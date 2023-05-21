ການປະເຊີນໜ້າທາງທະຫານ ລະຫວ່າງອິນເດຍ ແລະຈີນ ກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ປີທີ 4 ໂດຍບໍ່ມີສັນຍາຂອງຄວາມເປັນມິດ

ຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງ​ທາງທະຫານ​ລະຫວ່າງ​ອິນ​ເດຍ​ແລະ​ຈີນ, ເຊິ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການ​ສົ່ງ​ທະຫານ​ຫຼາຍ​ສິບ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ໄປ​ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນພູ​ຫິ​ມະ​ໄລ (Himalayan), ໄດ້ກ້າວ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ປີ​ທີ​ສີ່​ແລ້ວ. ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ​ຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ເຈລະຈາ​ລະຫວ່າງ​ບັນດາຜູ້​ບັນຊາ​ການ​ທະຫານ​ ​ແລະລັດຖະ ມົນຕີ​ອະວຸ​ໂສ​ຂອງ​ພວກເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ່ຕາມ ແຕ່ກໍ່ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ມີສັນຍານຂອງການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫານີ້ເທື່ອ. ອານຈານາ ປາສຣິຈາ (Anjana Pasricha) ມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ ຈາກນະຄອນນິວເດລີ, ເຊິ່ງອາດນາສັກ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ອຸ​ໂມງ​ແຫ່ງ​ນີ້ ​ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຖືກ​ຕັດ​ຜ່ານ​ເຂດ​ພູ​ສູງຫິ​ມະ​ໄລ (Himalayan) ໂດຍອິນ​ເດຍ ມີ​ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ​ເພື່ອ​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ດວກ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ການ​ເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ລັດອາຣຸນາຈາ​ລ ປຣາເດັຊ (Arunachal Pradesh) ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ສຽງ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ ທີ່​ຈີນ​ອ້າງກຳມະສິດ​ເອົາເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ສາມປີຫລັງຈາກການປະທະກັນຢ່າງນອງເລືອດ ລະຫວ່າງທະຫານອິນເດຍ ແລະຈີນ ທີ່ຢູ່ຫ່າງອອກໄປ ຫຼາຍພັນກິໂລແມັດ ຕາມບໍ​ລິ​ເວນຊາຍແດນທີ່ມີການຂັດແຍ້ງຂອງພວກເຂົາ ໃນ​ເຂດລາດັກຫ໌ (Ladakh), ເຊິ່ງຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງກຳລັງເພີ້ມຂື້ນຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນນີ້.

ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ທັນວາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ກອງທະຫານ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ໄດ້​ຕໍ່​ສູ້ກັນຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ລັດອາຣຸນາຈາລ ປຣາເດັຊ (Arunachal Pradesh). ໃນເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້, ຈີນໄດ້ປ່ຽນຊື່ 11 ສະຖານ ທີ່ ເປັນພາສາຈີນ ຢູ່ໃນລັດທີ່ມີການຂັດແຍ້ງກັນ ເຊິ່ງຈີນຫມາຍເຖິງທິເບດໃຕ້.

ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ອິນ​ເດຍ​ປະຕິ​ເສດ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ, ຈີນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ຕົນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂອບ​ເຂດ​ອະທິປະ​ໄຕ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ.

ໃນອິນເດຍ ມີຄວາມຢ້ານກົວວ່າ ພາກພື້ນແຫ່ງພຸດທະສາສະໜາສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແຫ່ງນີ້ ໄດ້ກາຍ ເປັນຈຸດຮ້ອນ​ແຮງ​ແຫ່ງ​ໃໝ່ ລະຫວ່າງປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານ ທີ່ມີອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ.

ທ່ານ ຮາຣ໌ຊ໌ ປານທ໌ (Harsh Pant), ຮອງປະທານຝ່າຍການສຶກສາ ແລະນະໂຍບາຍຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງມູນນິທິຄົ້ນຄວ້າຜູ້ສັງເກດການ (Observer Research Foundation) ໄດ້ເວົ້າກັບວີໂອເອຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ "ດຽວນີ້ ຈີນມີທ່າທີທີ່ບໍ່ເປັນມິດຫຼາຍກວ່າເກົ່າຕໍ່ ອາຣຸນາຈາ​ລ (Arunachal), ​ໂດຍມີຄວາມກັງວົນວ່າ ບາງທີຈີນຕ້ອງການເບິ່ງຊາຍແດນໂດຍລວມ ແລະດັ່ງນັ້ນຈຶ່ງສ້າງຈຸດກົດດັນຫຼາຍຈຸດໃສ່ອິນເດຍ."

ນອກ​ຈາກ​ການ​ກໍ່ສ້າງ​ທາງ​ແລະ​ອຸ​ໂມງ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ແລ້ວ, ອິນ​ເດຍ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ໂຄງການມູນ ຄ່າ 570 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ​ສະຫະລັດ​ເພື່ອ​ພັດທະນາ​ໝູ່​ບ້ານ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ. ບັນດາໂຄງ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ໄດ້​ເລີ່ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຈີນ ​ໄດ້​ເສີມ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ກອງ​ທະ​ຫານແລະພື້ນຖານໂຄງ​ລ່າງ​ດ້ານ​ພົນ ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ ​ຕາມເຂດຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ. ໃນນັ້ນ ລວມມີການກໍ່ສ້າງໝູ່ບ້ານຕ່າງໆ.

ນາຍພົນຈັດຕະວາ ເອັນ. ເອັມ. ເບັນດິເກຣີ (N.M. Bendigeri) ຂອງກອງທັບອິນເດຍ, ຜູ້ບັນຊາການທະຫານຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນ ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວ AFP ໃນເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ວ່າ:

“ກ່ຽວ​ກັບເລື້ອງ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ – ຈີນ ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ ໝູ່ບ້ານ “ສ່ຽວ​ກັງ” ​ຫຼື​ຫມູ່​ບ້ານ​ຕົວ​ແບບ ​ທີ່​ຊາວຈີນ​ເວົ້າກັນນັ້ນ, ມີ​ສອງ​ສາມ​ແຫ່ງ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ກົງ​ກັນ​ຂ້າມກັບ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາເລີຍ. ມັນເຮັດໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກັງວົນ ຍ້ອນ​ຄວາມ​ໃກ້​ຊິດ​ກັບ​ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ ​ແລະ​ວິ​ທີ​ການ​ກໍ່​ສ້າງ, ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດຂັດຂວາງພວກມັນ ຈາກການຖືກນຳໃຊ້ໂດຍກອງ​ທັບ​ປົດ​ປ່ອຍ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ.”

ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ມາ​ເຊິ່ງ​ຄວາມຄືບ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ແທ້​ຈິງ ແຕ່​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ເລີຍ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ອິນ​ເດຍ ແລະຈີນ ບໍ່ສາມາດຫາຈຸດຢືນ​ຮ່ວມກັນ ໃນເວລາທີ່ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ພົບ​ປະ​ກັນ ​ນອກກອງປະຊຸມລະດັບພາກ​ພື້ນ​ໃນ​ເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານ​ນີ້. ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ອິນ​ເດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ພົວພັນ​ບໍ່​ສາມາດ​ປັບປຸງ​ໄດ້ ​ຈົນ​ກວ່າ​ບັນ ຫາ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ແກ້​ໄຂ, ຈີນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນນັ້ນ "ໂດຍ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປແມ່ນ​ໝັ້ນຄົງ" ​ແລະ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄວນ​ເຮັດໃຫ້​ການ​ພົວພັນ​ເປັນ​ປົກກະຕິ.

ທ່ານ ປານທ໌ (Pant) ບອກກັບວີໂອເອຕື່ມວ່າ ຄວາມຂັດແຍ່ງເບິ່ງຄືວ່າຍັງ​ຈະ​ດຳ​ເນີນຕໍ່ໄປ ໂດຍໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ເນື່ອງຈາກການທີ່​ຈີນ​ຕັດສິນ​ໃຈ​ພຽງ​ຝ່າຍ​ດຽວ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປ່ຽນ​ສະພາບທີ່ເປັນຢູ່ ຕາມເຂດຊາຍ​ແດນ​ ແລ້ວ​ອ້າງ​ວ່າ​ນັ້ນເປັນຄວາມ​ປົກກະຕິ​ໃໝ່, ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ອິນ​ເດຍຈະ​ຍອມຮັບ​ສິ່ງນີ້ ແລະ ດັ່ງ​ນັ້ນ, ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ການ​ເຈລະຈາ​ທັງ​ໃນ​ລະດັບ​ການ​ທະຫານ ​ແລະ ການ​ທູດ ​ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຢູ່ນັ້ນ, ຄວາມສຳພັນ​ໃນວົງ​ກວ້າງ ​ຍັງ​ຄົງສືບ​ຕໍ່ພົບກັບຄວາມຕິດຂັດ, ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ອິນ​ເດຍ​ໄດ້ມອບ​ໃຫ້​ຈີນ ​ດຳເນີນການກ່ອນ.”

ຄວາມປັ່ນ​ປ່ວນຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງຢູ່ໃນເຂດ​ພູ​ຫິ​ມະ​ໄລ ກໍາລັງດຶງດູດອິນເດຍໃຫ້ໃກ້ຊິດກັບສະຫະ ລັດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ. ໃນເດືອນໜ້ານີ້, ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີອິນເດຍ ທ່ານ ນາເຣນດຣາ ໂມດີ (Narendra Modi) ຈະເດີນທາງມານະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ເພື່ອຢ້ຽມຢາມ ເຊິ່ງແນໃສ່ເພີ່ມທະວີການພົວພັນທາງຍຸດທະສາດ.

A military standoff between India and China, which have deployed tens of thousands of troops along their Himalayan borders, has entered its fourth year. But despite talks between their respective military commanders and senior ministers, there is no sign of a resolution. Anjana Pasricha reports from New Delhi.

This tunnel being cut through the high Himalayan mountains by India is intended to facilitate troop movement in its northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh that is also claimed by China.

Three years after a bloody clash between Indian and Chinese troops thousands of kilometers away along their disputed border in Ladakh, tensions are simmering in this region.

In December, troops from both sides engaged in scuffles along the Arunachal Pradesh border. Last month China renamed 11 places in Chinese in the disputed state which it refers to as South Tibet.

While India rejected the move, China said it was completely within the scope its sovereignty.

In India there are fears that this largely Buddhist region has become a new flashpoint between the nuclear armed neighbors.

Harsh Pant is Vice President of Studies and Foreign Policy at the Observer Research Foundation spoke to VOA via Skype, “Now with China taking a much more aggressive stance on Arunachal, there are concerns that perhaps China wants to look at it (border) in totality and therefore build multiple pressure points on India.”

Besides building roads and tunnels in the region, India has also launched a $570 million program to develop border villages. The projects have started as China ramps up military and civilian infrastructure along its border. That includes construction of villages.

Indian army Brigadier N.M. Bendigeri, who commands troops in the region, spoke to news agency AFP last month. “As regards to these -- what they (China) call "Xiaokang" villages or model villages that the Chinese are saying, there are a couple of them which are right opposite our borders. It concerns us because of its closeness to the border areas and the way it has been constructed, we cannot rule out them being used by the PLA (People's Liberation Army)."

Talks have brought no real breakthrough.

The Indian and Chinese defense and foreign ministers failed to find common ground when they met on the sidelines of a regional forum last month. While India said ties cannot improve until the border row is resolved, China said the border is “generally stable” and both sides should normalize ties.

“With China unilaterally deciding to change the status quo along the border and then claiming that is the new normal, I don’t think India will accept this and therefore while negotiations both at the military and diplomatic levels continue, the broader relationship continues to be in a lockjam, with India putting the onus on China to take it forward.”, Pant spoke to VOA via Skype.

The continuing volatility in the Himalayas is drawing India closer to the United States. Next month, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Washington for a visit that aims to strengthen strategic ties.