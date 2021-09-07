ພິທີສະເຫລີມສະຫລອງ ໂຄງການເສີມສ້າງຄວາມອາດສາມາດໃຫ້ແກ່ສູນ/ສະຖາບັນໂພຊະນາການ ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ໂດຍອົງການ USAID

ໃນວັນທີ 2 ກັນຍາ 2021 ຜ່ານມານີ້ ອົງການເພື່ອການພັດທະນາສາກົນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ອາເມຣິກາ ຫຼື USAID ແລະກະຊວງສາທາລະນາສຸກ ໄດ້ຈັດພິທີສະເຫລີມສະຫລອງ

ຄວາມສຳເລັດ ຂອງໂຄງການເສີມສ້າງຄວາມອາດສາມາດໃຫ້ແກ່ສູນ/ສະຖາບັນໂພຊະ

ນາການ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດໃນໄລຍະປີ 2018 ຫາ 2021. ໃນພິທີປິດໂຄງການ ໄດ້

ໃຫ້ກຽດເປັນປະທານ ໂດຍ ທ່ານໄມໂຄ ຣອນນິ່ງ (Mr. Michael Ronning), ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າ

ອົງການ USAID ປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະ ທ່ານ ດຣ. ພອນປະເສີດ ອຸນາພົມ, ຫົວໜ້າ

ກົມອະນາໄມ ແລະສົ່ງເສີມສຸຂະພາບ ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ໂດຍມີຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າ ຈາກ

ລັດຖະບານ ສປປ ລາວ ສະຖານທູດສະຫະລັດ ແລະບັນດາຄູ່ຮ່ວມພັດທະນາ.

ໂຄງການເສີມສ້າງຄວາມອາດສາມາດ ໃຫ້ແກ່ສູນ/ສະຖາບັນໂພຊະນາການໄດ້ຮັບການ

ສະໜັບສະໜູນທຶນຈາກອົງການ USAID ທີ່ສົ່ງເສີມດ້ານການຝຶກອົບ ຮົມແລະເສີມສ້າງ

ຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງໃຫ້ອົງກອນ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ສ້າງຕັ້ງສະຖາບັນ

ໂພຊະນາການແຫ່ງຊາດ ແຫ່ງທຳອິດ. ນີ້ແມ່ນສ່ວນໜຶ່ງຂອງການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຈາກ

ລັດຖະບານແຫ່ງສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໃຫ້ແກ່ຂະແໜງການສາທາລະນະສຸກແລະໂພຊະ

ນາການ ຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ ເຊິ່ງມີການກຳນົດເປົ້າໝາຍພາຍໃຕ້ແຜນປະຕິບັດງານດ້ານ

ໂພຊະນາການແຫ່ງຊາດ.

ພາຍໃຕ້ໂຄງການດັ່ງກ່າວ ອົງການUSAID ໄດ້ສະໜອງການຝຶກອົບຮົມຮອບດ້ານ ໃຫ້

ແກ່ພະນັກງານຂອງສຸນໂພຊະນາການ ເຊັ່ນ ຊ່ວຍໃນການວາງແຜນຍຸດທະສາດ ແລະ

ພັດທະນາພາວະຄວາມເປັນຜູ້ນຳ. ການສະໜັບສະໜູນດັ່ງ ກ່າວໄດ້ຊ່ວຍສ້າງພື້ນຖານ

ໃຫ້ແກ່ສູນໂພຊະນາການ ທີ່ຈະກ້າວຂື້້ນເປັນສະຖາບັນໂພຊະນາການແຫ່ງຊາດ ໃນອະ

ນາຄົດ. ນອກນັ້ນ ໂຄງການໄດ້ສຸມໃສ່ວຽກງານ ເຊື່ອມສານຄວາມເທົ່າທຽມທາງເພດ ການ

ຕິດຕາມແລະປະເມີນຜົນ ການພັດທະນາອົງກອນ ແລະມາດຕະຖານການປະຕິບັດງານ

ແລະ ການຄຸ້ມຄອງບໍລິຫານ.

ທ່ານໄມໂຄ ຣອນນິ່ງ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າ ຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການກ້າວສູ່ການ

ສ້າງຕັ້ງສະຖາບັນໂພຊະນາການແຫ່ງຊາ ລະດັບໂລກແມ່ນມີຄວາມ ສຳຄັນຫລາຍ. ສະ

ພາບຂອງໂພຊະນາການໃນປະເທດແມ່ນຕົວຊີ້ວັດຫລັກຂອງ ສຸຂະພາບ ແລະ ການເປັນ

ຢູ່ທີ່ດີຂອງປະຊາຊົນ. ສະຖາບັນໂພຊະນາການແຫ່ງຊາດ ແມ່ນຕິດພັນຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດກັບ

ແຜນປະຕິບັດງານດ້ານໂພຊະນາການແຫ່ງຊາດ ແລະເປັນກະແຈໃນການບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາ

ຍໂພຊະນາການຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ. ອົງການ USAID ຈະເພີ່ມທະວີ ການສະໜັບສະໜູນ

ໃຫ້ແກ່ ສປປ ລາວ ເພື່ອປັບປຸງພາວະໂພຊະນາການ ພາຍໃຕ້ການຮ່ວມມືຮອບດ້ານລະ

ຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ສປປ ລາວ”.

ທ່ານ ດຣ ພອນປະເສີດ ອຸນາພົມ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ໂຄງການສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງແລະ ຄວາມ

ອາດສາມາດ ໃຫ້ແກ່ສູນ/ສະຖາບັນໂພຊະນາການ ໄດ້ນຳພາພວກເຮົາຫຍັບໃກ້ເຂົ້າຫາ

ການສ້າງພື້ນຖານ ອັນແໜ້ນແກ່ນ ໃຫ້ແກ່ການທຸຸ້ມເທເຫື່ອ ແຮງເຂົ້າໃສ່ວຽກງານໂພຊະນາ

ການແຫ່ງຊາດ ລວມທັງການສຶກສາ ແລະການຄົ້ນຄວ້າໂພຊະນາການ ການຮັບປະກັນຄຸນ

ນະພາບ ໃນຫ້ອງທົດລອງ ການບໍລິ ການແບບເຊື່ອມສານ ແລະ ການຟື້ນຟູໂພຊະນາການ

ໃນໂຮງໝໍ ການປະສານງານລະດັບຊາດ ແລະ ການບໍລິການດູແລ ອື່ນໆ”. “ພວກເຮົາມີ

ຄວາມປະຕິຍິນດີທີ່ໄດ້ເປັນເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານກັບອົງການ USAID ແລະ ລັດຖະບານສະຫະ

ລັດ ເພື່ອສືບຕໍ່ສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງນີ້ ກ້າວໄປສູ່ໃນລະດັບຊາດ”.

ພາຍໃຕ້ໂຄງການເສີມສ້າງຄວາມອາດສາມາດ ໃຫ້ແກ່ສູນ/ສະຖາບັນໂພຊະນາການອົງ

ການ USAID ໄດ້ສະໜອງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານວິຊາການໃຫ້ແກ່ສູນໂພຊະນາ

ການເພື່ອ:

• ສຳເລັດບັນດາເອກະສານເພື່ອກະກຽມຂໍຍົກລະດັບເປັນສະຖາບັນໂພຊະນາການໃນອະ

ນາຄົດ;

• ສຳເລັດການສ້າງແຜນຍຸດທະສາດ 5 ປີ ເພື່ອເປັນບ່ອນອີງໃຫ້ແກ່ການພັດທະນາດ້ານ

ເຕັກນິກ ແລະ ການປະຕິບັດງານ ໃນລະຫວ່າງ ປີ 2021-2025;

• ຈັດຕັ້ງກິດຈະກຳເສີມສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງ ເພື່ອພັດທະນາພາວະຄວາມເປັນຜູ້ນຳສຳລັບ

ຄະນະນຳ ແລະ ພະນັກງານ ລວມທັງການພັດທະນາຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງດ້ານວິຊາການ.

ທ່ານ ຣອນນິ່ງ ຍັງກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຍັງມີຫລາຍໜ້າວຽກທີ່ຕ້ອງໄດ້ປະ ຕິບັດ ເພື່ອ

ຍົກລະດັບສູນໂພຊະນາການໃຫ້ກາຍເປັນສະຖາບັນໂພຊະນາການແຫ່ງຊາດໃຫ້ສຳເລັດ,

ໂຄງການນີ້ເປັນບາດກ້າວທຳອິດ ໃນການຊ່ວຍສ້າງພື້ນ ຖານທີ່ແໜ້ນແກ່ນໃຫ້ພະນັກງານ

ຂອງສູນ ເພື່ອກ້າວໄປສູ່ການສ້າງເປັນສະຖາບັນ ທີ່ຈະຊ່ວຍເບິ່ງແຍງການປະຕິບັດວຽກ

ງານໂພຊະນາການທີ່ເປັນປະໂຫຍດໃຫ້ແກ່ປະຊາຊົນລາວໃນຫຼາຍສິບປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ”.

ສະຫະລັດ ອາເມຣິກາ ໄດ້ປະຕິບັດງານແບບຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານ ກັບລັດຖະບານແຫ່ງ ສປປ ລາວ

ໃນຫລາຍຂະແໜງການ ເຊິ່ງປະກອບໄປດວ້ຍ ວຽກງານດ້ານສາ ທາລະນະສຸກ ການສຶກ

ສາ ການພັດທະນາດ້ານວຽກງານເສດຖະກິດແລະການ ຄ້າ ແລະ ລະບຽບກົດໝາຍ.ໃນປີ

ນີ້ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ສປປ ລາວ ກຳລັງສະເຫລີມສະຫລອງ ຄົບຮອບ 5 ປີ ຂອງ

ການຮ່ວມມືຮອບດ້ານ ສະຫະ ລັດອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ສປປ ລາວ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ລິເລີ່ມໂດຍທ່ານ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ບາຣັກ ໂອບາມາ ແລະ ທ່ານປະທານປະເທດ ບຸນຍັງ ວໍລະຈິດ ໃນປີ 2016.

On September 2, 2021, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Ministry of Health celebrated the success of the Laos National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) Organizational Capacity and Strengthening Project, which ran from 2018-2021. The closing ceremony was chaired by USAID Country Representative to Laos Michael Ronning and Dr. Phonepaseuth Ounaphom, Director of the Department of Hygiene and Health Promotion, Ministry of Health with representatives from the Government of Laos, U.S. Embassy, and development partners.

As part of the U.S. Government’s support for Lao PDR’s public health and nutrition targets established under its National Plan of Action on Nutrition, the NIN project, funded by USAID, provided institutional capacity training and support to help the Ministry of Health establish its first National Institute of Nutrition.

Through the project, USAID provided comprehensive training in areas such as strategic planning and leadership development for staff at the existing Center of Nutrition. This support has helped to build the foundation of the future National Institute of Nutrition. The project focused on areas such as gender integration, monitoring and evaluation, organizational development, and operating standards and management.

"Lao PDR’s advancement toward establishing a world-class National Institute of Nutrition is very important. A country’s nutritional status is a key indicator of the health and well-being of its people. The National Institute of Nutrition aligns closely with the National Plan of Action on Nutrition and is a key to achieving Laos’ nutrition goals.” said Mr. Michael Ronning. “USAID will increase its support to the Lao PDR to improve nutrition under the U.S. Lao Comprehensive Partnership.”

“The NIN project has brought us much closer to establishing a strong foundation for national nutrition efforts, including nutrition education and research, laboratory quality assurance, integrated service delivery, hospital-based nutrition rehabilitation, national coordination, and care services,” said Dr. Phonepaseuth Ounaphom. “We are grateful for this partnership with USAID and the U.S. Government to further establish this capacity at the national level.”

Through the Laos NIN Organizational and Capacity Strengthening project, USAID supported the Center of Nutrition to:

● Finalize the application package to formally establish the NIN;

● Complete a Five-Year Strategic Plan to guide its technical and operational evolution between 2021 and 2025;

● Conduct an intensive and transformative leadership development program for leadership and staff, including technical capacity development.

“While there is more work to do to successfully transition the current Center of Nutrition into the NIN, the work of this project has helped the Center’s staff create a solid foundation on which to build a successful Institute that can help oversee improved nutrition interventions that benefit the people of Laos for decades to come,” said Mr. Ronning.

The United States works in partnership with the Government of Lao PDR in many programs, including on health, education, trade and economic development and rule of law. This year, the United States and Lao PDR are celebrating the 5th anniversary of the U.S. - Lao Comprehensive Partnership, launched by President Barack Obama and President Bounnhang Vorachit in 2016.