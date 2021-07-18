ອິນເດຍ ອອກຄຳເຕືອນ ກ່ຽວກັບ “ການທ່ອງທ່ຽວແກ້ແຄ້ນ” ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວ ແອອັດກັນ ຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ພັກຜ່ອນ

ສະຖານທີ່ທ່ອງທ່ຽວ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມນິຍົມໃນຍາມວັນພັກຂອງ ອິນເດຍ ແມ່ນເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍຜູ້ຢ້ຽມ ຢາມໃນສິ່ງທີ່ບາງຄົນໄດ້ເອີ້ນມັນວ່າເປັນ “ການທ່ອງ ທ່ຽວແກ້ແຄ້ນ”, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຄວາມຮຽກຮ້ອງຕ້ອງການສຳລັບການພັກຜ່ອນ ລຸນຫຼັງການກັກບໍລິເວນເປັນເວລາດົນນານ. ແຕ່ດັ່ງທີ່ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ນາງ ອານຈະນາ ປາຣິສຈາ ລາຍງານນັ້ນ, ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ຝູງຄົນຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ໃນວັນພັກດັ່ງກ່າວອາດປ່ຽນແປງຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ໃນການທີ່ປະເທດທີ່ຖືກກະທົບໂດຍ COVID-19 ໜັກທີ່ສຸດເປັນອັນດັບສອງ ຂອງໂລກ. ພຸດທະສອນ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ມັນແມ່ນຍາມພັກຜ່ອນສຳລັບຜູ້ຢ້ຽມຢາມໄວໜຸ່ມ ແລະ ແກ່ທີ່ຈະໄປເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຢູ່ເມືອງ ຊິມລາ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນເຂດເທິງພູທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມນິຍົມທີ່ສຸດຂອງ ອິນເດຍ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຢາມີນີ ຊາມາ, ນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມາເພື່ອມ່ວນຊື່ນກັບໝູ່ຂອງຂ້າ ພະເຈົ້າ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຢູ່ແຕ່ບ້ານເປັນເວລາດົນຫຼາຍຍ້ອນໂຄວິດ.”

ນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວຫຼາຍສິບພັນຄົນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ໄປເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຢູ່ໃນເມືອງທີ່ຢູ່ເທິງພູນັ້ນ ເມື່ອບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາ ທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການຕິດເຊື້ອ COVID-19 ໄດ້ຫຼຸດລົງຫຼັງຈາກຄື້ນທີສອງ.

ມັນໄດ້ຖືກເອີ້ນວ່າ “ການທ່ອງທ່ຽວແກ້ແຄ້ນ” ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຄຳສັບທີ່ຖືກໃຊ້ສຳລັບຄວາມຮຽກຮ້ອງຕ້ອງ ການທີ່ຈະໄປພັກຜ່ອນ ຫຼັງຈາກປີແຫ່ງຄວາມກົດດັນ, ຄວາມກັງວົນໃຈ ແລະ ການແຍກປ່ຽວໃນຂະນະທີ່ເມືອງຕ່າງໆຍັງຖືກປິດຢູ່.

ທ່ານ ຈັກຊູ ຊາມາ, ນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວ ກ່າວວ່າ “ການສອບເສັງຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຖືກຍົກເລີກຍ້ອນໂຄວິດ ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກວ່າມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການອອກມາຂ້າງນອກ. ມັນຈຳເປັນຫຼາຍສຳລັບສຸຂະ ພາບຈິດເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ວ່າມີຫຼາຍຄົນມາເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ກໍຕາມ.”

ນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວ, ເຊິ່ງມັກທີ່ຈະບໍ່ໃສ່ໜ້າກາກນັ້ນ, ແມ່ນໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມຕື່ມຕົກໃຈໃນປະເທດ ບ່ອນທີ່ງານສຸດຍອດຕົວແຜ່ເຊື້ອເຊັ່ນການຊຸມນຸມທາງການເມືອງ ແລະ ການເຕົ້າໂຮມທາງສາສະ ໜາໃນຕົ້ນປີນີ້ ໄດ້ມີສ່ວນໃນການເຮັດໃຫ້ໄວຣັສ ສາຍພັນແດລຕ້າ ທີ່ສາມາດຕິດຕໍ່ໄດ້ເປັນຢ່າງສູງນັ້ນ ແຜ່ລາມໄປທົ່ວປະເທດ.

ຫຼັງຈາກວິດີໂອຕ່າງໆ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄົນແອອັດກັນຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ພັກຜ່ອນຖືກເຜີຍແຜ່ອອກໃນສື່ສັງຄົມນັ້ນ, ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາທາລະນະສຸກລະດັບສູງໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າທີ່ເຮັດໄດ້ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ອາດຖືກທຳລາຍ.

ທ່ານ ວິໂນດ ເຄ ພອລ, ຫົວໜ້າກຸ່ມບໍລິຫານ COVID ລັດຖະບານ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າພວກເຮົາບໍ່ລະ ມັດລະວັງ, ພວກເຮົາຈະໃຫ້ໂອກາດແກ່ໄວຣັສ ເພື່ອຕິດແປດໃສ່ພວກເຮົາ. ມັນເປັນຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງ ຍາກທີ່ໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງທີ່ກໍລະນີຕ່າງໆໄດ້ຫຼຸດລົງແຕ່ນີ້ອາດຈະຕ່າວປີ້ນໄດ້ເພາະວ່າພວກເຮົາຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ເອົາຊະນະໄວຣັສນັ້ນເທື່ອ.”

ດ້ວຍປະຊາກອນໃນປະເທດ ໄດ້ຮັບການສັກຢາວັກຊີນຢ່າງຄົບຖ້ວນເກີນຫ້າເປີເຊັນພຽງເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ບັນດານັກຊ່ຽວຊານເວົ້າວ່າຄວາມຟ້າວຝັ່ງຂອງນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວອາດນຳເອົາຄື້ນທີສາມກັບຄືນມາໄວ. ນັ້ນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ນາເຣັນດຣາ ໂມດີ ອອກມາເຕືອນຕໍ່ການຢູ່ແອອັດກັນໂພດໃນສະຖານທີ່ພັກຜ່ອນ.

ສາທາລະນະທີ່ຮູ້ເຖິງໂຣກລະບາດນັ້ນແມ່ນຮັບຮູ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມສ່ຽງທັງຫຼາຍ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຢາມີນີ ຊາມາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນອາດເປັນບັນຫາ. ແຕ່ຄົນເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດຖືກປິດປະຕູຂັງໄວ້ແຕ່ໃນເຮືອນ.”

ການທ່ອງທ່ຽວແກ້ແຄ້ນແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ໜ້າຍິນດີ ສຳລັບທຸລະກິດທີ່ອາໄສການທ່ອງ ທ່ຽວ.

ທ່ານ ຊິດດາດ ບາກາເຣຍ, ປະທານມູນນິທິ ຊາຢອກ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຍອດຜະລິດ ຕະພັນລວມພາຍໃນ 10 ເປີເຊັນໃນລັດນີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກການທ່ອງທ່ຽວ. ຖ້າພວກເຮົາວາງມາດຕະການຫ້າມຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່, ແລ້ວມັນກໍຈະເປັນການສູນເສຍການທຳມາຫາກິນຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ເພາະວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າເຮັດວຽກໃນອຸດສາຫະກຳໂຮງແຮມ.”

ໃນເມືອງ ຊິມລາ, ເຊິ່ງຄົນແມ່ນຢູ່ໝົດທຸກບ່ອນນັ້ນ, ຄືເຈົ້າຂອງຮ້ານອາຫານຄົນນີ້, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຕັດພະ ນັກງານລົງຍ້ອນການກັກບໍລິເວນ.

ທ່ານ ວີເຈ ຄູມາ, ເຈົ້າຂອງຮ້ານອາຫານກ່າວວ່າ “ວຽກຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຫຼຸດລົງສູ່ 20 ເປີເຊັນ. ຕອນນີ້, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ກັບຄືນມາປະມານ 60 ຫາ 70 ເປີ ເຊັນ.”

ອິນເດຍ ແມ່ນກຳລັງດີ້ນຮົນກັບພາວະທີ່ລຳບາກ ທີ່ໂຣກລະບາດມີຕໍ່ຫຼາຍປະເທດ, ຄວາມຕ້ອງ ການທີ່ຈະເປີດເສດຖະກິດທີ່ຖືກທຳລາຍ ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງທີ່ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຕິດເຊື້ອເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ທີ່ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນກໍຕາມ.

India’s popular holiday destinations are crammed with visitors with what some have termed “revenge travel” — the urge to vacation following long shutdowns. But as Anjana Pasricha reports, authorities warn that the massive holiday crowds could reverse the gains made recently in the world’s second worst hit country.

It’s vacation time for young and old visitors crowding Shimla, India’s most popular hill station.

“I came to enjoy an outing with my friends after being at home so long because of COVID.”

Tens of thousands of tourists have been crowding the country’s hill towns in recent weeks as COVID-19 infections decline following a second wave.

It has been termed “revenge travel” — a buzzword for the urge to take a vacation after a year of stress, anxiety and isolation as cities remained shut.

“My exams were cancelled recently due to COVID and I felt the need to get out. It’s very necessary for mental health though I know lots of people have gathered here.”

The tourists, often without masks, are causing alarm in a country where super spreader events such as political rallies and religious gatherings earlier this year had contributed to letting the highly transmissible delta variant rip through the country.

After videos of crowded holiday destinations went viral on social media, top health officials warned that recent gains could be jeopardized.

“If we don’t take precautions, we are giving the virus an opportunity to infect us. It is with great difficulties that cases have declined but this can be reversed because we have not won victory over the virus.”

With just over five percent of the country fully inoculated, health experts say the rush of tourists could bring on an early third wave. That has led Prime Minister Narendra Modi to warn against overcrowding of holiday destinations.

A pandemic-weary public acknowledges the risks.

“It could be problematic. But a person cannot stay shut in the house.”

Revenge travel is music to the ears of tourism dependent businesses.

“10 percent of the gross domestic product in this state comes from tourism. If we have total restrictions, then it is a huge loss to people’s livelihoods because they work in the hotel industry.”

In Shimla, such people are everywhere — like this restaurant owner, who had to cut his staff due to lockdowns.

“My work was down to 20 percent. Now, I am back to about 60 to 70 percent.”

India is grappling with the dilemma the pandemic poses to many countries — the need to open a battered economy even as the threat of surging infections looms large.