ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ, ຜູ້ທີ່ເຊື່ອວ່າ ຈະເປັນຜູ້ນຳຄົນໃໝ່ ຖືກເອີ້ນວ່າ ຜູ້ຖືກເລືອກ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີີຄົນໃໝ່

ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ, ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຕອນນີ້ຖືກເອີ້ນວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ຖືກເລືອກຄົນໃໝ່.

ນັ້ນກໍໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ມີໜ້າໃນເວທີການເມືອງຢູ່ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ເກືອບເຄິ່ງສັດຕະວັດນນັ້ນ, ແມ່ນຜູ້ທີ່ກຳລັງລໍຖ້າເປັນຜູ້ນຳຂອງປະເທດ.

ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກເລືອກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນໃໝ່ ແມ່ນການອະທິບາຍຄຳສັບທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ໝາຍເຖິງການເຂົ້າກຳຕຳແໜ່ງຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ມີອຳນາດໃນລັດຖະບານ, ແລະ ທ່ານຈະບໍ່ມີອຳນາດໄປຈົນກວ່າທ່ານໄດ້ສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງໃນຕອນບ່າຍຂອງວັນທີ 20 ມັງກອນປີ 2021.

ແຕ່ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ພິຈາລະນາແຕ່ງຕັ້ງຕຳແໜ່ງທີ່ສຳຄັນໃນລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານແລ້ວ, ແລະ ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າໃນມື້ທຳອິດຫຼັງຈາກເຂົ້າດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ ທ່ານຈະຕ່າວປີ້ນຫຼາຍນະໂຍບາຍຂອງຜູ້ດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງຄົນປັດຈຸບັນທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ເອົາຊະນະຄື ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ.

ສະນັ້ນ, ມັນມີຫຼາຍສິ່ງສຳລັບທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ທີ່ຈະພິຈາລະນາ ແລະ ກະກຽມໃນອີກສອງເດືອນເຄິ່ງຂ້າງໜ້າ, ແຕ່ທ່ານຍັງບໍ່ທັນມີອຳນາດໃນການຕື່ມຕຳແໜ່ງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຄົນໃດເທື່ອ.

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຍັງຄົງຈະເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງປີສຸດທ້າຍຂອງທ່ານໃນຖານະເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນທີ 45 ຂອງປະເທດກຳລັງໝົດລົງ.

ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະບໍ່ຖືກຮັບຮອງຢ່າງເປັນທາງການອີກຫຼາຍອາທິດ.

ກ່ອນອື່ນໝົດ, ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນທັງໝົດ 50 ລັດຂອງປະເທດລວມທັງນະຄອນ ຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ຕ້ອງຮັບຮອງເອົາການນັບຄະແນນສຽງຢ່າງເປັນທາງການສຳລັບທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ແລະ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ. ຫຼາຍລັດແມ່ນຍັງຄົງນັບຄະແນນສຽງຈາກການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແລະ ການປ່ອນບັດກ່ອນກຳນົດຫຼາຍອາທິດຢູ່.

ສະຫະລັດ ເລືອກປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຜ່ານຮູບແບບປະຊາທິປະໄຕທາງ ອ້ອມ, ໃນຄະ ແນນສຽງຂອງຜູ້ແທນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ 538 ຄະແນນ, ຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນແມ່ນຕ້ອງການຄະແນນສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍ 270 ຄະແນນເພື່ອທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຊະນະຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ. ລັດທີ່ມີປະຊາກອນໜາ ແໜ້ນທີ່ສຸດຈະຄວບຄຸມການເອນອຽງສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ໃນການພິຈາລະນາຜົນທີ່ອອກມາ, ບໍ່ແມ່ນຄະ ແນນສຽງປະຊານິຍົມແຫ່ງຊາດ.

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is now being called the president-elect.

That means Biden, a fixture on the Washington political scene for nearly a half century, is the country’s leader-in-waiting.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he won’t until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

But Biden is already considering key appointments to his administration, and he says that in the first days after taking office he will reverse several policies of the incumbent he defeated, Republican President Donald Trump.

So, there is much for Biden to consider and prepare for in the next 2.5 months, but he does not yet have any authority in an official capacity.

Trump remains president as his four-year term as the country’s 45th president winds down.

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks.

First, election officials in each of the country’s 50 states and the District of Columbia must certify the official vote count for Biden and Trump. Numerous states are still counting ballots from Tuesday’s election and the weeks of early voting.

The U.S. elects its presidents through an indirect form of democracy, in the 538-member Electoral College, where a majority of 270 votes are needed to claim the presidency. The most populous states hold the most sway in determining the outcome, not the national popular vote.