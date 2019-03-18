ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ໃນ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຜູ້​ເສ​ຍ​ຊີ​ວິດຍ້ອນ​ນ້ຳຖ້ວມ​

ຈາກ​ຝົນ​ຕົກ​ແຮງ ແລະ​ດິນ​ເຈື່ອນ​ຢູ່ເມືອງປາ​ປົວ ​ແຂວງ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ສຸດ​

ຂອງ​ ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍນັ້ນ ໄດ້​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເຖິງ​ເກືອບ 80 ຄົນ​ ຊຶ່ງ 43 ຄົນ​ຍັງ​ຫາຍ​ສາບ​ສູນຢູ່.

ຝົນ​ຕົກ​ໜັກ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຂ້າມ​ຄືນ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້​ນີ້.

ໂຄ​ສົກ​ອົງ​ການ​ໄພ​ພິ​ບັດ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ທ່ານ​ຊູ​ໂຕ​ໂປ ເປີ​ໂວ ນູ​ໂກ​ຣ​ໂຮ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ກ້ອນ​ຫິນ

​ຫຼາຍໂຕນ ດິນ​ເຈື່ອນ ແລະ​ຕົ້ນ​ໄມ້​ໄດ້​ໄຫຼ​ລົງ​ມາ​ສູ່​ນ້ຳ​ຫ້ວຍ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ໄຫຼ​ຖ້ວມ ພັດ​ເອົາ​ຄົນ

ເຮືອນຊ​ານ ແລະ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຫົນ​ທາງ​ໄປ.

ປະ​ເທດ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນຍ ເປັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ຄອຍ​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ໄພ​ພິ​ບັດ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ

​ໂລກ.

ອິ​ນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ປະ​ສົບກັບ​ລະ​ດູ​ຝົນ​ ທີ່​ກໍ່ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມກະ​ທັນ​ຫັນ ແລະດິນ

​ເຈື່ອນ.

ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຍັງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່ເຂດ​ “ວົງແຫວນ​ຂອງໄຟ" ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ເສັ້ນ​ຮອຍ​ແຕກ​ໃຕ້​ດິນ

ຫຼາຍ​ເສັ້ນ ແລະ​ ພູໄຟ​ໃນ​ລຸ່ມມະ​ຫາ​ສະ​ໝຸດ​ປາ​ຊິ​ຟິກ.

​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ ແລະ ​ພູໄຟ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ແມ່ນ​ເລື່ອງ​ທີ່​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ.



Emergency officials in Indonesia say the death toll following the flash floods and mudslides in Sentani in Papua, Indonesia's easternmost province has risen to nearly 80, with 43 people still missing.



More heavy rain fell on the area overnight into Monday.



Indonesia's national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said tons of rocks, mud and trees slid down into a river, which overflowed, sweeping away people, houses and roads.



Indonesia is one of the most disaster-prone nations on Earth.



It experiences a rainy season that triggers flash floods and mudslides.



It also sits on the so-called "Ring of Fire," a series of underground fault lines and volcanoes in the Pacific Ocean Basin.



Earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are common.



