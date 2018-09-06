ສານສູງ ອິນເດຍ ປະກາດວ່າ ການຫ້າມ ມີສາຍສຳພັນ ກັບເພດດຽວກັນ ແມ່ນຂັດກັບ ລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ

ສານສູງສຸດຂອງອິນເດຍ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນວ່າ ກົດໝາຍສະໄໝອານານິຄົມ ທີ່ຖືວ່າ ການຮັກ

ຮ່ວມເພດເປັນຄວາມຜິດທາງອາຍານັ້ນ ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ.

ກົດໝາຍ ຊຶ່ງຮູ້ກັນໃນຊື່ໝວດທີ 377 ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ “ການມີເພດສຳພັນ” ລະ

ຫວ່າງ ຄົນເພດດຽວກັນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຂັດຕໍ່ “ຫຼັກທຳມະຊາດ.” ກົດໝາຍດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ໄດ້ຖືກ

ຕັດສິນວ່າ ຂັດຕໍ່ລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ ໂດຍສານສູງຂອງ​ນະຄອນ ນິວເດລີ ແຕ່ຄຳພິພາກສາ

ດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຖືກຕ່າວປີ້ນ ໃນເວລາ 4 ປີຕໍ່ມາ ໂດຍສານສູງສຸດຂອງອິນເດຍ.

ການຮັກຮ່ວມເພດ ແມ່ນຖືກັນມາເປັນເວລາດົນນານແລ້ວວ່າ ເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ຕ້ອງ

ຫ້າມຢູ່ໃນອິນເດຍຊຶ່ງເປັນປະເທດອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ. ແຕ່ການຕັດສິນໃຈວັນພະຫັດ

ມື້ນີ້ ສານສູງສຸດຂອງອິນເດຍ ກ່າວວ່າ ກົດໝາຍດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຄົມ

ພວກຮັກຮ່ວມເພດແມ່ຍິງ ພວກກະເທີຍ ພວກມີສອງເພດ ແລະພວກປ່ຽນເພດ

ຂອງອິນເດຍ ຕົກຢູ່ໃນອັນຕະລາຍທີ່ຈະຖືກຮາວີລົບກວນ ແລະຖືກຟ້ອງຮ້ອງດຳ

ເນີນຄະດີ.

India's Supreme Court has struck down a colonial-era law that criminalizes homosexual acts.



The law, known as Section 377, declares that "carnal intercourse" between members of the samesex went against "the order of nature."



The law was struck down in 2009 by the New Delhi High Court, but the judgement was overturned four years later by the Supreme Court.



Homosexuality has long been considered taboo in conservative India.But in its ruling Thursday, the court said the law left members of the country's LGBT ((lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender)) community vulnerable to harassment and prosecution.