ຕຳຫຼວດຂອງອິນເດຍ ໄດ້ຈັບກຸມ 8 ຄົນທີ່ມີສ່ວນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາຂົ່ມຂືນໝູ່

ຕຳຫຼວດໃນອິນເດຍ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ດຽວນີ້ ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ຈັບ ກຸມແປດຄົນທີ່ມີສ່ວນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບການທຳຮ້າຍ ແລະການຂົ່ມຂືນໝູ່ນັກຖ່າຍ ວີດີໂອລົງສື່ສັງຄົມ ຫຼືທີ່ເອີນກັນວ່າ blogger ຊາວສະເປນສອງຄົນເມື່ອທ້າຍ ສັບປະດາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຢູ່ໃນລັດຈາຄານ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງອິນເດຍ.

ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ພົບເຫັນສອງຄົນ-ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນຄູ່ຜົວແລະເມຍກັນ-ໃນຕອນແລງວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໃນເຂດເມືອງດຸມກາຂອງລັດດັ່ງກ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ ທັງສອງໄດ້ຕັ້ງຕູບພັກຊົ່ວຄາວ. ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທັງສອງຄົນເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ພວກເຂົາຖືກທຳຮ້າຍຮ່າງກາຍ. ເມື່ອພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຖືກນຳສົ່ງໄປໂຮງໝໍໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ຜູ້ເປັນເມຍໄດ້ບອກທ່ານ ໝໍວ່າ ລາວຖືກຂົ່ມຂືນ.

ໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນສາມຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຈັບກຸມໃນວັນເສົາທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ແລະ ຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມ ຖະແຫລງຂ່າວໃນວັນຈັນຕໍ່ມາ ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ຈັບກຸມ ຊາຍອີກຫ້າຄົນທີ່ມີສ່ວນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ.

ຫົວໜ້າຕຳຫຼວດ ທ່ານ ປີຕາມເບີ ຊິງ ເຄີຣາເວີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວວ່າ ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ຮັບເອົາການສາລະພາບຜິດຈາກພວກຜູ້ຊາຍ ແລະກຳລັງກຽມຈະ ແຈ້ງຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາຕ່າງໆ.

ຄູ່ຜົວເມຍໄດ້ທຳການບັນທຶກການຖ່າຍວີດີໂອໃນການເດີນທາງຂອງພວກເຂົາ ເຈົ້າລົງສື່ສັງຄົມ ອິນສຕາແກຣມ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມີຜູ້ຕິດຕາມຫຼາຍກວ່າ 200,000 ຄົນ. ໃນວັນເສົາຜ່ານມານັ້ນ ຄູ່ຜົວແລະເມຍ ໄດ້ນຳເອົາວີດີລົງໃນ ອິນສຕາແກຣມ ໂດຍເລົ່າລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການຖືກທຳຮ້າຍຮ່າງກາຍດ້ວຍ ການຈີ້ດ້ວຍມີດ. ວີດີໂອນັ້ນກໍໄດ້ຖືກລຶບອອກຈາກສື່ສັງຄົມດັ່ງກ່າວຕັ້ງແຕ່ນັ້ນມາ.

ອີກຄະດີດັ່ງ​ກ່າວຄັ້ງນຶ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງຄວາມສົນໃຈຕໍ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງທາງເພດໃນ ລະດັບທີ່ສູງຂອງອິນເດຍ. ສຳນັກງານບັນທຶກອາຊະຍາກຳແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງ ອິນເດຍ ລາຍງານວ່າມີຄະດີຂົ່ມຂືນ 31,516 ກໍລະນີທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກບັນທຶກໃນປີ 2022 ຊຶ່ງເປັນອັດຕາສະເລ່ຍ 86 ກໍລິນີຕໍ່ມື້. ບັນດານັກຊ່ຽວຊານ ສະເໜີວ່າ ຈຳນວນຕົວຈິງແລ້ວເປັນໄປໄດ້ວ່າ ສູງກວ່ານັ້ນຫຼາຍຍ້ອນຄວາມອັບອາຍຂາຍ ໜ້າທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບອາຊະຍາກຳນັ້ນ ພ້ອມກັນນັ້ນຍ້ອນການຂາດຄວາມສັດທາ ໃນຕຳຫຼວດ.

Police in India said Tuesday they have now arrested eight people in connection with assault and gang rape of two Spanish travel bloggers late last week in eastern Jharkhand state.

Police said they found the two — who are husband and wife — late Friday in the state’s Dumka district where the couple had been camping. Police said the two looked as though they had been assaulted. When they were taken to a local hospital, the wife told the doctor she had been raped.

Three people were initially arrested Saturday, and, at a news conference Monday, police announced they had arrested five more men in connection with the incident.

Police Superintendent Pitamber Singh Kherawer told reporters police had taken confessions from the men and were preparing charges.

The couple had been documenting their trip on the social media site Instagram, where they have more than 200,000 followers. On Saturday, the husband and wife posted a video detailing their account of the assault at knifepoint. The video has since been taken down.

The case once again calls attention to India’s high levels of sexual violence. India’s National Crime Records Bureau reports 31,516 rape cases were recorded in 2022, an average of 86 cases per day. Experts suggest the actual figure is likely much higher due to the stigma connected with the crime as well as a lack of faith in police.