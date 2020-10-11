ອິນເດຍ ເລັ່ງສ້າງຖະໜົນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບ ຈີນ ຍັງມີຢູ່ຕໍ່ໄປ

ອິນເດຍ ແມ່ນກຳລັງເລັ່ງສ້າງເຄືອຂ່າຍຂອງຖະໜົນໄປສູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນ ທີ່ມີການຂັດແຍ້ງກັນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າກັບ ຈີນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັນທາງ ທະຫານ ລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພານັ້ນ ໄດ້ແກ່ຍາວເຂົ້າສູ່ລະດູໜາວ. ຖະໜົນພວກນີ້ຈະເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ຖານທັບໃນເຂດຊາຍແດນ ແລະ ຊ່ວຍສົ່ງກອງກຳລັງທະຫານ ແລະ ເຄື່ອງໃຊ້ທີ່ຈຳເປັນໄປເມືອງ ລາດັກ ໃນພູຫິມາໄລຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ. ແຕ່ໃນຂະນະທີ່ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ອານຈະນາ ປາຣິສຈາ ລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ ນິວ ເດລີ ນັ້ນ, ການພັດທະນາພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວຂອງ ອິນເດຍ ນັ້ນໄດ້ເປັນເຊື້ອໄຟໃຫ້ແກ່ການແຕກແຍກກັບ ຈີນ ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ. ພຸດທະສອນ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບ ຕໍ່ໄປ.

ອຸໂມງຍາວເກືອບ 9 ກິໂລແມັດທີ່ຖືກຂຸດຢູ່ກ້ອງພູຫິມາໄລ 3,000​ ກວ່າແມັດນີ້ຈະຜ່ານພູທີ່ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍຫິມະໃນລະດູໜາວ ແລະ ຕັດໄລຍະທາງ 46 ກິໂລແມັດໄປຫາເມືອງ ລາດັກ, ບ່ອນທີ່ກອງກຳລັງ ອິນເດຍ ແລະ ຈີນ ກຳລັງປະເຊີນໜ້າກັນ.

ທະເລຊາຍທີ່ໜາວເຢັນຂອງເມືອງ ລາດັກ, ເຊິ່ງຕັ້ງຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນ ລະຫວ່າງ ອິນເດຍ ກັບ ຈີນ ທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງ ອິນເດຍ ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນຈຸດທີ່ຮ້ອນແຮງໃນຂະນະທີ່ສອງປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ປະທະກັນຍ້ອນເຂດແດນທີ່ມີການຂັດແຍ້ງກັນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ໃນພິທີເປີດອຸໂມງ ອາຕາລ ນັ້ນ, ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອິນເດຍ ທ່ານ ນາເຣັນ-ດຣາ ໂມດີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ອຸໂມງດັ່ງກ່າວຈະໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອແກ່ກຳລັງທະຫານ.

ທ່ານ ນາເຣັນດຣາ ໂມດີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ການເອົາໃຈໃສ່ກັບຄວາມຕ້ອງການຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ປົກປ້ອງປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນບູລິມະສິດຫຼັກຂອງລັດຖະບານນີ້.”

ອຸໂມງສູງເໜືອລະດັບນໍ້າທະເລທີ່ຍາວທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະສາມາດເຄື່ອນ ຍ້າຍກຳລັງທະ ຫານ ແລະ ສິ່ງຂອງຈຳເປັນໄປສູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນ ຈີນ ໄວຂຶ້ນ. ມັນໃຊ້ເວລາ 10 ປີເພື່ອສ້າງແລ້ວສຳ ເລັດ. ແຕ່ຕອນນີ້ ອິນເດຍ ແມ່ນກຳລັງລະເບີດພື້ນທີ່ແຄມພູໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຣີບເລັ່ງກໍສ້າງຖະ ໜົນເພີ່ມເຕີມ ທ່າມກາງການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັນທາງທະຫານທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າກັບ ປັກ ກິ່ງ ໃນຮອບຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດ. ສິ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ສາມາດເຂົ້າຫາເມືອງ ລາດັກ ທີ່ສຳຄັນໄດ້ຕະຫຼອດປີ, ບ່ອນທີ່ການສົ່ງສະບຽງຕ່າງໆໃນລະດູໜາວແມ່ນຕ້ອງໄດ້ໃຊ້ເຮືອບິນຂົນ, ເວລາທີ່ຖະ ໜົນຫົນທາງທີ່ສຳຄັນຖືກຖົມຢູ່ກ້ອງ ຫິມະໜາ.

ການກໍ່ສ້າງທີ່ວ່ອງໄວຂອງ ອິນເດຍ ໃນເຂດພູຫິມາໄລແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນເຫດຜົນທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງກັບ ປັກກິ່ງ ຮຸນແຮງຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ຫວັງ ເວັນບິນ, ໂຄສົກກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ຈີນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຈີນ ບໍ່ຮັບຮູ້ສິ່ງທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ເຂດແດນສູນກາງແຫ່ງ ລາດັກ, ທີ່ຖືກຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍໂດຍ ອິນເດຍ. ພວກເຮົາຍັງຄັດ ຄ້ານການກໍ່ສ້າງໂຄງລ່າງພື້ນຖານສຳລັບຈຸດປະສົງການຄວບຄຸມທາງທະຫານໃນເຂດຊາຍແດນທີ່ມີການຂັດແຍ້ງກັນນີ້.”

ແຕ່ ອິນເດຍ ກໍໄດ້ດຳເນີນໄປໜ້າ, ລັດຖະບານດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເພີ້ມການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍ ກ່ຽວກັບ ໂຄງລ່າງພື້ນ ຖານເຂດຊາຍແດນຂຶ້ນເປັນສອງເທົ່າ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະປິດຊ່ອງຫວ່າງກັບເຄືອຂ່າຍຖະໜົນທີ່ໃຫຍ່ກວ່າຂອງ ຈີນ ແລະ ລານຈອດເຮລິຄັອບເຕີ.

ທ່ານ ຣາເຈັສວາຣີ ປິລລາຍ ຣາຈາໂກປາລານ, ຜູ້ສັງເກດການຈາກມູນນິທິການຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄວາມດຸ່ນດ່ຽງລະຫວ່າງກອງທັບ ຈີນ ອິນເດຍ ມັກຈະອຽງໄປທາງ ຈີນ ໂດຍສ່ວນໃຫຍ່, ແລະ ຖ້າພວກເຮົາສາມາດທີ່ຈະອຽງຄວາມດຸ່ນດ່ຽງນັ້ນໄປທາງ ອິນເດຍ, ນຶ່ງໃນວົງຈຳກັດກໍແມ່ນໃຫ້ສ້າງໂຄງລ່າງພື້ນຖານຂອງພວກເຮົາໃຫ້ຖືກຕ້ອງ. ບໍ່ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ພວກເຮົາກໍຈະບໍ່ສາມາດເອົາ ກອງກຳລັງ ແລະ ສິ່ງຂອງທີ່ຈຳເປັນຂອງພວກເຮົາໄປເຂດຊາຍແດນສຳລັບການຕອບໂຕ້ທີ່ວ່ອງໄວ.”

ການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບ ຈີນ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນລະດູຮ້ອນນີ້ ໄດ້ເນັ້ນໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄວາມສ່ຽງຂອງ ອິນ ເດຍ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຖອນກອງກຳລັງເທື່ອ, ແລະ ອິນເດຍ ໄດ້ຮີບເລັ່ງສົ່ງສິ່ງຂອງທີ່ຈຳເປັນ ແລະ ປືນໃຫຍ່ໄປເມືອງ ລາດັກ ກ່ອນລະດູໜາວ.

ທ່ານ ຣາເຈັສວາຣີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຄິດວ່າ ອິນເດຍ ມີທາງເລືອກອື່ນຫຼາຍ, ສະນັ້ນພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍການສົ່ງສິ່ງຂອງພວກເຮົາໄປໃນລະດູໜາວໃນແງ່ຂອງ ອາຫານ, ລູກປືນ, ແລະ ທຸກສິ່ງໄປເຂດຊາຍແດນ. ສະນັ້ນພວກເຮົາກຳລັງພິຈາລະນາວ່າ ມັນຈະເປັນການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັນທີ່ຍາວ.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມັນຈະໃຊ້ເວລາເພື່ອສ້າງຖະໜົນພວກນີ້ໃຫ້ແລ້ວສຳເລັດ, ອິນເດຍ ຫວັງວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະປັບປຸງຄວາມສາມາດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງເຂດຊາຍແດນທີ່ມີການຂັດແຍ້ງກັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນການເອົາແນ່ບໍ່ໄດ້.

India is racing to build a network of roads to its disputed border with China as a military standoff between the two countries that began in May drags into winter. These roads will connect to military bases in border areas and help swiftly deploy troops and equipment to Ladakh in the Himalayan mountains. But as Anjana Pasricha reports from New Delhi, India’s rapid infrastructure development has fueled more friction with China.

This nearly 9-kilometer-long tunnel dug beneath the Himalayas at more than 3,000 meters will bypass a snowbound mountain pass in winter and cut the journey by 46 kilometers to Ladakh, where Indian and Chinese forces are confronting each other.

Straddling the India-China border, the cold desert of Ladakh in northern India has emerged as a flashpoint while both countries spar over their disputed frontier.

Inaugurating the Atal tunnel, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the tunnel will help troops.

"Taking care of the needs of those who protect our country is one of the main priorities of this government."

The world’s longest high-altitude tunnel will enable quicker mobilization of troops and equipment to the Chinese border. It took 10 long years to complete. But India is now blasting mountainsides as it races to expedite construction of more roads amid its worst military standoff with Beijing in decades. These will give crucial all year-round access to Ladakh, where supplies must be airlifted in winter months, when key roads get buried under heavy snow.

India’s rapid construction in the Himalayas is one of the reasons fueling tensions with Beijing.

"China does not recognize the so-called central territory of Ladakh illegally established by India. We also oppose the construction of infrastructure for the purpose of military control in the disputed border areas."

But India is pressing ahead – the government has doubled spending on border infrastructure as it seeks to close the gap with China’s superior network of roads and helipads on its side.

“The Sino Indian military balance has always been tilting by and large in favor of China, and if we have to be able to tilt that balance in favor of India, one of the parameters is to get our infrastructure right. Otherwise, we won’t be able to get our forces and the equipment to the border for a quick reaction.”

The standoff with China that began this summer has underlined India’s vulnerabilities —with no agreement yet on disengaging forces, India has been rushing equipment and artillery ahead of winter to Ladakh.

“I don’t think India is left with a lot of different choices, so we have been strengthening our winter deployment in terms of food, ammunition, and all kind of things to the border areas. So, we are looking at longer term engagement.”

While it will take time to complete some of these roads, India hopes they will dramatically improve its ability to protect a disputed border that has turned volatile.