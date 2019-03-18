ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສຸກເສີນໃນອິນໂດເນເຊຍກ່າວວ່າ ຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນນ້ຳຖ້ວມ
ຈາກຝົນຕົກແຮງ ແລະດິນເຈື່ອນຢູ່ເມືອງປາປົວ ແຂວງທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຸດ
ຂອງ ອິນໂດເນເຊຍນັ້ນ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເຖິງເກືອບ 80 ຄົນ ຊຶ່ງ 43 ຄົນຍັງຫາຍສາບສູນຢູ່.
ຝົນຕົກໜັກເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂ້າມຄືນເຂົ້າສູ່ວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້.
ໂຄສົກອົງການໄພພິບັດແຫ່ງຊາດ ທ່ານຊູໂຕໂປ ເປີໂວ ນູໂກຣໂຮ ກ່າວວ່າກ້ອນຫິນ
ຫຼາຍໂຕນ ດິນເຈື່ອນ ແລະຕົ້ນໄມ້ໄດ້ໄຫຼລົງມາສູ່ນ້ຳຫ້ວຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ໄຫຼຖ້ວມ ພັດເອົາຄົນ
ເຮືອນຊານ ແລະຖະໜົນຫົນທາງໄປ.
ປະເທດອິນໂດເນຍ ເປັນນຶ່ງໃນບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ຄອຍຈະເກີດໄພພິບັດທີ່ສຸດຢູ່ໃນ
ໂລກ.
ອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ໄດ້ປະສົບກັບລະດູຝົນ ທີ່ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດນ້ຳຖ້ວມກະທັນຫັນ ແລະດິນ
ເຈື່ອນ.
ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງຕັ້ງຢູ່ເຂດ “ວົງແຫວນຂອງໄຟ" ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນເສັ້ນຮອຍແຕກໃຕ້ດິນ
ຫຼາຍເສັ້ນ ແລະ ພູໄຟໃນລຸ່ມມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊິຟິກ.
ແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ ແລະ ພູໄຟລະເບີດແມ່ນເລື່ອງທີ່ປົກກະຕິ.
Emergency officials in Indonesia say the death toll following the flash floods and mudslides in Sentani in Papua, Indonesia's easternmost province has risen to nearly 80, with 43 people still missing.
More heavy rain fell on the area overnight into Monday.
Indonesia's national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said tons of rocks, mud and trees slid down into a river, which overflowed, sweeping away people, houses and roads.
Indonesia is one of the most disaster-prone nations on Earth.
It experiences a rainy season that triggers flash floods and mudslides.
It also sits on the so-called "Ring of Fire," a series of underground fault lines and volcanoes in the Pacific Ocean Basin.
Earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are common.
