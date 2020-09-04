ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ ທາງດ້ານເຊື້ອຊາດ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງ ເຄໂນຊາ ປ. ທຣຳ ຊຸກຍູ້ຂໍ້ຄວາມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ກົດໝາຍ ແລະ ກົດລະບຽບ

ໂດຍບໍ່ຫົວຊານຳຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຂອງບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງດ້ານເຊື້ອຊາດ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກໍໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມເມືອງເຄໂນຊາໃນລັດວິສຄອນຊິນ ສະຖານທີ່ຂອງການປະທ້ວງທີ່ເກີດຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ເປັນຜົນມາຈາກການຍິງຊາຍຜິວດຳ ໂດຍຕຳຫຼວດຄົນຜິວຂາວ ເມື່ອເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານທຣຳ ໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງດ້ວຍການນຳສະເໜີຂໍ້ຄວາມຂອງກົດໝາຍແລະກົດລະບຽບ. ນັກຂ່າວປະຈຳ ທຳນຽບຂ່າວ ແພດຊີ ວີດາຄຸສວາຣາ ມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ສຽງຮ້ອງໂຮດັງຂຶ້ນໆ "USA, USA”

ກຸ່ມພວກປະທ້ວງ ແລະກຸ່ມຝ່າຍຕໍ່ຕ້ານການປະທ້ວງ ໄດ້ພາກັນອອກມາຕ້ອນຮັບ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໃນການເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມເມືອງເຄໂນຊາ ໃນລັດວິສຄອນຊິນ ຫຼັງຈາກເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ໄດ້ເກີດຄວາມບໍ່ສະຫງົບທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ຍ້ອນຕຳຫຼວດຄົນນຶ່ງ ຍິງທ້າວເຈກກັອບ ເບລກ ໃນວັນທີ 23 ສິງຫາ.

ຊາຍຜິວດຳດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຖືກຍິງ 7 ເທື່ອຢູ່ດ້ານຫຼັງໂດຍຕຳຫຼວດຄົນຜິວຂາວ ໃນຂະນະພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຈັບກຸມຜູ້ກ່ຽວ.

ສຽງຮ້ອງໂຮດັງຂຶ້ນໆ “ເວົ້າຊື່ຂອງລາວ. ເຈກກັອບ ເບລກ.”

ໂດຍຄັດຂືນຄຳຖະແຫລງການ ຈາກເຈົ້າເມືອງເຄໂນຊາ ແລະຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດວິສຄອນຊິນ ຜູ້ທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ການມາຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈະກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງທາງດ້ານເຊື້ອຊາດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ ທ່ານທຣຳ ກໍໄດ້ໄປກວດກາເບິ່ງພື້ຶນທີ່ທຸລະກິດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກເຜົາໄໝ້ໃນລະຫວ່າງເກີດຄວາມບໍ່ສະຫງົບນັ້ນ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄຶດວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ.”

ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ພົບປະກັບພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ພົບກັບຄອບຄົວຂອງທ້າວເບລກ. ທ່ານໄດ້ຊຸກຍູ້ຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ວ່າ “ກົດໝາຍແລະກົດລະບຽບ”…..ເພື່ອຫລຸດຜ່ອນການປະທ້ວງທີ່ບາງຄັ້ງເກີດຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ແຕ່ຫາກເປັນການລຸຍເລິກລົງໄປອີກ ໃນບັນຫາໂຕ້ແຍ້ງກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງດ້ານເຊື້ອຊາດ ກ່ອນໜ້າການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນເດືອນພະຈິກນີ້.

ໃນອາທິດນີ້ ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ສະເໜີແນະວ່າ ຊາຍໜຸ່ມຜິວຂາວ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ຍິງສັງຫານສອງຄົນດ້ວຍອາວຸດປືນເຄິງອັດໂຕໂນມັດ ໃນລະຫວ່າງເກີດຄວາມບໍ່ສະຫງົບຢູ່ໃນເມືອງເຄໂນຊາ ອາດໄດ້ກະທຳລົງໄປໃນການປ້ອງກັນຕົວ ຈຶ່ງໄດ້ສົ່ງຜົນໃຫ້ມີການກ່າວຕ້ອງຕິທ່ານເພີ້ມຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ລວມທັງ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຜູ້ຖືກແຕ່ງຕັ້ງໃຫ້ຕາງໜ້າພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນປະທານາທິດີ.

ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໄຟກຳລັງເຜົາຜານ ແລະພວກເຮົາມີປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຜູ້ທີ່ພັດແປວໄຟ ແທນທີ່ຈະຕໍ່ສູ້ດັບໄຟ. ແຕ່ ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງບໍ່ເຜົາຜານ ພວກເເຮົາຕ້ອງສ້າງສາ.”

ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ຖິ້ມໂທດໃສ່ ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ສຳລັບການປ່ອຍປະລະເລີຍໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານເອີ້ນວ່າ “ການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍພາຍໃນ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກນັກການເມືອງຝ່າຍຊ້າຍຈັດ ທີ່ຂາດສະຕິ ສືບຕໍ່ຊຸກຍູ້ຂໍ້ຄວາມແຫ່ງການທຳລາຍ ທີ່ວ່າ ປະເທດຊາດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ປະຕິບັດກົດໝາຍຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແມ່ນກົດຂີ່ຂົ່ມເຫັງ ຫຼື ຈຳແນກເຊື້ອຊາດ.”

ການແກ້ໄຂຕໍ່ຄວາມບໍ່ສະຫງົບທາງເຊື້ອຊາດຂອງທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ກາຍມາເປັນປະເດັນສຳຄັນໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໂດຍມີການຄົ້ນຄວ້າຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ສະເໜີແນະວ່າ ມັນອາດຈະຈູງໃຈພວກມີສິດລົງຄະແນນສຽງຊາວຜິວດຳ ໃຫ້ອອກໄປໃຊ້ສິດທີ່ໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງ. ແຕ່ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ຈະເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ ກົດໝາຍແລະກົດລະບຽບ ດັ່ງແສງເລເຊີກໍຕາມ ໃນທີ່ສຸດ ມັນອາດຈະບໍ່ປ່ຽນຈິດໃຈຂອງຫຼາຍຄົນໄດ້.

ທ່ານໂອມາຣ ວາຊອບ ເປັນອາຈານປະຈຳພະແນກລັດຖະສາດ ຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ພຣິນສ໌ຕັນ ສຸມໃສ່ເລື້ອງການແຂ່່ງຂັນເລືອກຕັ້ງແລະການເມືອງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ໂດຍສະເພາະ ພາຍໃນກຸ່ມພວກຄົນຜິວຂາວ ໃຫ້ແກ່ຂະບວນການປະທ້ວງນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງບາງສ່ວນ. ແຕ່ໃນສະພາບການຂອງປະເທດທີ່ມີຄວາມແຕກແຍກສູງ ຢູ່ນີ້ ຖານສຽງສະໜັບສະໜຸນຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ແມ່ນທຸ່ນທ່ຽງ ສ່ວນຖານສຽງສະໜັບສະໜຸນຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ແມ່ນທຸ່ນທ່ຽງເຊັ່ນກັນ ແລະພວກເຮົາ ບໍ່ເຫັນເລີຍວ່າ ມີການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຫຼາຍປານໃດ ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະມີຂ່າວຄາວຂອງເຫດການຕ່າງໆ.”

ເຖິງຢ່າງນັ້ນກໍຕາມ ການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ກຳລັງຮຽກຮ້ອງຕໍ່ພວກມີສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງຊາວພົນລະເມືອງຜິວຂາວ ທີ່ເປັນຫ່ວງກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ໂດຍສະເພາະໃນລັດຕ່າງໆທີ່ອາດຈະໃຈໄປຝ່າຍໃດຝ່າຍນຶ່ງ ດັ່ງລັດວິສຄອນຊິນ.

Ignoring local officials’ concerns over racial tensions, President Donald Trump visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, the site of violent protests triggered by the shooting of a Black man by a white police officer last month, pushing his campaign message of law and order. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.

(Protests and counter protests as Trump motorcade arrive in Kenosha, AP)

Upsound "USA, USA”

Protests and counterprotests greeted President Donald Trump’s visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, following last week's violent unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake on August 23.

(Various of police at Blake shooting site, AFP)

The Black man was shot seven times in the back by a white police officer trying to arrest him.

Upsound "Say his name. Jacob Blake."

(Trump at burnt out stores, AP)

Defying statements from the Kenosha mayor and Wisconsin governor, who say the president’s visit will trigger more racial tension, Trump toured a business area burned down during the unrest.

(President Donald Trump)

“We're going to help them a lot. I think we're gonna help them a lot.”

Trump met with law enforcement but not the Blake family. He pushed a message of “law and order” ...

(Various Portland protests, AFP )

… to tamp down months of sometimes violent protests around the country, wading deeper into the debate over racial tension ahead of the November election.

(Various of protests, AP)

This week Trump suggested that a white teenager accused of fatally shooting two people with a semi-automatic weapon during the Kenosha unrest may have acted in self-defense, prompting more criticism, including from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

(Joe Biden, Democratic presidential nominee AP)

"Fires are burning, and we have a president who fans the flames rather than fighting the flames. But we must not burn, we have to build.”

(Trump roundtable with law enforcement, AFP)

Trump blamed Democrats for enabling the violence, which he called “domestic terror.”

(President Donald Trump)

“Reckless far-left politicians continue to push the destructive message that our nation and our law enforcement are oppressive or racist.”

The president’s response to racial unrest is becoming a key election issue, with some research suggesting it may motivate Black voters to come to the polls. But despite the Trump campaign’s laser focus on law and order, ultimately it may not change many minds.

(Omar Wasow is a professor of political science department at Princeton University, focusing on race and politics)

“Support, particularly among whites for the protest movement, has declined somewhat. But in a highly polarized country, Trump's base of support is stable, Biden's base of support is stable, and we're just not seeing that much movement despite news events.”

Still, the Trump campaign is making an appeal to white suburban voters concerned by the violence, particularly in swing states such as Wisconsin.