv military base in the western part of the country and shared these images with VOA.

“The Russian military attacked us with the bombs, 30 bombs, and we have 35 persons killed and 134 persons hurt.”

Hyseni, who survived the attack without serious injury, had arrived in Ukraine two days earlier for training.

“Everybody is lost, where can I go now, where can I go, and after everybody went outside just to run, run, run, run. We went into the bunker, protect myself and others. It was a big catastrophe.”

Hyseni left the base and crossed the border from Ukraine to Poland to decide about his future.

"I'm going to my house now. Two days after I arrived, 30 bombs, I'm not ready for that”

Former Colombian soldier Martín Ríos, who is 27, says he enlisted in the Ukrainian army as a volunteer to help defend the Ukrainian people.

“Wanting, like all retired soldiers, to have the privilege of belonging to a cause.”

Ríos is also a survivor of the Yavoriv military base attack. He says there were ten other Spanish-speakers in the large group of men and women from all over the world.

“That's when you really see the importance of military training and combat experience. Pérez, fortunately, was able to get out. I was one of the last to leave the lodging, and the moment I left the lodging I felt the first missile, which was the one that sent me into a puddle, and it was only seconds before I was unconscious.”

César Pérez, another volunteer, recorded these images during the attack, which according to Ríos lasted around half an hour.

“It is very clear that it is not the first time that I have been in a conflict, but of this magnitude? It’s something different, it makes you consider things.”

A former American soldier is among the volunteers. He arrived in the Ukrainian capital to join the ranks and is now sharing his experience. For security, he prefers not to show his face.

"If you don't have military experience, you shouldn't have come, because it's dangerous and you can endanger the people who are here as well."

For the two volunteers returning home, they say as much as they wanted to help, they are now just looking forward to being with their families again.